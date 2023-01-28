Read full article on original website
Related
Your $1,050 payment from the state could be coming in the next two weeks
Have you receive your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state of California? If you still have not yet gotten your payment, you might be waiting until February to receive it. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card.
proclaimerscv.com
Stimulus Checks 2023: Residents in These 8 States Still Waiting For Payments
Several states are getting ready to distribute direct payments to people to relieve inflation, but there is no federal action toward another round of stimulus checks. The $1,500-plus stimulus payments are intended to assist Americans who are struggling to pay for rising food, gas, and housing prices. The following states...
New round of direct payments between $200 and $1,050 goes out today – see if you qualify
AMERICANS are in for extra money as a new round of direct payments have been mailed today, January 30. Eligible California residents will receive between $200 and $1,050 as part of the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR). This is the final round of payments for Californians. It will be sent...
Stimulus update: Refund worth up to $1,050 to begin being sent to recipients tomorrow
California residents can expect the final wave of direct payments worth up to $1,050 to start being paid to recipients beginning Monday.
Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by Calmatters. The first time it happened to Courtney Abrams, hardly anyone believed her. Someone had drained the more than $700 in cash aid and nearly $200 in food stamps from the electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card the 33-year-old single mother received from the state, just minutes after those monthly payments appeared in her account.
CNET
California Residents: What to Do if You Didn't Get Your Middle Class Tax Refund
Last fall, California began issuing Middle Class Tax Refunds, one-time payments designed to ease the bite of inflation. As of Jan. 13, more than 16 million direct deposits and money cards were issued, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But as many as 1.4 million eligible residents have yet to...
How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?
California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
Check out free passes to California State Parks at any public library
Anyone with a library card can check out free passes to visit more than 200 participating California State Parks through the California State Park Library Pass program.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
sfstandard.com
Eye-Popping PG&E Bills Roll In as Gas Prices Spike
Brace yourself before you open that utility bill: Customers up and down the state have been reporting sky-high prices and sticker shock at the sight of their January energy bills. There’s little indication of when prices could fall. PG&E said in late January that a combination of high demand...
proclaimerscv.com
Does New York Ban the Use of Food Stamps: To Purchase Butter and Meat?
Does New York State prohibit SNAP participants from using their benefits to purchase meat and butter? For whatever reason, the topic of food stamps is constantly “hot” in New York. Many people believe that no one should ever receive food support, whether they’re extremely poor or disabled. Leaving aside the question of whether or not those who are economically disadvantaged should acquire assistance, let’s discuss whether the support they do receive should be limited to conditions.
Here's how high PG&E says bills could get during this historically cold, wet winter in CA
Historic rain, now followed by freezing temperatures across the Bay Area is leading to higher than ever gas and electric bills. Here's how much you can expect, according to PG&E.
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
californiaglobe.com
Bill To End California Mail-In Ballots Mandate Amended In Assembly
A bill t0 end the automatic mailing of ballots to all California voters, make Election Day a state holiday, and introduce other election measures, was positioned to be heard in several Assembly committees this week following new amendment changes made the previous week. Assembly Bill 13, authored by freshman Assemblyman...
sierranewsonline.com
Tribal Volunteers Can Earn up to $250 for 7-Month Pilot
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is recruiting volunteers who reside and travel in rural and tribal communities to participate in the latest testing phase of a “road charge” pilot. Up to 500 volunteers will participate in a seven-month simulated road charge system, which charges drivers based on the number of miles they travel rather than the amount of gas they use to support the state’s critical transportation infrastructure.
Meet the rescue dogs keeping pests out of the state's orchards
Working dogs in California’s agricultural industry are getting much more than table scraps from the federal government, and for good reason — their noses are keeping weeds and pests out of state farmlands. The California Department of Food and Agriculture received $4 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the state’s pest-detection dog teams, a facet of the CDFA’s plant health department that works to prevent the spread of contaminated produce. ...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law
From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
NBC Bay Area
‘Eggs-Orbitant' Egg Prices Send Some California Residents Rushing to Raise Chickens
When Kameron Wong came across how high the price for eggs was at the grocery store, she figured it was worth considering buying her own chickens. She decided to head to Hawthorne Country Store in Escondido in hope of becoming a bit more self-sufficient. But to her surprise, the shop was completely sold out of chickens.
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
Comments / 0