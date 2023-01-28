'Deplorable, Heartbreaking': Officials Pledge to Investigate Labor Conditions at Mushroom Farms Targeted in Half Moon Bay Shootings

Read full article on original website
ch
4d ago
So pay more for food to get better conditions for ag workers. Better yet mechanized all production so illegal laborers can be sent home.
Reply(12)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Philadelphia Eagles win the NFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellPhiladelphia, PA
Related
KQED
'A Legacy of Slavery': For Domestic Workers, California's New Safety Guidelines Are Long Overdue, Say Advocates
In 2017, about a week after the massive Tubbs wildfire destroyed parts of Santa Rosa, house cleaner Socorro Diaz got a call from one of her clients. They asked her to work at their home, which was still standing next to incinerated buildings in the Fountaingrove neighborhood. When Diaz arrived,...
KQED
When Mpox Hit, Community Clinics Stepped In. Why Hasn't the Government Paid Them Back Yet?
Seven months ago, California battled its second widespread infectious disease outbreak in as many years — mpox, formerly referred to as monkeypox. Cases spread exponentially, primarily among the state’s male LGBTQ population, and officials struggled to roll out limited vaccine supplies from the federal government. Community clinics and...
SF is about to start issuing a lot more concealed carry permits; here's what that means
According to officials, San Francisco is also the first county in the Bay Area that is requiring concealed carry applicants to pass a psychological exam in order to be approved.
Hanford Sentinel
Storms expose failures of homelessness programs | Thomas Elias
The spate of heavy rainstorms that swept across California during the early weeks of January exposed a lot of problems: weak bridges, inadequate reservoir capacity, poor drainage on many city streets and helplessness in the face of inevitable mudslides, to name just a few. But the rains revealed nothing more...
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by Calmatters. The first time it happened to Courtney Abrams, hardly anyone believed her. Someone had drained the more than $700 in cash aid and nearly $200 in food stamps from the electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card the 33-year-old single mother received from the state, just minutes after those monthly payments appeared in her account.
Bay Area shelters euthanize healthy animals due to vet shortage
A shortage of qualified veterinarians in the Bay Area and across the state is having a devastating impact on local animal shelters. More than 60% of California animal shelters are currently struggling to fill open positions for veterinarians.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
KQED
Thieves Target EBT Cards, Causing Families Stress and Costing Taxpayers Millions
The first time it happened to Courtney Abrams, hardly anyone believed her. Someone had drained the more than $700 in cash aid and nearly $200 in food stamps from the electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card the 33-year-old single mother received from the state, just minutes after those monthly payments appeared in her account.
KQED
Lev Kushner: The City Talks To You
Lev Kushner says you can hear the city talking to you if you give it an ear. San Francisco can feel like an uncaring city, especially lately. But it speaks to you, if you listen. For light sleeping, vaguely neurotic fathers like myself, the rattle of the pre-sunrise garbage trucks...
mendocinobeacon.com
As California’s climate heats up, Valley fever spikes — especially on Central Coast
On a windy summer day a decade and a half ago, insidious fungal spores, each a tiny fraction of the width of a human hair, wafted through a Modesto orchard and into Jaime Gonzalez’s lungs. Several weeks later, Gonzalez grew weak and feverish. The spores had infected him with...
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
Half Moon Bay shooter was motivated to kill 7 people over $100 farm equipment repair bill, DA says
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe made the revelation Friday, confirming an assertion already made by Chunli Zhao - a 66-year-old forklift operator at one of the farms targeted.
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine
A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Meet the rescue dogs keeping pests out of the state's orchards
Working dogs in California’s agricultural industry are getting much more than table scraps from the federal government, and for good reason — their noses are keeping weeds and pests out of state farmlands. The California Department of Food and Agriculture received $4 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the state’s pest-detection dog teams, a facet of the CDFA’s plant health department that works to prevent the spread of contaminated produce. ...
KQED
Why Some Police Departments Say 'Officer Wellness' Is Key to Protecting Communities
When San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus responded last Monday to the horrific mass shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms, she wasn’t only concerned about the victims and their families. She also was worried about her deputies, whose job is to run toward violent crime scenes. Corpus made...
The Half Moon Bay shooting was prompted by a $100 repair bill, local prosecutor says
The man charged with killing seven people in Half Moon Bay this past week reportedly told police he carried out the attack after a supervisor demanded he pay to repair a forklift damaged at work.
Who Are The 10 Most Terrible Killers in California State History?
Many believe that human nature is basically good. Others believe that human nature is inherently fallen and consistently subject to varying degrees of evil behavior. Evidence of the latter may be found by examining the murderous behaviors of some of the most treacherous killers in the history of the State of California.
Teen slain at Boulder Creek party identified by Santa Cruz investigators
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A house party in the Santa Cruz Mountains turned violent when an 18-year-old Soquel teenager was shot to death, investigators said. “The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Rowan Parham of Soquel. Our hearts and condolences are with Rowan's family and friends during this incredibly tragic time,” the Santa Cruz […]
2 Bay Area drug dealers sentenced to prison
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A South Bay drug dealer was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to traffic more than 200 pounds of drugs, prosecutors said. Raul Jimenez-Verduzco, 24, of San Jose, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman to serve 84 months in federal prison. Jimenez-Verduzco pleaded guilty. In his plea agreement, he admitted […]
Comments / 20