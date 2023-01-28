ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

'Deplorable, Heartbreaking': Officials Pledge to Investigate Labor Conditions at Mushroom Farms Targeted in Half Moon Bay Shootings

By Sydney Johnson Farida Jhabvala Romero
KQED
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 20

ch
4d ago

So pay more for food to get better conditions for ag workers. Better yet mechanized all production so illegal laborers can be sent home.

Reply(12)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hanford Sentinel

Storms expose failures of homelessness programs | Thomas Elias

The spate of heavy rainstorms that swept across California during the early weeks of January exposed a lot of problems: weak bridges, inadequate reservoir capacity, poor drainage on many city streets and helplessness in the face of inevitable mudslides, to name just a few. But the rains revealed nothing more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties

Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by Calmatters. The first time it happened to Courtney Abrams, hardly anyone believed her. Someone had drained the more than $700 in cash aid and nearly $200 in food stamps from the electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card the 33-year-old single mother received from the state, just minutes after those monthly payments appeared in her account.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

Lev Kushner: The City Talks To You

Lev Kushner says you can hear the city talking to you if you give it an ear. San Francisco can feel like an uncaring city, especially lately. But it speaks to you, if you listen. For light sleeping, vaguely neurotic fathers like myself, the rattle of the pre-sunrise garbage trucks...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSLTV

Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
San Francisco Examiner

Meet the rescue dogs keeping pests out of the state's orchards

Working dogs in California’s agricultural industry are getting much more than table scraps from the federal government, and for good reason — their noses are keeping weeds and pests out of state farmlands. The California Department of Food and Agriculture received $4 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the state’s pest-detection dog teams, a facet of the CDFA’s plant health department that works to prevent the spread of contaminated produce. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Teen slain at Boulder Creek party identified by Santa Cruz investigators

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A house party in the Santa Cruz Mountains turned violent when an 18-year-old Soquel teenager was shot to death, investigators said. “The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Rowan Parham of Soquel. Our hearts and condolences are with Rowan's family and friends during this incredibly tragic time,” the Santa Cruz […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

2 Bay Area drug dealers sentenced to prison

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A South Bay drug dealer was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to traffic more than 200 pounds of drugs, prosecutors said. Raul Jimenez-Verduzco, 24, of San Jose, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman to serve 84 months in federal prison. Jimenez-Verduzco pleaded guilty. In his plea agreement, he admitted […]
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy