ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by Calmatters. The first time it happened to Courtney Abrams, hardly anyone believed her. Someone had drained the more than $700 in cash aid and nearly $200 in food stamps from the electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card the 33-year-old single mother received from the state, just minutes after those monthly payments appeared in her account.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?

California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties

Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Eye-Popping PG&E Bills Roll In as Gas Prices Spike

Brace yourself before you open that utility bill: Customers up and down the state have been reporting sky-high prices and sticker shock at the sight of their January energy bills. There’s little indication of when prices could fall. PG&E said in late January that a combination of high demand...
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Does New York Ban the Use of Food Stamps: To Purchase Butter and Meat?

Does New York State prohibit SNAP participants from using their benefits to purchase meat and butter? For whatever reason, the topic of food stamps is constantly “hot” in New York. Many people believe that no one should ever receive food support, whether they’re extremely poor or disabled. Leaving aside the question of whether or not those who are economically disadvantaged should acquire assistance, let’s discuss whether the support they do receive should be limited to conditions.
IOWA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Bill To End California Mail-In Ballots Mandate Amended In Assembly

A bill t0 end the automatic mailing of ballots to all California voters, make Election Day a state holiday, and introduce other election measures, was positioned to be heard in several Assembly committees this week following new amendment changes made the previous week. Assembly Bill 13, authored by freshman Assemblyman...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Tribal Volunteers Can Earn up to $250 for 7-Month Pilot

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is recruiting volunteers who reside and travel in rural and tribal communities to participate in the latest testing phase of a “road charge” pilot. Up to 500 volunteers will participate in a seven-month simulated road charge system, which charges drivers based on the number of miles they travel rather than the amount of gas they use to support the state’s critical transportation infrastructure.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Meet the rescue dogs keeping pests out of the state's orchards

Working dogs in California’s agricultural industry are getting much more than table scraps from the federal government, and for good reason — their noses are keeping weeds and pests out of state farmlands. The California Department of Food and Agriculture received $4 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the state’s pest-detection dog teams, a facet of the CDFA’s plant health department that works to prevent the spread of contaminated produce. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law

From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy