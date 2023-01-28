ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

San Francisco 49ers Lose Coach

The San Francisco 49ers season ended on Sunday after a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, just one win away from making the Super Bowl. The biggest issue for the San Francisco 49ers had to be the injuries suffered this season at the quarterback position, losing Trey Lance early in the season to a season-ending injury, then losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a long-term foot injury. With only one win away from making the Super Bowl, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL and backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
SAN JOSE, CA
New York Post

49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback

Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Look: Aaron Donald's Tweet During 49ers Game Is Going Viral

Just a day shy of the one-year anniversary of the Los Angeles Rams winning the NFC Championship, Aaron Donald took delight in watching the San Francisco 49ers get eliminated again.  Tweeting a GIF of himself celebrating last season's Super Bowl victory, Donald simultaneously enraged Niners ...
NBC Sports

CMC's heartfelt message to 49ers after 'very special' season

Ever since Christian McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area back in October, the 49ers were nearly perfect up until their heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As the wild ride came to a disappointing end, the star running back reflected on the last three months. “There’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

49ers All-Pro hinting at retirement?

The final act of one San Francisco 49ers player’s NFL career may ultimately be body-slamming an opponent. 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams spoke with reporters on Tuesday after the team’s NFC title game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and strongly seemed to hint that he is considering retirement. “It’s a long season,” said Williams,... The post 49ers All-Pro hinting at retirement? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy