Marine corps vet
4d ago
Carmel, Are you kidding me , You have nothing there but snoody rich people who think they are better than everyone else simply because they have money.
Reply(5)
8
Debbie M
3d ago
you mean USED to be. there I fixed it. just becoming a trash hole like Indy. just because you put up overpriced apts doesn't mean it's great
Reply(2)
3
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Purdue study shows value of Indiana Grown in millions
Study of Indiana Grown program shows economic value in the millions. The post Purdue study shows value of Indiana Grown in millions appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Is Indiana Home to America’s Oldest Theme Park?
America is full of great theme parks. Six Flags, Universal Studios, and of course, Disney World and Disneyland are the first few that come to find when you think of the term, "theme park." But, when it comes to which one is the oldest, the answer depends on who you ask.
Children from at least 40 Native American tribes forced to attend residential school in Indiana
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — An ongoing investigation into the grounds of a former residential school for Native American children has uncovered the scope of how many tribes were impacted by at least one of the institutions in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources discovered at least 40 Native...
Here are Six of the Coolest Indoor Playgrounds in Indiana
Looking for fun things to do with your family this winter? I found six places within the state of Indiana that you're going to want to visit!. When it's cold outside, you have to get a little creative when it comes to doing things to keep your kids entertained without freezing your behinds off. When I was a kid, that go-to place was Discovery Zone in Evansville, Indiana. Every 90s kid loved going there. The slides, tunnels, ball pits, and games that Discovery Zone was so much fun. It was truly one of the most memorable aspects of my childhood.
Metropolis Magazine
Inside the Fight to Save Two Saarinen Churches in Columbus, Indiana
The small city has a wealth of modernist architecture, but preserving it isn’t always straightforward, the contrasting fates of two churches by Eero and Eliel Saarinen show why. Photography: Hadley Fruits.
WISH-TV
20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
104.1 WIKY
Hospital Group Closing More Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
School closings and delays on Feb. 1, 2023, for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Most recent closings and delays are listed here when there are active closures. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
WTHI
"Nothing could be kinder to working families" Indiana legislation could eliminate the state's income tax
INDIANA (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley legislator would like to drop Indiana's income tax. House Bill 1521 would get rid of Indiana's income tax and replace it with a higher sales tax. The possibility of an income tax replacement in Indiana has started some controversy in the statehouse. Republican Bruce...
Indiana Drivers Can Support the Boys & Girls Club With New Specialty License Plate
You now have the opportunity to show your support for the Boys & Girls Club all year long, for all to see, with a new specialty license plate. The Boys & Girls Club has been impacting young lives in America for over 160 years, and the club here in Evansville recently celebrated its 65th anniversary. It is very possible that you or someone you know has benefitted from the programs offered by the Boys & Girls Club.
Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
Indiana bill would fine hospitals that exceed price cap
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers say one of their top priorities this session is lowering healthcare costs, and they’ve proposed a bill that would fine hospitals for exceeding new limits on pricing. Indiana lawmakers say Hoosiers are facing significantly higher healthcare costs compared to the national average. “The average hospital facility fee in Indiana is 329% […]
Another central Indy car dealership accused of unfair document fees
Earlier this month, more than 170,000 Hoosiers received a check in the mail from auto doc fee litigation. Now we’ve learned another dealership group is being accused of the same thing.
WIBC.com
Hoosier Found Dead in Puerto Rico
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier man was found dead in Puerto Rico Monday after falling from a cliff. The U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan posted a message to Facebook Monday, saying 27-year-old Edgar Garay had fallen from a 70-foot coastal cliff. His body was found in the water in Cabo Rojo.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Tuesday
Ho ho ho! It’s the coldest morning since Christmas Day across Central Indiana. At least the wind chills aren’t thirty below. But they *have* run just below zero around Lafayette, where skies cleared earliest, and temperatures dropped most early Tuesday. MORNING LOWS. 13 Indy and Muncie. 10 Terre...
The best bars for singles in Indianapolis, IN
We get it — meeting new people can be hard. Here are some of the best bars for those who are single and 30+.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
Comments / 31