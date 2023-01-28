Read full article on original website
hawaiipublicradio.org
Heavy weather system across islands prompts school closures, floods
Many residents across the state stayed indoors this weekend as a heavy storm trough covered the islands. The National Weather Service announced Monday morning that every island will maintain a 'flood watch' advisory as the storm rolls through. They predict that heavy rain will ease Monday evening into Tuesday morning, and winds will become lighter the rest of the week.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Flood advisory downgraded to flood watch for Big Island
This story was updated at at 12:29 p.m. on Jan. 29. The National Weather Service has canceled the flood advisory for the Big Island due to weather radar showing that the heavy rain has diminished. But a flood watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday. This story was updated...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather to persist today, calmer conditions due on Tuesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance near Maui County will act as a focus for cloud and shower development over all islands as it moves slowly west through Monday. A strong upper-level low to the west is destabilizing the atmosphere, bringing heavy showers that could result in flooding, and a Flood Watch is in effect for all islands through Monday. The potential for heavy showers will gradually diminish Monday night and Tuesday as winds become light for most of the week. Trade winds may return by the end of the week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood watch up for most islands as heavy rains persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More heavy rains will move over the state Monday, forecasters say, raising the potential for flash flooding after a wet weekend that left the ground saturated in many island communities. Hawaii News Now has lifted its First Alert Weather Day declaration, but a flood watch remains in...
Hawaii under Flood Watches as several inches of rain soak the tropical islands
Hawaii is famous for its sunny and warm beaches, but Mother Nature still has something else in mind Monday as the islands continue to get hit with heavy rain and high winds to kick off the week.
bigislandvideonews.com
Flood Advisory Issued For Large Area Of Hawaiʻi Island
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Most of East Hawaiʻi was placed under a Flood Advisory on Friday night, as emergency officials warn of heavy weather ahead. (BIVN) – A Flood Advisory was issued Friday night for a large area of East Hawaiʻi, as heavy rain and thunderstorms moved over the windward side of the North Kohala and Kaʻū districts.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flash flood warning posted for Kauai as winter storm batters state, triggering closures
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain. Updated:...
bigislandnow.com
Flood watch in effect for Big Island; winter storm warning issued for Maunakea, Mauna Loa summits
This story was updated at 8:43 a.m. Jan. 28. A flood watch is in effect for the Big Island until 6 p.m. Sunday. A flood watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding, which can be life threatening; do not cross fast flowing water in a vehicle or on foot.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Molokai remains under flood advisory even as heavy rains lighten
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory on Molokai has been extended until 3:15 p.m. as rain continues to fall on saturated ground, maintaining a high threat for more runoff. The rest of the state, meanwhile, is also seeing rain, and remains under a flood watch. The National Weather Service reported...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain
Helium balloons are one of the most deadly types of marine debris and 32 times more likely to cause death in an animal. Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:31 AM HST. |. Sunrise is extending to K5 on...
Massive boulder smashes through Hawaii home, barely missing owner
A large boulder smashed into a Hawaii family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. Community members are raising concerns about a nearby development in Palolo that excavated the mountain.
bigislandnow.com
Weekly lane closures announced for Hawaii Hawai‘i Island
BETWEEN HILO AND KEAAU (WEEKEND WORK) Single lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 3 and 6, E. Palai Street and vicinity of Kipimana Street, on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for vegetation cutting. NORTH...
Showers expected for Oahu, thunderstorms possible
A cold front is passing over the island chain today and will bring with it significant changes to Hawaii. Showers, which could be heavy at times, can be expected for Oahu through today as the front passes over the island. Thunderstorms are also possible, especially after the sun adds some additional heat to the situation. […]
bigislandnow.com
Federal funds sought for Mauna Loa eruption’s damage, expenses
While Hawai‘i County was spared from a huge disaster when Mauna Loa’s lava march toward Daniel K. Inouye Highway stalled just 1.7 miles away, the volcano’s first eruption in 38 years did cause damage and expenses. The State of Hawai‘i is seeking a federal disaster declaration to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
Showers increasing this week, some heavy
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two rounds of wet weather could impact the islands this week. On Tuesday and Wednesday the islands will see an increase in showers thanks to a cold front moving from Kauai to Hawaii Island. The next round of potential heavy rain will be in the Saturday through Monday timeframe. Trade winds return […]
