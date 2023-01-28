Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Convicted Felon Arrested in North Rutherford County with New Fingerprint Device
(La Vergne, Tenn.) A convicted felon is back behind bars thanks to a new finger printing device that was used to positively identify the suspect. The incident unfolded in North Rutherford County, according to La Vergne Police. An officer pulled over a driver, later identified by the Morpho fingerprint device...
Autopsy: Toddler who lived at Brookmeade Park had 37ml of fentanyl in her system
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Ariel Rose died of fentanyl toxicity late last year. She was just 23 months old. The case is now being investigated as negligent homicide by Metro Nashville Police. FOX 17 News has obtained the full autopsy report. Rose had been spotted at the Brookmeade Park...
Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
Suspect Wanted for Theft Arrested By Gallatin Police
From Gallatin Police Department 1-30-2023: Case #: 23-00505. BOLO for Antwan Sawyer. Sawyer has an active warrant for Theft under $1000 out of Gallatin. Anyone with information regarding Sawyer’s location or whereabouts please contact the Gallatin Police Department or FTO Meyer at 615-452-1313 or [email protected]
Driver Busted for Meth in Decherd
On 01/26/2023, Decherd Police Department Sergeant Ruslan Tucker initiated a traffic stop on a red pick-up truck on AEDC Rd. for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, Heath Womble, stated to Sgt. Tucker that he did not have his license on him and was later confirmed to have a revoked driver’s license.
VIDEO: Nashville woman walking at night heard screaming when shot three times by thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — *WARNING: Sound in the video attached can be sensitive for some viewers.*. A Belle Meade woman was assaulted and shot during a robbery attempt Monday night. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released surveillance video of the moment shots were fired at a 26-year-old woman who...
Metro: One person shot dead in Nashville, another transported to hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a shooting on Crowe Drive in the Bordeaux neighborhood in Nashville Tuesday afternoon, say police. Metro Police says that another person is being transported to Vanderbilt at this time. Stay with FOX 17 News for continuing coverage.
Sheriff: Man shot after argument, fight in Putnam Co.
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Putnam County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured on Friday night, the sheriff said in a news release. Deputies responded to a call about 11:30 p.m. on Whitehall Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies found Derrick Borchardt had been shot...
3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting
3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. 3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Ice concerns for morning commute in Davidson County. News 2's First Alert unit is monitoring road conditions in Davidson County ahead of...
2 charged in connection with Spring Hill road rage shooting
A citizen's tip helped Spring Hill police put two alleged road rage shooters behind bars.
TBI investigates deadly shooting involving MNPD officer
Metro Nashville Police said one person was fatally shot in an officer involved shooting Sunday night.
Stolen ATV Reported at Winchester Tractor Supply
On January 25, 2023, a theft report was filed with the Winchester Police Department concerning a Coleman youth ATV stolen from the back dock of Tractor Supply Company located on Dinah Shore Boulevard. The theft occurred in the early morning hours of January 25, 2023. The suspected truck believed to...
Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputy Earns NAACP Hero Award
A Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputy who saved a gunshot victim’s life was honored Saturday by the Murfreesboro Branch of the NAACP. Deputy Nathan Smith earned the Jerry Anderson Hero Award during the NAACP’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast. Jerry Anderson was a former NFL football player...
Several face charges as part of Metro Police’s street racing initiative
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were charged on Saturday night as part of Metro Police’s street racer enforcement initiative. Metro Police said officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the rear parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike. Hijazi Bourini,...
Woman shot while walking in Green Hills neighborhood; photos of getaway car
Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area.
Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
Man shot in the face in Putnam County
Investigation underway after woman shot in Green …. Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. Bill to open abortion...
1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in Macon County.
Hill found guilty of second-degree murder in Nashville nurse murder trial; Cowan found not guilty
Nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was on her way to work as an ICU nurse at Ascension Saint Thomas West when she was shot and killed on Interstate 440.
Street racer enforcement leads to two arrests and one stolen car recovered
As a result of MNPD Traffic's street racer enforcement initiative on Friday, two men were charged and a stolen car was recovered in separate incidents.
