ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted for Theft Arrested By Gallatin Police

From Gallatin Police Department 1-30-2023: Case #: 23-00505. BOLO for Antwan Sawyer. Sawyer has an active warrant for Theft under $1000 out of Gallatin. Anyone with information regarding Sawyer’s location or whereabouts please contact the Gallatin Police Department or FTO Meyer at 615-452-1313 or [email protected]
GALLATIN, TN
On Target News

Driver Busted for Meth in Decherd

On 01/26/2023, Decherd Police Department Sergeant Ruslan Tucker initiated a traffic stop on a red pick-up truck on AEDC Rd. for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, Heath Womble, stated to Sgt. Tucker that he did not have his license on him and was later confirmed to have a revoked driver’s license.
DECHERD, TN
WSMV

Sheriff: Man shot after argument, fight in Putnam Co.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Putnam County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured on Friday night, the sheriff said in a news release. Deputies responded to a call about 11:30 p.m. on Whitehall Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies found Derrick Borchardt had been shot...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WKRN

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. 3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Ice concerns for morning commute in Davidson County. News 2's First Alert unit is monitoring road conditions in Davidson County ahead of...
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Stolen ATV Reported at Winchester Tractor Supply

On January 25, 2023, a theft report was filed with the Winchester Police Department concerning a Coleman youth ATV stolen from the back dock of Tractor Supply Company located on Dinah Shore Boulevard. The theft occurred in the early morning hours of January 25, 2023. The suspected truck believed to...
WINCHESTER, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputy Earns NAACP Hero Award

A Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputy who saved a gunshot victim’s life was honored Saturday by the Murfreesboro Branch of the NAACP. Deputy Nathan Smith earned the Jerry Anderson Hero Award during the NAACP’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast. Jerry Anderson was a former NFL football player...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Man shot in the face in Putnam County

Investigation underway after woman shot in Green …. Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. Bill to open abortion...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy