What neighborhood should you move to in Mountain ViewValerie A. BowersMountain View, CA
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
San Francisco 49ers Lose Coach
The San Francisco 49ers season ended on Sunday after a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, just one win away from making the Super Bowl. The biggest issue for the San Francisco 49ers had to be the injuries suffered this season at the quarterback position, losing Trey Lance early in the season to a season-ending injury, then losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a long-term foot injury. With only one win away from making the Super Bowl, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL and backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
Christian McCaffrey’s GF Olivia Culpo sends 49ers’ star short heart-warming note after loss vs Eagles in NFC championship
The San Francisco 49ers’ fantasy run finally ended in the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night football. The game was won by the host team, 31-7, at Lincoln Financial Field. The Niners were unable to gain control of the game against the Eagles, going three...
49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback
Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
Look: Aaron Donald's Tweet During 49ers Game Is Going Viral
Just a day shy of the one-year anniversary of the Los Angeles Rams winning the NFC Championship, Aaron Donald took delight in watching the San Francisco 49ers get eliminated again. Tweeting a GIF of himself celebrating last season's Super Bowl victory, Donald simultaneously enraged Niners ...
CMC's heartfelt message to 49ers after 'very special' season
Ever since Christian McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area back in October, the 49ers were nearly perfect up until their heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As the wild ride came to a disappointing end, the star running back reflected on the last three months. “There’s...
49ers All-Pro hinting at retirement?
The final act of one San Francisco 49ers player’s NFL career may ultimately be body-slamming an opponent. 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams spoke with reporters on Tuesday after the team’s NFC title game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and strongly seemed to hint that he is considering retirement. “It’s a long season,” said Williams,... The post 49ers All-Pro hinting at retirement? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Francisco 49ers' All-Pro Not Ruling Out Retirement
In the days since the San Francisco 49ers saw their season end at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, most of the speculation about the team's future has swirled around the quarterback position. Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo are all coming off ...
