[BARNSTABLE POLICE MEDIA STATEMENT] On Monday January 30th, 2023, 27 year old Austin Donn of Plymouth, was taken into custody by the Barnstable Police Investigative Services Division and Patrol Division on an arrest warrant out of the Barnstable District Court. Donn was developed as a suspect in a spree of motor vehicle break ins, stolen motor vehicles, and motor vehicle arson that occurred in the early morning hours on January 14, 2023 in the villages of Centerville and Marstons Mills. The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank the public and our Facebook community for their assistance in identifying Donn as the individual responsible for these crimes. Donn was held on $10,000 cash bail at the Barnstable Police Department and [was] scheduled to be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Tuesday January 31, 2023 on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, arson, and several other charges stemming from these incidents. The post 27-Y-O BROKE INTO, STOLE & BURNED CENTERVILLE/MARSTONS MILLS AUTOS, COPS SAY first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO