Erdogan might approve Finland's NATO bid, 'shock' Sweden
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's president has suggested his country might approve Finland's application for NATO membership before taking any action on Sweden's, while the Turkish government issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish demonstrations and what it described as Islamophobia. The travel warning published late Saturday...
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation signs $436 mln plan with Senegal
DAKAR, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation has signed a $436 million financing plan with Senegal and a two-year programme to boost the country's trade with other African and Arab nations, it said on Monday. The annual financing plan is part of a revised $1.5 billion...
Report: drones attack convoy in east Syria coming from Iraq
BEIRUT (AP) — Drones attacked a convoy of trucks in eastern Syria Sunday night shortly after it crossed into the country from Iraq, Syrian opposition activists and a pro-government radio station said. There was no immediate word on casualties. The strike comes amid heightening tension between Iran and its...
U.S. urges Kosovo to back peace deal and form Serb municipalities
PRISTINA (Reuters) - The United States ambassador to Kosovo on Tuesday urged Pristina to press ahead with forming an association of Serb municipalities and help complete an EU-brokered peace deal with its former master, Serbia. Jeffrey M. Hovenier said the U.S. expected Kosovo to "follow through on its obligations," describing...
Scholz bid to rally Ukraine support in South America falls flat
SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Argentina and Chile's leaders dialed down hope they might lend more support for Ukraine during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's inaugural South America tour, underscoring ongoing differences between the West and its allies in lower-income countries. On the first two legs of his whistle-stop trip, Scholz has sought to...
Pakistan, IMF open talks to unlock crucial funding - ministry
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Pakistan on Tuesday began the much-waited talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock stalled funding, the country's finance ministry said. More than $1 billion funding has been delayed since November last year over fiscal consolidation issues as part of the lender's ninth review of...
Armenia asks Putin to act to end isolation of Karabakh enclave
(Reuters) -Armenia on Tuesday asked President Vladimir Putin to take a tougher line on Nagorno-Karabakh and for Russian peacekeepers to end what it calls Azerbaijan's blockade of the only road leading to the enclave. Armenia said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had spoken to Putin about the resulting humanitarian crisis in...
Euro zone economy unexpectedly expands in Q4, avoids recession
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone eked out growth in the final three months of 2022, avoiding a recession even as sky-high energy costs, waning confidence and rising interest rates took a toll on the currency bloc's economy, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday. Gross domestic product in the euro...
Israel seals home of Palestinian synagogue shooter as Netanyahu vows crackdown
JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Israeli police sealed off the Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian gunman on Sunday, two days after he killed seven people outside a synagogue, as fears grew of escalation in the deadliest unrest for years in Jerusalem and the West Bank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...
China reopening, Russia risks seen helping oil weather slowdown: Reuters poll
(Reuters) - Oil prices will see a gradual rise this year as demand recovery spurred by China's reopening and supply shortfalls due to sanctions on Russia offer some respite from global recession worries, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. A survey of 49 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would...
STORY 2: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, center, and Chile's President Gabriel Boric enter La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Disclaimer. The content, including but not limited to any articles, news, quotes, information, data, text, reports, ratings, opinions, images, photos, graphics, graphs, charts,...
Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iranian factory -US official
DUBAI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Israel appears to have been behind an overnight drone attack on a military factory in Iran, a U.S. official said on Sunday. Iran claimed to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near the central city of Isfahan, and said there were no casualties or serious damage.
