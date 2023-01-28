ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Snakes and rattles Release, and at the Earliest, testers report Game-Breaking Bugs rumors in 2023

Ubisoft can’t snag any time, and its woes with the action-adventure title Skull and Bones seem to continue. It’s been delayed again from March to 2023-24, which could mean a launch by March 31, 2024, at the end of the month. If that wasn’t enough, the reports from the play-testers and developers are less than positive, as will Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson.
Fire Emblem Engage royalty character created by the fan in pixelated throwback artwork

Fire Emblem Angus has been out for a few weeks, and many fans have had a chance to explore the game and the numerous party members that appear all over the world. The characters not only distinguish themselves from each other, but an engaging group is a perfect example. A fan has always been reshaping their own characters, and as a result it mirrored the design of the previous Fire Emblem games.
Play Thresh like Keria Season 13 Support Guide

Here is our full guide to playing Thresh support in League of Legends season 13 like Keria. Keria Thresh Support Guide – Everything you need to know. Thresh is the oldest ever champion of League of Legends. He plays with his team, and he has to be extremely competitive. That’s why mastering Thresh isn’t an easy feat. It takes time to realize it’s maximum potential.
Powerwash Simulator is available for PS4, PS5 & Switch Ipod with debut trailer

Square Enix Collective and FuturLab are excited to invite PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch players to remove the dirt which is spreading in Muckingham. They join millions of players who listen to the soothing sound of the pressure washer in Powerwash Simulator on Xbox One, Xbox One and PC. The launch trailer is also easy to carry.
New Destiny 2 Weekly Reset January 31, 2023 and Eververse Inventory

It’s Tuesday, and that means a bunch of activities live for players to complete inDestiny 2 now live! Since the new12 Weekly reset January 31, 2023refresh of activities is now live with the Eververse inventory of products for sale. More information has been posted for this week. New Destiny...
What if E3 is important is questioned as a report claims Nintendo, Xbox and Sony won’t be in 2023 showcase showcase

One of the first to showcase the most exciting new video games coming to modern hardware is E3. But many fans and journalists questioned E3s relevancy because the event became less important over the last few years. In the first time since the pandemic, E3 2023 should be the event’s triumphant return to the spotlight. Unfortunately, E3s with triumphable return cannot replace the three biggest gaming companies, Nintendo, Xbox and Sony.
Without more seasonal adjustments, Overwatch 2 ranked changes and matchmaking fixes are incoming

With months of confusion and a lot of frustration, Blizzard is working harder to make the Play 2 Competitive Play experience better, from a vision of openness and setting out to play more competitive games. The game played when you see your rank updated, which has been shortened for just a little. Now you’ll see where you currently stand after five wins or 15 losses, and lowered from seven wins or 20 losses.
FaZeClan partners with Nanoleaf For Limited Edition Lines Smarter Kit

FaZeClan announced this week an expansion with Nanoleaf, to join the two teams in an exclusive collection of light. The two brands agreed to create the limited edition lines Smarter Kit, which, as can be seen from the images below, is painted black and red with the esports organization’s logo on the connectors. The white design can come with a light, pattern and some light that make your room a real space, or it stands out, as it can represent them in your space. The light is only available via Best Buy, when they’re selling it for twenty dollars apiece. We also saw some quotes for the new partnership and the kit.
Destiny 2 updated 1.073 on Jan. 31 in its upcoming new chapter 7.0.4

Destiny 2 update 1.073 is now available on both last and next-generation platforms and is for hotfix version 6.3.0.7. This makes some quick fixes to the game as well as rewards, weapons and more. Read on on to the complete package of the Destiny 2 January 31. Destiny 2 Update...
Destiny 2 Update 2.78 has been turned down as Hotfix 6.3.0.7 This January 31st

Bungie released the update 2,78 of Destiny 2, which is for Hotfix 6.3.0.7. This brings seasonal fixes, Iron Banner changes and loads more! Continue reading the note for the Destiny 2 6.3.0.7 issue. The destination 2 update 2.78 | The destination 2 hotfix 6.3.0.7 The updated items:. ACTIVITIES. SEASONAL. Fixed...
Report: Tomb Raider Franchise awarded for 600 dollars to the Amazon and awarded to Apple for the role of the Marvel-Like World

Last year, Embrace Group shocked the gaming world when it announced that it acquired the west studios Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, Square Enix Montreal and various IPs for $300 million. It seems like the company already profited from that, as new report revealed that Embracer sold Amazon the Tomb Raider rights for nearly 600 million dollars.
Final Fantasy VII Day is officially recognized in Japan now

Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy VII Day was officially registered in Japan to commemorate the original release and recognize that the importance of video game business has been lost. The fans who want to add Final Fantasy VII Day to their calendars should do so on January 31, the day the game launched in its hometown.
Find the Blade of Vengeance by Shea

Today, SEGA and RGG Studio released a new trailer for that highly anticipated samurai epic like a dragon: Ishin! to start globally on February 21st, 2023, for Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The Blade of Vengeance film explores the games story, revealing a glimpse into...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Armarouge and Ceruledge Tera Raid dates revealed

This time, the battles won’t be as difficult as the previous time (pic: Serebii.net). Two more demanding new Tera Raid battles will be added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with Armarouge and Ceruledge. Though the attack against the Raid Ginnings took place only days ago, you won’t have to...
Alumnuss and Battlefield Mobile were cancelled by EA

Apex Legends Mobile that didn’t last long (pic: EA) EA has already closed the App Stores for Apex Legends Mobile, since the studio behind Battlefield Mobile is completely free. In the last few weeks, Microsoft saw major job cuts and several non-gaming tech companies, and this trend will surely...

