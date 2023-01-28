Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
New Bedford 16-year-old arrested for carrying loaded handgun
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they seized a loaded handgun from a 16-year-old boy on Monday. According to police, they noticed a large group of gang members while monitoring activity in the “Temple Landing” housing development. Officers reported one particular person who appeared...
Police: Man arrested on cocaine charges allegedly responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford
Authorities say they arrested a man on Friday responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford and surrounding communities.
capecoddaily.com
27-Y-O BROKE INTO, STOLE & BURNED CENTERVILLE/MARSTONS MILLS AUTOS, COPS SAY
[BARNSTABLE POLICE MEDIA STATEMENT] On Monday January 30th, 2023, 27 year old Austin Donn of Plymouth, was taken into custody by the Barnstable Police Investigative Services Division and Patrol Division on an arrest warrant out of the Barnstable District Court. Donn was developed as a suspect in a spree of motor vehicle break ins, stolen motor vehicles, and motor vehicle arson that occurred in the early morning hours on January 14, 2023 in the villages of Centerville and Marstons Mills. The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank the public and our Facebook community for their assistance in identifying Donn as the individual responsible for these crimes. Donn was held on $10,000 cash bail at the Barnstable Police Department and [was] scheduled to be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Tuesday January 31, 2023 on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, arson, and several other charges stemming from these incidents. The post 27-Y-O BROKE INTO, STOLE & BURNED CENTERVILLE/MARSTONS MILLS AUTOS, COPS SAY first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
‘Shot dead for no reason’: Grandmother of 13-year-old shot and killed questions motive
Loved ones said Lawrence was passionate about playing basketball and brought a smile wherever he went.
Methuen Teenager Charged With Shooting 31-Year-Old Man To Death: DA's Office
A 17-year-old from Methuen is facing charges for allegedly shooting a 31-year-old man to death over the weekend, officials said.Adrian Isabel was charged with murder in connection with the death of Carlos Bello after he turned himself into police on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Essex County District Attorney&…
Mass. man pleads guilty in $1 million online dating wire fraud scheme
A Canton man pleaded guilty to his role in an online dating wire fraud scheme in which he used fake dating profiles to deceive victims into sending him approximately $1 million in fraud proceeds. In Boston federal court Friday, Mark Arome Okuo, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy...
'Well-Loved' Norwood Teenager, 13, Fatally Shot In Broad Daylight In Boston
Police have identified the victim of a shooting that took place in broad daylight in Boston as 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, of Norwood. Tyler was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Fremont and Babson Streets in Mattapan around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Boston Police re…
Back to Prison for New Bedford Criminal Convicted of Assault
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a long criminal record — including a 2002 conviction for manslaughter, heroin distribution, and illegally dumping a human body in Nantucket harbor — is going back to prison for a violent domestic assault. The Bristol County D.A.'s office said...
“Let me have 17,000 in large bills no dye pack,” Massachusetts bank robbery suspect charged
A suspect is being charged in connection with the September 2022 robbery of a bank in Brookline.
One person killed, another wounded after shooting inside Dollar Tree in Brockton
An investigation is underway after two people were shot inside a Dollar Tree in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon.
WCVB
2 teens arrested after 3 students stabbed at playground near Boston school
BOSTON — Two teenagers are facing charges after three TechBoston students were stabbed Monday at a Dorchester playground. The stabbings happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the Roberts Playground, which is adjacent to TechBoston Academy but not part of school property. Boston Police said 18-year-old Deionte Wall, of Dorchester,...
'There Will Be Death': Middleton Ex-Naval Officer Admits Of Threatening Wife, Her Mom, Feds Say
A former US Navy officer pleaded guilty to sending his ex-wife and her mom in Iowa threats, authorities announced. Luis De Leon, 30, of Middleton, confessed to three counts of making threats in interstate commerce, but the court had not decided on a sentence, the US Attorney for Massachusetts …
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify, Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon in Mattapan
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to an Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon that occurred at about 3:00 PM on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue.
fox5dc.com
Student found unconscious in Wakefield High School bathroom after apparent drug overdose
Police are investigating after a student was found unconscious in a bathroom at Wakefield High School due to an apparent drug overdose. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis says the student is currently in the hospital in critical condition.
Man Killed In Morning Boston Shooting: Police
Authorities in Boston are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Mattapan over the weekend.Police responded for a shot spotter activation in the area of Fremont and Babson Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Boston Police report. 🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 @bostonpolice on scene with a pers…
‘That is somebody’s child’: BPD searching for teen’s killer after broad daylight shooting
Boston Police are searching for the gunman who murdered a teenager in broad daylight in Mattapan.
WCVB
Standoff at Hampton Inn in Norwood ends peacefully after 9 hours
NORWOOD, Mass. — A man who was involved in an hours-long standoff with police at a hotel along Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts, has surrendered to authorities. The Norwood Police Department first tweeted about the situation involving a person who barricaded themselves somewhere inside the Hampton Inn shortly before 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
8 overdoses reported in less than a week in Milford, police say
Authorities say the cause may be a deadly combination of cocaine laced with benzos and fentanyl.
Weekend of violence leaves western Massachusetts shaken up
A weekend of violence here in western Massachusetts has left many in our area shaken up. And Monday night, 22News heard concerns from the local community.
hyannisnews.com
FEDS: HYANNIS MALE (AND TWO OTHERS) CONVICTED OF VIOLENT KIDNAPPING & SHOOTING STEMMING FROM CAPE COD HEROIN CONSPIRACY
BOSTON – [DOJ MEDIA STATEMENT] – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was...
