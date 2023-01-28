Read full article on original website
Pōhakuloa Training Area receives funding to protect and restore native plants and species
Over $7 million of federal funds has been awarded to the state of Hawai‘i for restoration and recovery projects on military training installations located on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, and Hawai‘i Island. Awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense, the $7,123,851 funding under the Environmental Integration Program will...
Several flight operations scheduled in February at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park
Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announces the following flight operations for February:. Between 7 and 8 a.m. Feb. 2 for Hawaiian petrel monitoring on Mauna Loa between 4,000 and 9,000 feet in elevation. Between 8 and 11 a.m. Feb. 3 to map rapid ʻōhiʻa death in the east Kahuku paddocks,...
Local health care leaders agree COVID-19 pandemic at transition point
The World Health Organization determined the COVID-19 pandemic is approaching a transition point — and President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11. But for Hawaiʻi County, Mayor Mitch Roth said all county emergency proclamations related...
Winter weather advisory issued for summits of Maunakea, Mauna Loa on Big Island
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a winter weather advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Mid-level moisture is expected to bring light snow accumulations with gusty winds mainly through Tuesday evening, with snow showers and winds tapering off by tonight.
Jail policies same after Hilo inmate beating; but state’s security cameras being improved
HONOLULU — Following the brutal beating of an inmate by four corrections officers in 2015 at Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center in Hilo, no facility policy changes were made in relation to the incident. The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety says its policies and procedures are proven, evidence-based and...
Big Island firefighters find two vehicles engulfed in flames upon responding to Fern Forest structure fire
Big Island firefighters on Monday responded to a structure fire in Fern Forest in Puna. According to a press release from the Hawai‘i Fire Department, upon arriving just after 1:30 p.m. at the vacant 1,056-square-foot home located near the intersection of Ala Naualani Road and Jungle King Avenue, firefighters discovered an automobile and a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and a carport partially involved in fire, with smoke spreading into the rafters of the home.
Big Island detectives continue investigations into three Puna missing persons cases
Detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department are continuing their investigations in three cases involving missing people from Puna during the past few years. Although not confirmed, police do suspect foul play might be involved in each of the cases. The three missing people are:. 37-year-old Jarryd Lee Kalanihuli Ah...
Patrol car crash shows why motorists should obey the law and move over for emergency vehicles
Big Island police are reminding motorists to drive with caution and move over when they see emergency vehicles and first responders on the island’s roadways. The reminder comes after a recent incident during which a patrol car crashed after being forced off the road by another vehicle. The crash...
Big Island police continue search for missing elderly Hawaiian Paradise Park man
Big Island police are again asking the public for its help with locating an endangered 76-year-old Hawaiian Paradise Park man missing since the afternoon of Jan. 22. William Romeo Bishop Sr. was reportedly last seen in the area of his home on 22nd Avenue. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, Caucasian with a light complexion, gray hair and green eyes. He could be operating a silver 2019 Toyota Corolla with Hawai‘i license plates ZJX 285.
Search warrant turns up cocaine, marijuana; Honoka‘a man arrested, charged
A Honoka‘a man faces several drug charges after Big Island police found marijuana and cocaine while executing a search warrant last week. According to the Hawai‘i Police Department, 36-year-old Omar Gonzales was arrested after a search warrant was executed the morning of Jan. 27 at a residence off Honoka‘a-Waipi‘o Road in Hāmākua. Gonzales was at the residence at the time.
Hawai‘i police seek Kona man wanted in several vehicle theft investigations
Hawai‘i police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a Kona man wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection to several vehicle thefts and for questioning in other criminal investigations. Twenty-eight-year-old Hudson Patrick Ho‘oulu Sauer is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair...
Hawai‘i Police release weekly list of outstanding warrants
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Jan. 27, 2023. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
