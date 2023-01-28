ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Creative Bloq

Apple iPhone 15: from design to specs, everything we know so far

How time flies. It's already been a third of year since the iPhone 14 was launched, and now excitement around the iPhone 15 has begun in earnest. Because while the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are all great phones, they weren't really a huge leap forward from their iPhone 13 predecessors. So many are hoping Apple's been saving the big innovations for the iPhone 15 range, and will really blow our socks off this time.
game-news24.com

Amazon: The minimum order value is for free delivery

By Andreas Link from May 01/30/2023 at 11:22. The prophecy resurrected; Amazon extended the minimum order price for free delivery. He swam to 39 euros. Several days ago, users discovered the Amazon price had a higher order, and now the official: from now on, a minimum order value of 39 euros is required to get free shipping from Amazon. The books and audio books are banned.
ComicBook

Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store

A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
game-news24.com

Play Thresh like Keria Season 13 Support Guide

Here is our full guide to playing Thresh support in League of Legends season 13 like Keria. Keria Thresh Support Guide – Everything you need to know. Thresh is the oldest ever champion of League of Legends. He plays with his team, and he has to be extremely competitive. That’s why mastering Thresh isn’t an easy feat. It takes time to realize it’s maximum potential.
game-news24.com

New Destiny 2 Weekly Reset January 31, 2023 and Eververse Inventory

It’s Tuesday, and that means a bunch of activities live for players to complete inDestiny 2 now live! Since the new12 Weekly reset January 31, 2023refresh of activities is now live with the Eververse inventory of products for sale. More information has been posted for this week. New Destiny...
game-news24.com

The commercial of the second Spider-Man from Sony went viral on the internet

The video series appeared on Marvels Spider-Man, which was screened on one of Australia’s sports channels. In a video, they showed a report where two Spiders help law enforcement catch their next criminals. They have untrue and a couple of heroes leave the obscene with all the strangest places on the web. The inhabitants of Australia confirmed the authenticity of the video, where in the past they showed a similar video based on Horizon Forbidden West. That’s the release window from Insomniac Games which developers gave in the past. The game is a prototype of the PS5. It became apparent a tense sequel will go well-out with many sequels. In the film “Bild King” for the horror, Game Monster – the trailer from Stephen King Blizzard, and the upcoming Diablo 3 : The Legacy of Rites: bonuses and legend potions Hogwarts Legacy, Dead Space remake and Hi-Fi Rush in the latest Steam chart.
game-news24.com

Final Fantasy VII Spotify Playlists Inspired by Characters Shared

VII#FFVII – https://t.co/gl1KmsPt0Z pic.twitter.com/kvH8ldh3o 1:28 U.S. SQUARE ENIX MUSIC (@sem_sep) January 31, 2023. Each of the characters’ playlist includes between eight and 10 songs from the original Final Fantasy VII, FFVII Remake, jazz albums, and acoustic arrangements, among others. These tracks include songs closely associated with the characters that the playlists are named for – and classics such as One-Winged Angel in Sephiroth’s playlist, or Those Who Fight in Clouds playlist. The playlists only include characters who have appeared in FF7 Remake so far, causing the fan fan favorite to make the fan favorites Vincent Valentine and Cid Highwind go out of songs.
game-news24.com

Find the Blade of Vengeance by Shea

Today, SEGA and RGG Studio released a new trailer for that highly anticipated samurai epic like a dragon: Ishin! to start globally on February 21st, 2023, for Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The Blade of Vengeance film explores the games story, revealing a glimpse into...
game-news24.com

What if E3 is important is questioned as a report claims Nintendo, Xbox and Sony won’t be in 2023 showcase showcase

One of the first to showcase the most exciting new video games coming to modern hardware is E3. But many fans and journalists questioned E3s relevancy because the event became less important over the last few years. In the first time since the pandemic, E3 2023 should be the event’s triumphant return to the spotlight. Unfortunately, E3s with triumphable return cannot replace the three biggest gaming companies, Nintendo, Xbox and Sony.
game-news24.com

FaZeClan partners with Nanoleaf For Limited Edition Lines Smarter Kit

FaZeClan announced this week an expansion with Nanoleaf, to join the two teams in an exclusive collection of light. The two brands agreed to create the limited edition lines Smarter Kit, which, as can be seen from the images below, is painted black and red with the esports organization’s logo on the connectors. The white design can come with a light, pattern and some light that make your room a real space, or it stands out, as it can represent them in your space. The light is only available via Best Buy, when they’re selling it for twenty dollars apiece. We also saw some quotes for the new partnership and the kit.

