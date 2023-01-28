Read full article on original website
Arrests Made in Southern Minnesota Juvenile Fentanyl Overdoses
Update: 2-1 10 a.m. Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota made three arrests in connection with the suspected fentanyl overdoses of three juveniles. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the Mankato Department of Public Safety used Narcan when they responded to three separate incidents that involved a juvenile overdosing on fentanyl on Tuesday. One juvenile remains hospitalized in critical condition, another was hospitalized then released and a third did not require hospitalization.
Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust
Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
Trial Begins For Minnesota Mother Accused of Killing Young Son
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Jury selection is set to get underway today for the trial of a Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun murder of her young son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler is on trial this week, facing first and second-degree murder charges. It is alleged that she killed her six-year-old son by shooting him multiple times with a shotgun in the backseat of a vehicle last May.
Coon Rapids Man Facing Illegal Firearms Charge
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Coon Rapids felon is facing charges for having a firearm in his possession. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 45-year-old Lewis Byrd III has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon. Court records show in December 2022, officers with...
Deadly Minnesota Fire Now Being Investigated as Murder-Suicide
Authorities in central Minnesota say the deaths of a young man and an infant last week are now being investigated as a murder-suicide. The Sartell Police Department earlier reported that firefighters responded to an apartment fire the night of January 19 and found the man dead inside the burning residence. They also located an infant who was rushed to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. They have since been identified as 24-year-old Caleb Clark and 4-month-old Hazel Clark.
Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car
A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
Farewell to the Final Video Rental Store in Minnesota
If you want to show your kids what it is like to rent a video, like we did in the 80's and 90's, you'll have to hurry. The last movie rental store in Minnesota announced that they are closing. Last Movie Rental Store in Minnesota, Video Universe, Is Closing. My...
Wind Chill Advisory Tonight & Monday Morning for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for all of southern Minnesota in effect from 2:00 am overnight tonight through 10:00 am Monday morning. Overnight wind chills as low as -25 could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. This Wind Child Advisory...
Sold Out Crowd Enjoys Amazing Twins Caravan In Rochester (PHOTOS)
Twins Caravan Entertains Huge Crowd of Fans in Rochester, Minnesota. If you tried to get into Whistle Binkies on the Lake in Rochester, Minnesota on Monday night, you may have noticed the note on the door that said "Closed for Private Event". What you probably didn't know was that inside were 200 Minnesota Twins fans enjoying an amazing night of the Twins Caravan and getting autographs.
