Read full article on original website
Related
Rumor: Nation's top quarterback and 2024 USC target to transfer for senior season
Dylan Raiola is visiting Lincoln Riley and USC this weekend
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 77-68 Loss to No. 9 Kansas
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the Wildcats' fell 77-68 to the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday evening inside Rupp Arena: JOHN CALIPARI: Hard fought game. Give them credit. They were physical. Their ball screen was really physical, knocked us off point ...
College Football News
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time
According to the Coaches college basketball polls, where do all of the teams historically rank? Here are the top basketball programs of all-time utilizing the Coaches Poll final rankings. Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time. Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s |...
Men's college basketball Power Rankings: New week, new No. 1 (again)
A Zach Edey-led Purdue remains dominant, while the rest of the Top 16 shuffles around and mid-majors take over the waiting room.
College basketball rankings: Kansas surges in AP Top 25 after popping Kentucky; Alabama, UCLA slide
For the first time in weeks, there is no controversy for No. 1 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Then-No. 3 Houston went down to the wire, yet again, and then-No. 2 Alabama walked into Oklahoma and got stomped by the unranked Sooners. Meanwhile, No. 1 Purdue looked as good as it has all season long in Sunday’s 77-61 win over a tough Michigan State team.
Jay Bilas names 11 college basketball teams as championship contenders
ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas named 11 teams he sees as legitimate national championship contenders. Texas was mentioned among Bilas’ list of national title hopefuls. The Longhorns currently sit ranked at No. 10 in the nation at 17-3, tied on top of the Big 12 Conference standings. There...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Saint Mary's looks to stay hot as first showdown with Gonzaga looms ahead
I spent a few minutes on Friday morning's episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast explaining how Saint Mary's has been the best team in college basketball over the past month, according to BartTorvik.com. The. Best. Team. I assume most fans have no idea. In that stretch, the Gaels...
ESPN updates BPI Top 25 rankings after upset-filled Saturday of college basketball
Saturday featured quite a few exciting games across college basketball, including a pair of matchups between AP-ranked teams. Following all of the action, ESPN has again updated their BPI Top 25 rankings with some big changes. The Big 12/SEC Challenge dominated Saturday’s action, featuring some phenomenal showdowns and shocking results...
Arizona Wide Receiver Prince Zombo Commits to BYU as PWO
Zombo was a 6A All-State wide receiver in Arizona last season
Look: Gonzaga commit Dusty Stromer lights up Sierra Canyon
Gonzaga fans, get excited. Dusty Stromer can shoot it from anywhere, and he put on a show Friday night before more than 8,000 fans at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA. The 6-foot-6 Gonzaga commit drilled six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points to lead Notre Dame (Sherman ...
ESPN's Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25
January is almost over, and the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is about to enter the home stretch. After a busy Saturday on the hardwood. ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 teams. The official AP and Coaches polls won't be out until tomorrow, but the ESPN computer ...
No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Dylan Raiola Reportedly Taking Major Visit
Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2024 class, is scheduled to visit with the USC Trojans football program on Saturday, per recruiting insider Adam Gorney. Raiola is a five-star recruit out of Chandler, Arizona, and has offers from nearly every top program in the nation. USC already ...
‘This was not any of our choices.’ Lexington high school fires all of its track coaches.
School names new coach to run program this season but has not explained why previous staff was dismissed.
College Football News
UConn vs DePaul Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
UConn vs DePaul prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, January 31. Record: UConn (16-6), DePaul (9-13) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. UConn vs DePaul Game Preview. Why UConn Will...
College Football News
Missouri Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
Missouri football schedule 2023: Who do the Tigers miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Sept 23 Memphis (in St. Louis) Missouri Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Tigers miss from the SEC slate?. Having to play LSU this season isn’t going to...
WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe, Antonio Reeves and Jacob Toppin Talk Kansas Loss
Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, forward Jacob Toppin and shooting guard Antonio Reeves spoke to reporters following their 77-68 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night in Lexington. Tshiebwe scored a team-high 18 points and added nine rebounds. Toppin collected 14 points, four rebounds ...
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Kansas live stream, watch online, TV channel Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds
Kentucky and No. 9 Kansas, two of the most tradition-rich programs in college basketball, are headed in opposite directions this season as they prepare for a seismic showdown in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Rupp Arena on Saturday night. The Jayhawks (16-4) have dropped three straight games since rising to No. 2, while the Wildcats (14-6) have won four straight to resurrect a once-directionless season.
Women's college basketball winners and losers: UConn avoids trouble for now; Ohio State's 3-game skid
UConn is in trouble. Except when it’s not. It’s a draining, season-long conundrum that requires discussion since the team remains a top-five-ranked club and destined for a Final Four. The Huskies (20-2, 11-0 Big East) handled DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow, quieted doubters by squashing rival Tennessee and escaped Big...
College Basketball Odds: Arizona vs. Washington prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/28/2023
The Arizona Wildcats take on the Washington Huskies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Arizona Washington prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona Washington. The Arizona Wildcats are on a bounce-back tour right now. They lost to Washington State by 13 points in Tucson a...
Penn State basketball star Jalen Pickett named to Wooden Award Late Season Watch List
Penn State men’s basketball guard Jalen Pickett has performed like one of the best players in the country this season, and the fifth-year senior has slowly but steadily picked up recognition for his performance over the past few months. More came Monday when Pickett was named to the John...
Comments / 0