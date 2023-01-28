Authorities in central Minnesota say the deaths of a young man and an infant last week are now being investigated as a murder-suicide. The Sartell Police Department earlier reported that firefighters responded to an apartment fire the night of January 19 and found the man dead inside the burning residence. They also located an infant who was rushed to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. They have since been identified as 24-year-old Caleb Clark and 4-month-old Hazel Clark.

SARTELL, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO