Boston, MA

ABC6.com

New Bedford 16-year-old arrested for carrying loaded handgun

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they seized a loaded handgun from a 16-year-old boy on Monday. According to police, they noticed a large group of gang members while monitoring activity in the “Temple Landing” housing development. Officers reported one particular person who appeared...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecoddaily.com

27-Y-O BROKE INTO, STOLE & BURNED CENTERVILLE/MARSTONS MILLS AUTOS, COPS SAY

[BARNSTABLE POLICE MEDIA STATEMENT] On Monday January 30th, 2023, 27 year old Austin Donn of Plymouth, was taken into custody by the Barnstable Police Investigative Services Division and Patrol Division on an arrest warrant out of the Barnstable District Court. Donn was developed as a suspect in a spree of motor vehicle break ins, stolen motor vehicles, and motor vehicle arson that occurred in the early morning hours on January 14, 2023 in the villages of Centerville and Marstons Mills. The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank the public and our Facebook community for their assistance in identifying Donn as the individual responsible for these crimes. Donn was held on $10,000 cash bail at the Barnstable Police Department and [was] scheduled to be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Tuesday January 31, 2023 on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, arson, and several other charges stemming from these incidents. The post 27-Y-O BROKE INTO, STOLE & BURNED CENTERVILLE/MARSTONS MILLS AUTOS, COPS SAY first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
BARNSTABLE, MA
WCVB

2 teens arrested after 3 students stabbed at playground near Boston school

BOSTON — Two teenagers are facing charges after three TechBoston students were stabbed Monday at a Dorchester playground. The stabbings happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the Roberts Playground, which is adjacent to TechBoston Academy but not part of school property. Boston Police said 18-year-old Deionte Wall, of Dorchester,...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify, Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon in Mattapan

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to an Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon that occurred at about 3:00 PM on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Morning Boston Shooting: Police

Authorities in Boston are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Mattapan over the weekend.Police responded for a shot spotter activation in the area of Fremont and Babson Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Boston Police report. 🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 @bostonpolice on scene with a pers…
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Standoff at Hampton Inn in Norwood ends peacefully after 9 hours

NORWOOD, Mass. — A man who was involved in an hours-long standoff with police at a hotel along Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts, has surrendered to authorities. The Norwood Police Department first tweeted about the situation involving a person who barricaded themselves somewhere inside the Hampton Inn shortly before 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
NORWOOD, MA

