South Bend, IN

onefootdown.com

Tango in the Toilet Bowl: A Detailed Firsthand Account of Notre Dame Men’s Basketball’s 76-62 Win Over Louisville

Friends, it’s been a minute. The last time I went in-person to cover the Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball team, they ran a ranked Michigan State Spartans team off the Purcell Pavilion floor, giving Irish fans hope that the shaky performances against bad competition to start the year were simply a team figuring themselves out and preparing to do some damage later in the year. There were obvious flaws, especially defensively and on the glass, but the team looked like it could be another potentially dangerous squad come March.
LOUISVILLE, KY
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Unpopular opinions of a Fighting Irish fan

Notre Dame, as we all know, is very different in a multitude of ways. The fanbase itself (I think many can agree) is one of the biggest (if not the biggest) things that sets this program apart from any other. Other fanbases and media outlets try and throw shade at the fact that most fans of the Irish did not graduate from Notre Dame. I’m sure I speak for most of us when I say I wear it as a badge of honor. I think having so many fans, spanning so many locations, age groups, cultural backgrounds, etc. makes being a fan of Notre Dame truly unique and special.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: Notre Dame

Your scribe had a really clever lede with an intention to use. Footnote: It was actually suggested by my former editor at the Cardinal, Smart Guy, with whom I watched the tilt, but it will have to wait for another day. Seems here the only thing that really matters at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRAL News

Johnson helps No. 20 NC State hold off No. 7 Notre Dame

RALEIGH, N.C. — It wasn't that long ago that North Carolina State coach Wes Moore was lamenting his players' lack of urgency or attention to the details that helped them win three straight Atlantic Coast Conference championships. He's finding more reasons for optimism after earning a second win against...
RALEIGH, NC
irishsportsdaily.com

Three Spring Thoughts | Notre Dame Offense

Notre Dame had its highs and lows in 2022 in Marcus Freeman’s first year as the head coach. The Fighting Irish showed they could play with anyone, but also that Notre Dame can’t just show up and win a clunker. Spring ball is a significant time of the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

2024 S Davis Andrews Talks Notre Dame Offer

Davis Andrews‍ had been talking with Notre Dame for a few weeks before receiving an offer from the Irish last Wednesday, but the 2024 Utah safety was still blown away. “It's kind of crazy,” Andrews told Irish Sports Daily afterward. “It's kind of just almost like a dream come true.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

2026 WR Chris Henry Jr. Talks Notre Dame Offer

While in Cincinnati on Friday, Marcus Freeman popped into Withrow High School and left a scholarship offer for 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.‍. “I was like, 'Wow! That's crazy!'” Henry Jr. said of his reaction to learning of the offer. “Growing up watching Notre Dame on TV and...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Bricker Leads Warsaw In Bounce Back Win Over Elkhart

ELKHART — His name’s Luke Bricker, although in a basketball vernacular, he’s anything but a bricker. Heck, as far as Warsaw coach Matt Moore is concerned, it’s not even sufficient to call Bricker a shooter. “He’s not a shooter, he’s a maker, and he made ’em...
WARSAW, IN
MLive.com

Stunning upsets headline Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action

KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in Michigan’s high school basketball season, most teams have established an identity and are looking for a strong finish to earn a favorable draw in the district tournament. Kalamazoo-area results from Thursday and Friday had a big impact on those efforts, as...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Crusader Newspaper

Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes

Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
GARY, IN
Wave 3

2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are these scams or just bad business?. Recently we’ve brought you stories about customers getting hung out to dry by some local businesses. Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have drawn complaints from many customers saying the businesses failed to deliver on what they paid for.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WWMTCw

Edwardsburg man killed in early Sunday crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Edwardsburg man dies in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. CLOSINGS: Churches cancelling services due to Sunday morning weather conditions. 19-year-old Gage Strawderman of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was heading eastbound on US-12 when he ran off the road,...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at a building on South Bend’s near west side on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the corner of Lincoln Way West and Brookfield Street. The building is home to CB Specialist who sells and repairs CB (citizens band) radios.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Investigation underway after South Bend officer discharges weapon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after a South Bend police officer’s gun went off while responding to a call this weekend. Officers were called to the 1400 block of E. Donald Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday on reports of multiple shots fired. During the response, a South Bend officer discharged his weapon. No one was hit or injured.
SOUTH BEND, IN

