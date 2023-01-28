Read full article on original website
Collider
From 'Dune' to 'The Lord of the Rings': 10 Oscar-Winning Production Designs That Had the Best World-Building
Movies have the power to take audiences on a journey to different worlds. That's all thanks to production design. This field involves designing and constructing sets, costumes, props, and all other visual elements to bring the script and the director's vision to life. This year's nominees are no different; from diving into the aquatic parts of Pandora to entering Steven Spielberg's childhood home, production design plays an essential part in making these movies realistic and believable.
Collider
10 Movies that Almost Won the "Big Five" at the Oscars
In cinematic history, only three movies have won the "Big Five" at the Academy Awards — It Happened One Night, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, and The Silence of the Lambs. These special powerhouse films have achieved a magnificent feat by winning Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay (Original or Adapted).
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Collider
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Popculture
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Collider
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
Collider
‘Kim’s Video’ Review: Loses Its Subject in Favor of a Personal Story | Sundance 2023
When I first read about Kim's Video, the iconic video store in New York City that housed an eclectic and unique collection of films from all over the world, I was immediately sucked into the idea of a documentary on this beloved relic. After all, I grew up in the time of video rental shops and watched as they disappeared into the ether with the introduction of streamers like Netflix. Kim's Video felt like a documentary that was tailor made for film lovers and people who grew up in that generation.
Collider
'Star Trek: Picard' Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who brought to life a number of fan-favorite TV characters has sadly passed away today. Wersching most recently appeared as the villainous Borg Queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, a role that saw her return to the Star Trek franchise in a much bigger capacity a decade after initially making her Star Trek debut in a guest role in Star Trek: Enterprise. Wersching also had roles in popular TV shows such as 24, Bosch, and The Vampire Diaries. Away from TV, Wersching was a big part of the fast-rising The Last of Us franchise. She lent her voice and performed motion capture for the beloved role of non-player character Tess who was recently brought to live action on the HBO series by Anna Torv. Wersching was 45 years old at the time of her death.
Collider
New 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Images Show Baba Yaga in Paris
A whole host of new images for the hotly anticipated fourth installment of the John Wick franchise have dropped this week, and if there's one thing we can say about the next Wickian adventure it's this: it just looks cool. In John Wick: Chapter 4, the legendary hitman who just...
Collider
Vin Diesel's Faith is Put to the Test in New 'Fast X' Poster
The Fast & Furious franchise has pumped adrenaline through the veins of viewers for over two decades through its perfect blend of electrifying car chases, fiery romance and family-centric storyline. With the tenth installment, Fast X, well on the way, it looks like the saga is set to close with a bang. In a newly unveiled poster for the film, audiences have been teased a look at what's to come for Dominic "Dom" Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his petrol-head family.
Collider
'Creature Commandos': Meet the Cast of the New DC Animated Series
After today’s massive announcement from James Gunn and Peter Safran about the future of the DC Universe both in cinemas and on TV, we’ve been given plenty of material to speculate about how this new project will play out. Even though the duo made it clear that this will only become a reality in mid-2025 at the earliest (with the new Superman: Legacy movie), we can be certain that the cogs are turning and the next couple of years will give us some exciting DC reveals. One of the many things Gunn and Safran revealed is the animated series Creature Commandos.
Collider
New 'The Magic Flute' Trailer Puts a New Spin on a Classic Opera [Exclusive]
One of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's best-known and best-loved operas is perhaps The Magic Flute, a story of romance, adventure, some light family drama, and the triumph of light over dark. While adaptations of the classic have been few over the last decade and a half, the Roland Emerich-produced film The Magic Flute promises to bring the story to a new audience in a thrilling way, and Collider is excited to exclusively share the North American trailer.
Collider
How to Watch M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin': Showtimes and Streaming Status
He has his fans and his detractors, but there's no denying that M. Night Shyamalan is one of the most consistent and unique horror/thriller filmmakers working in the industry today. From his celebrated modern classics like The Sixth Sense (1999) and Unbreakable (2000) to guilty pleasure cult favorites like The Happening (2008) and Old (2021), Shyamalan has cemented himself as an auteur filmmaker whose style of storytelling is unmistakable and consistently entertaining. He's also a director who never fails to do something a bit different with each film he makes while still inserting his signature style, and his next anticipated project appears to be no exception. Knock at the Cabin is another thrilling existential tale from the master of twists, and just like his most recent film Old, it will tell the story of a seemingly normal family vacation gone horribly wrong.
Collider
'Superman: Legacy' Is The Title Of the Next Superman Movie
During a press conference, which Collider attended, to discuss their plan for the DC Extended Universe, new co-heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed that the next Man of Steel movie is called Superman Legacy. As promised by Gunn last month, the upcoming film will not be another origin story, even if it focuses on the Son of Krypton/’s legacy and identity.
Collider
‘Peacemaker’: Here’s When the DCU’s Amanda Waller Spinoff Takes Place
James Gunn and Peter Safran are rebuilding the entire DCU from the ground up, but one fixture of the previous era will only continue to expand—Peacemaker. It was already confirmed that John Cena's vigilante will be returning for a second season on HBO Max, but his universe will be expanding under Gunn's regime. As previously announced back in May 2022, a new spinoff series, Waller, surrounding the Suicide Squad's overseer Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) is in the pipeline, and Gunn and Safran were finally able to elaborate a bit on what's to be expected with the series and where it falls in the DC TV universe.
Collider
A 'Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey' Sequel Is Officially in the Works
The Hundred Acre Woods will never be the same again. Horror fans have been waiting with anticipation to see Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, a gory take on the titular bear since it was first announced back in May. Now, the hype for the film is only growing as, just weeks away from its release, a sequel has been announced!
Collider
'The Mummy': Brendan Fraser Recalls Aftermath of Filming Grueling Action Scenes
Brendan Fraser's career is currently going through something of a renaissance fondly dubbed "Brenaissance," by fans thanks in part to a brilliant leading performance in The Whale for which he has received a few awards including an Academy Award nomination. But before now, Fraser ruled the 90s and early millennium as one of cinema's major action stars. His role as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy (1999) established him as a household name and remains one of his most iconic roles to date. It was a hard-won achievement as the actor is now opening up about the scale of physical exertions that the role required and how it took a huge toll on his body long after filming was over.
Collider
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything' Review: A Look at the Duality of One of Rock & Roll’s Greatest Icons | Sundance 2023
Late in his life, Little Richard would talk about how he was the inspiration for all the artists we now consider rock and roll. The Beatles opened for him, Jimi Hendrix played with him, and The Rolling Stones learned from him. What might seem like bold claims are actually a sad truth: Little Richard might be the most influential musician of the 20th century. The brilliance of Little Richard: I Am Everything, by director Lisa Cortés, is that it does the work and shows that Little Richard deserved better and deserved more respect for his contributions, an icon who paved the way for everyone that would come after him, from Elvis Presley to Tyler, the Creator.
Collider
'Fast X': Vin Diesel Shares First Look Image of Michelle Rodriguez on Set
After more than 20 years since the first installment, Fast & Furious has come a long way from its street racing roots, delving into different themes, including "family," which has been hugely associated with Vin Diesel over the years. While the franchise has continued to deliver an emotional and delightful joyride over the past nine films, every race has to cross the finish line. With Fast X serving as the last chapter in the series, Diesel has teased a first look at Michelle Rodriguez's Letty Ortiz.
Collider
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan and Heidi Gardner Reconnect on Weekend Update
Michael B. Jordan is known for many things. He's been in Hollywood since he was a teenager and has a beloved fanbase for his work. However, one of his more prominent roles has been as Adonis Creed in the Creed franchise. And now, with Creed III coming out this March (and with Jordan directing the movie), we're all talking about his role once more. This time though, he reconnected with an old flame, Heidi Gardner's hilarious recurring character, Angel — Every Boxer's Girlfriend From Every Boxing Movie About Boxing Ever, when Jordan took to Saturday Night Live to host.
