Hawaii State

hawaiipublicradio.org

Heavy weather system across islands prompts school closures, floods

Many residents across the state stayed indoors this weekend as a heavy storm trough covered the islands. The National Weather Service announced Monday morning that every island will maintain a 'flood watch' advisory as the storm rolls through. They predict that heavy rain will ease Monday evening into Tuesday morning, and winds will become lighter the rest of the week.
bigislandnow.com

Update: Flood advisory downgraded to flood watch for Big Island

This story was updated at at 12:29 p.m. on Jan. 29. The National Weather Service has canceled the flood advisory for the Big Island due to weather radar showing that the heavy rain has diminished. But a flood watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday. This story was updated...
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather to persist today, calmer conditions due on Tuesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance near Maui County will act as a focus for cloud and shower development over all islands as it moves slowly west through Monday. A strong upper-level low to the west is destabilizing the atmosphere, bringing heavy showers that could result in flooding, and a Flood Watch is in effect for all islands through Monday. The potential for heavy showers will gradually diminish Monday night and Tuesday as winds become light for most of the week. Trade winds may return by the end of the week.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood watch up for most islands as heavy rains persist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More heavy rains will move over the state Monday, forecasters say, raising the potential for flash flooding after a wet weekend that left the ground saturated in many island communities. Hawaii News Now has lifted its First Alert Weather Day declaration, but a flood watch remains in...
bigislandvideonews.com

Flood Advisory Issued For Large Area Of Hawaiʻi Island

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Most of East Hawaiʻi was placed under a Flood Advisory on Friday night, as emergency officials warn of heavy weather ahead. (BIVN) – A Flood Advisory was issued Friday night for a large area of East Hawaiʻi, as heavy rain and thunderstorms moved over the windward side of the North Kohala and Kaʻū districts.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Molokai remains under flood advisory even as heavy rains lighten

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory on Molokai has been extended until 3:15 p.m. as rain continues to fall on saturated ground, maintaining a high threat for more runoff. The rest of the state, meanwhile, is also seeing rain, and remains under a flood watch. The National Weather Service reported...
sierranewsonline.com

Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
bigislandnow.com

Weekly lane closures announced for Hawaii Hawai‘i Island

BETWEEN HILO AND KEAAU (WEEKEND WORK) Single lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 3 and 6, E. Palai Street and vicinity of Kipimana Street, on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for vegetation cutting. NORTH...
KHON2

Showers expected for Oahu, thunderstorms possible

A cold front is passing over the island chain today and will bring with it significant changes to Hawaii. Showers, which could be heavy at times, can be expected for Oahu through today as the front passes over the island. Thunderstorms are also possible, especially after the sun adds some additional heat to the situation. […]
bigislandnow.com

Federal funds sought for Mauna Loa eruption’s damage, expenses

While Hawai‘i County was spared from a huge disaster when Mauna Loa’s lava march toward Daniel K. Inouye Highway stalled just 1.7 miles away, the volcano’s first eruption in 38 years did cause damage and expenses. The State of Hawai‘i is seeking a federal disaster declaration to...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
NBC Bay Area

3.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Northern California Coast

A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 3:56 p.m. and was centered 21.1 miles south southwest of the city of Eureka, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
KHON2

Showers increasing this week, some heavy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two rounds of wet weather could impact the islands this week. On Tuesday and Wednesday the islands will see an increase in showers thanks to a cold front moving from Kauai to Hawaii Island. The next round of potential heavy rain will be in the Saturday through Monday timeframe. Trade winds return […]
