TravelPulse
The Lack of Diversity at Senior Levels in the Travel Industry
In February 2022, TravelPulse published an article that asked travel industry executives to share progress updates on diversity efforts. Looking through the article, I paid attention to whether or not the executives discussed how they’re integrating diversity into the senior levels of leadership. Preferred Hotels said their senior leadership...
The 8 fastest-growing jobs in the US
LinkedIn's annual list of fast-growing jobs arrives amid a tight job market and uncertain economy as workers continue switching jobs at a quick pace.
CEOs are wrong about employees wanting to WFH—they actually want the best of both worlds
Fully remote roles are taking a backseat to "remote-first" jobs.
CNBC
How these Black female entrepreneurs make money pursuing their passions
When Anima Iris CEO and MBA student Wilglory Tanjong began making luxury handbags in February 2020, she did not expect Beyoncé to be wearing one of her purses a year and a half later. Anima Iris handbags are made by a team of seven artisans in Senegal. Tanjong told...
CNBC
Tech layoffs aren't hitting this digital job market where over 700,000 workers are needed
Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand even as the tech industry goes through layoffs. Specific work skills and certifications that can be earned online are more important to employers than a college degree major. Existing professionals, especially those in IT roles, can successfully start a career in cybersecurity, where jobs...
American Express Launches New Cash Flow Management Hub, Expanding Its Powerful Backing for Small Businesses
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced the launch of American Express Business Blueprint ™, the company’s new digital cash flow management hub designed exclusively for small businesses, which features cash flow insights, digital financial products, and an easy way to reach and manage their Business Cards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005085/en/ American Express Business Blueprint™ is a new digital cash-flow management hub designed exclusively for small businesses, featuring free cash flow insights, digital financial products, and an easy way to reach and manage American Express Business Cards. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Brazi Bites Announces La Porteña Foods as First Latino Entrepreneur Accelerator Program Winner Alongside Five Finalists
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Brazi Bites, pioneer of Latin-inspired, better-for-you, naturally gluten-free foods, today announced La Porteña Foods as the winner of its first Latino Entrepreneur Accelerator Program (LEAP). Selected based on the brand’s powerful story, delicious product, and inspiring founder, La Porteña receives a $10,000 business grant and a 12-week mentorship with Brazi Bites Co-Founder and CMO, Junea Rocha, alongside access to resources across the Brazi Bites team, including sales, marketing, operations, finance, e-commerce and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005340/en/ Brazi Bites Announces La Porteña Foods as First Latino Entrepreneur Accelerator Program Winner Alongside Five Finalists. (Photo: Business Wire)
TravelPulse
PONANT Launches Travel Advisor Booking Bonus for February
PONANT is offering a new travel advisor booking bonus for those who make new bookings throughout the month of February, with up to $500 in a gift card bonus. Travel advisors who book sailings up to seven nights long can enjoy a booking bonus of $300 when booked in February. Advisors who book longer sailings of eight nights or more can enjoy a $500 booking bonus.
TravelPulse
Hotel and Resort Industry Poised for 2023 Success
New data shows that the hotel industry is projected to surpass pre-pandemic levels of demand, nominal room revenue and state and local tax revenue in 2023. According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s (AHLA) State of the Hotel Industry Report, the travel sector will inch closer to other key 2019 performance metrics, but operational challenges, including staffing shortages and economic factors, will replace COVID as the top concern for hotel and resort owners.
ABC News
Remember 'quiet quitting'? 'Quiet hiring' is the new workplace trend of 2023
The term "quiet quitting" went viral last year, describing people who stay in their jobs but mentally take a step back -- for example, working the bare minimum and not making their job the center of their lives. Now in 2023, there is a new workplace trend on the horizon,...
The best job in America is still in tech, and it pays $120,000 a year
Layoffs and long hours be damned: Tech workers still have some of the best jobs in America, U.S. News & World Report finds.
TravelPulse
Award-winning AgentPort Shines in the Spotlight in 2023
WHY IT RATES: Passport Online's Magellan Award-winning AgentPort marketing portal allows travel advisors ways to research and promote promotions across travel brands and even from their own consortia. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Passport Online was thrilled to receive the news that their travel advisor shopping and marketing...
ceoworld.biz
Overcoming the Challenges of Launching a Unique Business
Launching and succeeding with an innovative, one-of-a-kind business is an exhilarating yet daunting journey. With the right strategy and determination, however, entrepreneurs can stand out in a crowded marketplace and create a profitable venture. It takes a combination of creativity, hard work, and marketing savvy to capture the attention of your target market and differentiate yourself from the competition. With the right approach and mindset, success is within reach, along with the satisfaction of creating something unique and watching it take off.
TravelPulse
New Saudi Arabia Education Program Coming to Travel Agent Academy
Travel advisors will soon be able to learn more about booking travel to Saudi Arabia with Travel Agent Academy. You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.
TravelPulse
Vacation Rental Bookings Rise in January 2023
Data and insights platform Key Data revealed a significant rise in the number of vacation rental reservations made in January 2023. As the data partner of the Vacation Rental Management Association, Key Data compared U.S. and U.K. reservations made on Airbnb and Vrbo during the first three weeks of January to the same period in 2022.
What Is Accounting? The Basics Of Accounting
Accounting is the process of keeping track of all financial transactions within a business, such as any money coming in and money going out. It’s not only important for businesses in terms of record keeping and general business management, but also for legal reasons and tax purposes. Though many businesses leave their accounting to the pros, it’s wise to understand the basics of accounting if you’re running a business. To help, we’ll detail everything you need to know about the basics of accounting.
We are tech founders and investors who pivoted to (profitable) impact investing. Now we’re sharing the secret to our success–and encouraging others to copy it
Over the past two decades, the Arctic has lost about a third of its winter sea ice volume. The world is on fire, both figuratively and literally. Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, for years considered the world’s most important climate goal, now seems like only a distant possibility. The world is heating up, causing sea levels to rise and land to dry out. The planet is losing 7.4 million more acres of trees every year to forest fires compared with 2001. That’s a huge and devastating leap in just over 20 years.
Apparel Impact Institute Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes
Good Fashion: Nonprofit Fashion for Good is linking with Alpine Group in a new sustainability-billed partnership. The partnership builds on work to date including the year-old pilot program to find more sustainable solutions for black pigment. The project aims to validate and scale black pigments derived from waste feedstocks such as industrial carbon, algae and wood that could replace synthetic dyes.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop Collection2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech Gifts Participating innovators such as Graviky Labs, Nature Coating and Living Ink, who produce black pigment...
drugstorenews.com
In the coming years more retail pharmacy brands will adopt technology to gain a competitive edge
Investments in pharmacy technology and innovation will be a key differentiator for U.S. drug stores wishing to gain an edge over the competition. Retail pharmacies have gained a reputation for being slow to adopt new technology. But investments in technology and innovation will be a key differentiator for U.S. drug stores wishing to gain an edge over the competition, according to a November 2022 report from New York-based Coresight Research. That edge will be critical going forward, too, as the retail pharmacy landscape has changed dramatically in the past few years.
