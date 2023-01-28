Read full article on original website
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
onefootdown.com
Tango in the Toilet Bowl: A Detailed Firsthand Account of Notre Dame Men’s Basketball’s 76-62 Win Over Louisville
Friends, it’s been a minute. The last time I went in-person to cover the Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball team, they ran a ranked Michigan State Spartans team off the Purcell Pavilion floor, giving Irish fans hope that the shaky performances against bad competition to start the year were simply a team figuring themselves out and preparing to do some damage later in the year. There were obvious flaws, especially defensively and on the glass, but the team looked like it could be another potentially dangerous squad come March.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Unpopular opinions of a Fighting Irish fan
Notre Dame, as we all know, is very different in a multitude of ways. The fanbase itself (I think many can agree) is one of the biggest (if not the biggest) things that sets this program apart from any other. Other fanbases and media outlets try and throw shade at the fact that most fans of the Irish did not graduate from Notre Dame. I’m sure I speak for most of us when I say I wear it as a badge of honor. I think having so many fans, spanning so many locations, age groups, cultural backgrounds, etc. makes being a fan of Notre Dame truly unique and special.
Card Chronicle
Seedy K’s GameCap: Notre Dame
Your scribe had a really clever lede with an intention to use. Footnote: It was actually suggested by my former editor at the Cardinal, Smart Guy, with whom I watched the tilt, but it will have to wait for another day. Seems here the only thing that really matters at...
Johnson helps No. 20 NC State hold off No. 7 Notre Dame
RALEIGH, N.C. — It wasn't that long ago that North Carolina State coach Wes Moore was lamenting his players' lack of urgency or attention to the details that helped them win three straight Atlantic Coast Conference championships. He's finding more reasons for optimism after earning a second win against...
What Kenny Payne, Mike James Said After Louisville's 76-62 Loss at Notre Dame
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and their starting guard/forward said after their win/loss at the Fighting Irish:
irishsportsdaily.com
Three Spring Thoughts | Notre Dame Offense
Notre Dame had its highs and lows in 2022 in Marcus Freeman’s first year as the head coach. The Fighting Irish showed they could play with anyone, but also that Notre Dame can’t just show up and win a clunker. Spring ball is a significant time of the...
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 S Davis Andrews Talks Notre Dame Offer
Davis Andrews had been talking with Notre Dame for a few weeks before receiving an offer from the Irish last Wednesday, but the 2024 Utah safety was still blown away. “It's kind of crazy,” Andrews told Irish Sports Daily afterward. “It's kind of just almost like a dream come true.
irishsportsdaily.com
2026 WR Chris Henry Jr. Talks Notre Dame Offer
While in Cincinnati on Friday, Marcus Freeman popped into Withrow High School and left a scholarship offer for 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.. “I was like, 'Wow! That's crazy!'” Henry Jr. said of his reaction to learning of the offer. “Growing up watching Notre Dame on TV and...
Times-Union Newspaper
Bricker Leads Warsaw In Bounce Back Win Over Elkhart
ELKHART — His name’s Luke Bricker, although in a basketball vernacular, he’s anything but a bricker. Heck, as far as Warsaw coach Matt Moore is concerned, it’s not even sufficient to call Bricker a shooter. “He’s not a shooter, he’s a maker, and he made ’em...
cowboystatedaily.com
Score! Family Of Notre Dame Fans Run Into Fighting Irish Football Coach At Cody Grocery Store
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The town of Cody has been buzzing the last couple of days as news that one of their own – Cody High senior Luke Talich – turned down multiple full-ride scholarships to Division I schools to chase his dreams to play football at Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana.
MLive.com
Stunning upsets headline Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in Michigan’s high school basketball season, most teams have established an identity and are looking for a strong finish to earn a favorable draw in the district tournament. Kalamazoo-area results from Thursday and Friday had a big impact on those efforts, as...
abc57.com
Father Walter Bly, teacher and coach at Saint Joseph High School, dies at 90
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Father Walter Bly, a beloved member of the Saint Joseph High School community, passed away Thursday at the age of 90, according to the high school. Father Bly began his tenure at the high school in 1968, where he served as a theology teacher and freshman football coach.
Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes
Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
WNDU
Retired South Bend officer responds to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, many gathered for protests across the country following the released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating that eventually led to his death. In Memphis, protests remained peaceful. Here in South Bend, 16 News Now spoke with Lynn Coleman, a retired South...
abc57.com
Local activists react to released footage of police beating Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The Memphis Police Department released tragic body camera footage showing the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of police. The Memphis police chief said he was "horrified and disgusted" by what he saw. It shows Nichols getting pulled over by five Memphis officers on...
Wave 3
2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are these scams or just bad business?. Recently we’ve brought you stories about customers getting hung out to dry by some local businesses. Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have drawn complaints from many customers saying the businesses failed to deliver on what they paid for.
WWMTCw
Edwardsburg man killed in early Sunday crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Edwardsburg man dies in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. CLOSINGS: Churches cancelling services due to Sunday morning weather conditions. 19-year-old Gage Strawderman of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was heading eastbound on US-12 when he ran off the road,...
WNDU
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at a building on South Bend’s near west side on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the corner of Lincoln Way West and Brookfield Street. The building is home to CB Specialist who sells and repairs CB (citizens band) radios.
WNDU
Investigation underway after South Bend officer discharges weapon
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after a South Bend police officer’s gun went off while responding to a call this weekend. Officers were called to the 1400 block of E. Donald Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday on reports of multiple shots fired. During the response, a South Bend officer discharged his weapon. No one was hit or injured.
Principal describes 'possible drug problem' inside Louisville middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police spoke with students at one Jefferson County middle school on Friday in response to a possible drug problem within the school, according to an internal email from the school's principal. The email, provided to WHAS11 by an anonymous employee at Conway Middle School,...
