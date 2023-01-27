ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

Kinder Morgan moves fossil fuels around and gets paid handsomely to do so. TotalEnergies is a diversified energy company with a booming renewable energy arm. Cheniere Energy is booming right now, but those windfall profits may not last. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
NASDAQ

Medical Device Stocks' Earnings on Feb 1: BSX, TMO & More

The fourth-quarter earnings season for the Medical sector kicked off last week. Per the latest Earnings Preview, quarterly results have been dull year over year, reflecting the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and record level of inflationary pressure worldwide. Going by the sector’s scorecard, 8.9% of the companies in the Medical sector, constituting 28.4% of the sector’s market capitalization, reported earnings till Jan 25. Of these, 80% beat earnings estimates and 20% beat the same for revenues. Earnings increased 5% year over year on 7% higher revenues.
Benzinga

US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
NASDAQ

Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration

Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
NASDAQ

4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season

The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
Entrepreneur

2 Chip Stocks to Buy Instead of NVIDIA In 2023

Regulatory actions and macroeconomic headwinds hampered the performance of the chip industry last year. However, technological advancements and lucrative government support could drive the industry’s long-term growth. Hence, quality chip...
NASDAQ

Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Meta & Mastercard

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q4 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.60MM shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 12.18MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Premier, Inc. (PINC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

The market expects Premier, Inc. (PINC) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ

4 Tech Stocks Seeing Upward Estimate Revisions Heading into Earnings

Earnings expectations for 2023 have been dropping lower with recent announcements, as most analysts have been expecting a slowdown if not a recession this year. And if the IMF is to be believed, there’s reason to think that inflation peaked last year and a recession may be avoidable in 2023 and also 2024, even if interest rates move above 5% and the unemployment rate also reaches thereabouts.
NASDAQ

Woodward (WWD) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates

Woodward (WWD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -18.33%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Descartes Systems (DSGX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
NASDAQ

Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) is a Solid Choice

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
NASDAQ

Analysts Estimate Atmos Energy (ATO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

The market expects Atmos Energy (ATO) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ

Corning Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Issues Q1 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Corning Incorporated (GLW) reported fourth quarter core EPS of $0.47 compared to $0.54, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. GAAP net loss was $36 million...

