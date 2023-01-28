Read full article on original website
Arkansas State men’s basketball falls to South Alabama, drops 10th straight game
Although the Arkansas State men’s basketball team got strong performances from true freshmen Terrance Ford Jr. and Izaiyah Nelson with 21 points and a double-double, respectively, it couldn’t overcome a South Alabama squad that shot 56 percent in an 82-62 setback Thursday night at First National Bank Arena.
Fast Break Friday Night (2/3/23)
Roads are thawing out just in time for Week 5 of Fast Break Friday Night. The start of February means teams jockeying for position for the postseason. Watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.
UCP SuperStar cheats death; lives life with joy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “Good job!” Landon Jones’ Nettleton Junior High School (NJHS) classroom teacher Kristian Sanders exclaims as she guides him through a lesson. “What do we put into the refrigerator?”. “Chicken,” Landon responds happily. Jones is this year’s UCP Telethon SuperStar representative. Unlike...
Feb. 3: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A dry cold front will moved through overnight reinforcing the cold air across Region 8. Sunshine returns today with temperatures slightly above freezing to allow for substantial melting. The weekend is looking dry and...
School awaiting guidance following Sanders’ critical race theory order
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following an executive order from Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, one school in Region 8 is already seeing pushback. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an order prohibiting critical race theory in the classroom. The Academies at Jonesboro High School said as of...
Recreation marijuana now being sold throughout southeast Missouri
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Friday marked the first day Missouri residents could purchase recreational marijuana legally. In the southeastern part of the Show Me State, a couple of dispensaries got their license early and got the ball rolling quickly. Good Day Farm Dispensary in Kennett had a line throughout the...
Parts of Region 8 brace for third round of winter weather
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne and the southern parts of Region 8 are expected to get ice overnight on Feb. 1. The forecast varies in places but there is a concern for ice, and with powerlines already covered in ice, it could create problems. Woodruff Electric Cooperative Corporation serves parts...
Jonesboro police respond to Tyre Nichols’ death
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With calls for police reform increasing more and more following the death of Tyre Nichols, multiple departments are taking action. On Thursday, Jan. 2, the Jonesboro Police Department released a statement regarding Nichols’ death:. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of...
Earthquake reported Thursday night
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel. According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2. It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.
Annual Polar Plunge held in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The water may have been cold but that didn’t stop people from taking the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics. The Polar Plunge took place in Blytheville on Saturday, Feb. 4, and raised $6,000 for the Special Olympics according to a social media post from the Blytheville Police Department.
Crash on Jonesboro overpass shuts down northbound lanes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews have shut down the northbound lanes on the overpass at Red Wolf Boulevard near Stallings in Jonesboro. Jonesboro police said the crash was reported around 8 a.m. Thursday. The overpass is still icy from the wintry weather this week. We have a crew on the...
Region 8 roads still icy in spots
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Following days of sleet and freezing rain, Region 8 roads remain icy in spots. Jace Passmore in Trumann reported Thursday that the Arkansas Department of Transportation once again had its plows clearing Interstate 555. He urged motorists to give the plows “some space” to get their...
Highway back open following crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic has resumed in Clay County as of Friday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67 at least three miles north of Corning at 3:28 p.m, Feb. 3. IDriveArkansas reported all lanes are back open...
Outage planned for power line maintenance
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) – For those living in the Manila area, be prepared to lose your power briefly. According to the Mississippi County Electric Cooperative, starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, the company will power down to perform maintenance on the lines in the city. The area...
New coffee shop hosts grand opening
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould residents now have a new place to get their morning jolt of caffeine. Scooter’s Coffee held a grand opening Friday morning at its new drive-thru located at 1612 Linwood Dr. According to the company’s website, Bart and Keri Vandeven own the Paragould store.
Calling to make a better Region 8, annual UCP Telethon
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You have the opportunity to give back this year with the annual UCP Telethon. UCP stands for United Cerebral Palsy. The local chapter collects your donations to help those with cerebral palsy live a life without limits. UCP offers several services from early intervention in infants to helping adults with CP live an independent life.
Crews working on clearing streets amid above freezing temperatures
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Many cities across Northeast Arkansas are working to clear their streets after being hit with a barrage of winter weather. In Walnut Ridge, the street department was hard at work on Thursday, Feb. 2, trying to get the ice off the roads. While some of...
Multiple crashes reported on Highway 67
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A section of U.S. Highway 67 in Jackson County is shut down following multiple crashes. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported “multiple accidents” near the Diaz exit. Despite ArDOT saying the southbound lanes were affected, its IDriveArkansas web page showed the crash in...
Wildlife reserve to temporarily close to reduce feral hog populations
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) – For those who are planning to go to Mississippi County to observe the wildlife, you may want to wait another week. According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Big Lake Wildlife Management and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to daytime public access from Monday, Feb. 6 to Friday, Feb. 10.
Duo charged with felony after vandalizing cemetery
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - During the recent spell of winter weather, two Bono men apparently thought it would be fun to tamper with some tombstones, but it was no fun when the move landed them behind bars. According to an incident report, 32-year-old Cody Cox and 53-year-old Joe Long were...
