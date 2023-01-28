Over the past few years, Xbox has been a great company – marketing its consoles for more affordable price, particularly the Xbox Series X, as a gateway to the current generation of gaming than Sonys PlayStation 5. In the end, Sony has already reportedly made a long-rumored price hike in the past few regions, while Microsoft seemed to weather a little better. Even as the rise in the price of the Xbox Series looms this year, the longer-term impacts of the pandemic, supply chain problems, and other problem solving seem to be catching up with the company.

