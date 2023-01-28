ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Erdogan might approve Finland's NATO bid, 'shock' Sweden

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's president has suggested his country might approve Finland's application for NATO membership before taking any action on Sweden's, while the Turkish government issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish demonstrations and what it described as Islamophobia. The travel warning published late Saturday...
kalkinemedia.com

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation signs $436 mln plan with Senegal

DAKAR, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation has signed a $436 million financing plan with Senegal and a two-year programme to boost the country's trade with other African and Arab nations, it said on Monday. The annual financing plan is part of a revised $1.5 billion...
kalkinemedia.com

Report: drones attack convoy in east Syria coming from Iraq

BEIRUT (AP) — Drones attacked a convoy of trucks in eastern Syria Sunday night shortly after it crossed into the country from Iraq, Syrian opposition activists and a pro-government radio station said. There was no immediate word on casualties. The strike comes amid heightening tension between Iran and its...
kalkinemedia.com

U.S. urges Kosovo to back peace deal and form Serb municipalities

PRISTINA (Reuters) - The United States ambassador to Kosovo on Tuesday urged Pristina to press ahead with forming an association of Serb municipalities and help complete an EU-brokered peace deal with its former master, Serbia. Jeffrey M. Hovenier said the U.S. expected Kosovo to "follow through on its obligations," describing...
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Scholz bid to rally Ukraine support in South America falls flat

SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Argentina and Chile's leaders dialed down hope they might lend more support for Ukraine during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's inaugural South America tour, underscoring ongoing differences between the West and its allies in lower-income countries. On the first two legs of his whistle-stop trip, Scholz has sought to...
kalkinemedia.com

Pakistan, IMF open talks to unlock crucial funding - ministry

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Pakistan on Tuesday began the much-waited talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock stalled funding, the country's finance ministry said. More than $1 billion funding has been delayed since November last year over fiscal consolidation issues as part of the lender's ninth review of...
kalkinemedia.com

Armenia asks Putin to act to end isolation of Karabakh enclave

(Reuters) -Armenia on Tuesday asked President Vladimir Putin to take a tougher line on Nagorno-Karabakh and for Russian peacekeepers to end what it calls Azerbaijan's blockade of the only road leading to the enclave. Armenia said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had spoken to Putin about the resulting humanitarian crisis in...
kalkinemedia.com

Euro zone economy unexpectedly expands in Q4, avoids recession

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone eked out growth in the final three months of 2022, avoiding a recession even as sky-high energy costs, waning confidence and rising interest rates took a toll on the currency bloc's economy, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday. Gross domestic product in the euro...
kalkinemedia.com

Israel seals home of Palestinian synagogue shooter as Netanyahu vows crackdown

JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Israeli police sealed off the Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian gunman on Sunday, two days after he killed seven people outside a synagogue, as fears grew of escalation in the deadliest unrest for years in Jerusalem and the West Bank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...
kalkinemedia.com

China reopening, Russia risks seen helping oil weather slowdown: Reuters poll

(Reuters) - Oil prices will see a gradual rise this year as demand recovery spurred by China's reopening and supply shortfalls due to sanctions on Russia offer some respite from global recession worries, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. A survey of 49 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would...
kalkinemedia.com

Chile Germany

STORY 2: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, center, and Chile's President Gabriel Boric enter La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Disclaimer. The content, including but not limited to any articles, news, quotes, information, data, text, reports, ratings, opinions, images, photos, graphics, graphs, charts,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy