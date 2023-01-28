Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson sends very WEIRD tweet about Rory McIlroy at Dubai Desert Classic
Phil Mickelson heaped praise on Rory McIlroy after the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as the six-time major champion continues to show himself more on social media. But you have to feel there is some sort of sarcasm behind his tweet. At least that is the consensus...
Slow-Motion Video Fuels Patrick Reed Penalty Controversy in Dubai
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee broke down slow-motion video of Patrick Reed's Saturday tee shot that became lodged in a palm tree, and the images only add to the uncertainty around the ruling Reed was given.
Golf Digest
Another PGA Tour winner expected to sign with LIV Golf
PEBBLE BEACH—LIV Golf has added another PGA Tour winner to its roster. Sebastian Munoz is expected to be named to the Saudi-backed circuit this week. The Telegraph was the first to break the news, with a source close to the PGA Tour confirming to Golf Digest the belief Munoz was anticipated to defect.
Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?
Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
Golf Digest
DP World Tour pro torches Patrick Reed over latest rules saga
Patrick Reed was fully exonerated by the DP World Tour following a rules incident during Sunday’s third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Among a jury of his peers, however, it's not such an open-and-shut case. A pair of tour pros, Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Ben An, posted tweets...
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Golf Digest
Brandel Chamblee breaking down the Patrick Reed rules situation like it's the Zapruder film (literally) is must-see TV
The key thing to remember when discussing Patrick Reed's latest rules saga is that a DP World Tour rules official, in real time, worked with Reed in the search for his ball and talked through how to proceed after being satisfied the ball was identified in the tree. Additionally, the tour issued a statement confirming that Reed handled the situation correctly. However you feel about Reed and his past brushes with the rules, everything he did on the 17th hole Saturday at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic was by the rules, according to the tour running the event.
Golf Digest
Phil Mickelson says he's 'at peace' with never playing in another Ryder Cup or PGA Tour event
After a tumultuous year that included playing a key part in the launch of LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson is excited about 2023 and beyond—even if that future doesn't ever include another PGA Tour appearance or participating again in the Ryder Cup. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Bob...
Gold Medalist Skier Dies at 31
Tragedy has struck the international world of competitive skiing after the tragic death of a former world champion in freestyle skiing over the weekend at the young age of 31. World champion Kyle Smaine's family announced Monday that he was one of two men that were killed over the weekend following an avalanche in Japan. Smaine, who won gold at the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in halfpipe, was reportedly skiing with several others when they were swept away by the snow.
Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang and In Gee Chun among 13 major winners in upcoming Saudi Ladies International field
The Aramco Saudi Ladies International has announced that 13 major winners will be included in this year’s field, highlighted by World No. 1 Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, In Gee Chun, Danielle Kang and defending champ Georgia Hall. The event, which is the presented by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund,...
Golf Digest
Patrick Reed's latest rules saga just took its unlikeliest turn yet
The tension between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed was hard to ignore at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic after their early week exchange/non-exchange became the talk of Golf Twitter. That the tournament came down to a Monday dual between the duo on the opposite sides of the PGA Tour/LIV Golf divide only heightened the final-round drama, McIlroy making birdie on the last hole to pull out a one-shot victory.
Golf Digest
Shane Lowry, caddie Bo Martin split after losing their 'spark'
Shane Lowry and caddie Brian "Bo" Martin have parted ways ahead of a busy stretch of golf for the 2019 Open champ. In a move first reported by The Irish Independent, the tandem had lost their "spark" or "chemistry" after a four-and-a-half-year run. And while it may not have been as long as some of the game's other famous caddie-player relationships, the Lowry-Martin pairing was quite successful.
Golf Digest
Phil Mickelson loved the Rory-Reed 'controversy,' predicts more DP World Tour/LIV showdowns
Put down Phil Mickelson as a big fan of Teegate, or however you want to describe the friction between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed at last week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic. It’s why he felt compelled to continue his return to Twitter while watching the action. “I thought...
Golf Digest
Tournament Tested: Could a 4-year-old go all 18 holes?
I decided it was a good idea to enter my son in his first 18-hole event. He’s 4. Now, Bo reliably advances the ball 30 to 60 yards on most swings. He hits his driver an identical distance to his iron only because the shaft is too stiff. The reason is that I chop-sawed a junior driver in half and slapped on a grip, which might sound like derelict parenting to technicians, but at the time he was still in diapers, and custom-fitting lefty clubs for a toddler felt unnecessary. (Would this strange predilection even last?) As for his third club, a putter, he doesn’t yet understand the concept and hockey-dribbles the ball into the cup only with voluble coaching.
GolfWRX
Report: Major champ in shock split with long-time caddie
Even the most seemingly ideal player/caddie relationships don’t last forever, with news emerging this week of a very surprising split. As first reported by the Irish Independent, Shane Lowry has split with long-time looper Brian ‘Bo’ Martin with sources saying that the pair had lost their “spark” or “chemistry.”
Golf Digest
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am DFS picks 2023: Our data expert’s bold fade of Jordan Spieth
It’s one of the most familiar weeks of the year for PGA Tour fans as we head to the Monterey Peninsula for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am week. This will be the final “course-rotation” event on the schedule, with a 54-hole cut taking place after the three rounds on these top-100 courses: Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore course and Pebble Beach.
Golf Digest
It’s time to get this common hand-me-down club out of your bag
You’re probably guilty of this equipment mistake. Don’t feel bad, staffers here at Golf Digest have done it, too. This is how it usually happens: You’re talking about your putting woes with your golf buddies and someone says they have an old putter you can try. You’re desperate, aching from the lingering pain of missed birdie opportunities and wrecked attempts to save par. You’ll try anything. You take the hand-me-down putter.
Phil Mickelson says he's down to his college weight and looks completely different
You remember Phil Mickelson, right? You know, the left-handed professional golfer who burned up his legacy by making the jump over to the exhibition golf league that nobody really cares about?. Now that it’s sinking in and you’re remembering Mickelson’s six major championships and how he looked during all those...
Golf Digest
This club pro has a spot in the PGA Tour’s next $20 million ‘designated’ event. Can Michael Hopper cash in?
As he was driving to his home in Glendale, Ariz., from TPC Scottsdale after his second round in the 2015 WM Phoenix Open was suspended by darkness, Michael Hopper saw that his phone was blowing up with calls and text messages. Friends were telling him that he had appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” and he thought they were trying to pull a coordinated prank.
ESPN's Chris Fowler, John McEnroe have awkward exchange over Novak Djokovic's 'choices' after Aussie Open win
After Novak Djokovic wrapped up the Australian Open, ESPN broadcasters Chris Fowler and John McEnroe had a tense conversation about the tennis star's last two years.
Comments / 0