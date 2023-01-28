Roads are thawing out just in time for Week 5 of Fast Break Friday Night. The start of February means teams jockeying for position for the postseason. Watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO