NME

Elton John’s farewell tour is the highest grossing of all time

Elton John‘s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour is the highest grossing of all time. The music icon’s final ever tour has drawn $817.9 million (£664.4million) so far, according to figures from Billboard. The tour, which kicked off in September 2018, has grossed more than any...
NME

THE BOYZ unveil comeback trailer for eighth mini-album ‘Be Awake’

K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have dropped the first trailer for their upcoming mini-album ‘Be Awake’, due out next month. On January 30 at midnight KST, the 11-member group released a cinematic trailer titled ‘Let your whisper be…’, hinting at the visuals and concept for their forthcoming eighth mini-album, due out on February 20.
NME

Beabadoobee teases official release of fan-favourite track ‘Glue Song’

Beabadoobee has teased the official release of ‘Glue Song’, a fan-favourite track that she’s played live a handful of times. Taking to TikTok, Beabadoobee shared a 40-second clip of ‘Glue Song’ and wrote: “Glue Song will be yours soon! I wrote this song about a boy called Jacob Erland. I hope this song makes you happy as much as he makes me happy.”
NME

Ed Sheeran reveals “turbulent” time in his life stopped him engaging with social media

Ed Sheeran has explained why he’s been absent from social media for the past few years, and has promised to resume posting. The pop star said in a video shared on his Instagram account yesterday (January 31) that he “didn’t really feel like being online” when he was experiencing “some turbulent things” in his personal life.
NME

KISS announce support act for final UK tour

KISS have announced the support act for their final UK tour, which is set to take place this summer. The legendary rockers have been on a farewell tour dubbed ‘End Of The Road’ since 2018. They’d announced at the time that they’d be embarking on one final tour before hanging up their iconic costumes.
NME

Annie Wersching, star of ’24’, ‘Timeless’ and ‘Bosch’, dies aged 45

Annie Wersching, who starred in shows including 24, Timeless and Bosch, has died aged 45. The news was confirmed today (January 29) by her publicist. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but carried on working throughout this time, with roles in Star Trek: Picard as the Borg queen in Season 2, and The Rookie. She also played Tess in Sony’s The Last of Us video game.
NME

Eva Green “humiliated” to have private messages “exposed” in court

Eva Green says that it’s been “humiliating” to have her private WhatsApp messages “exposed” in court. The Casino Royale actor is currently suing production company White Lantern over a cancelled film called A Patriot in which she was due to star. The project collapsed in...
NME

Taylor Swift drops new merchandise ahead of ‘Eras’ tour 2023

Taylor Swift has shared her latest merchandise collection ahead of the ‘The Eras Tour’ 2023. Taylor Swift – ‘Midnights’ review: a shimmering return to pure pop. The new collection unveiled this week includes sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts and more that are emblazoned with illustrated drawings of the pop star to represent all 10 of her album eras. Miniature versions are also available as car decals and temporary tattoos.
NME

When is ‘That ‘90s Show’ season two coming out?

That ‘90s Show is a revival and sequel series to That ‘70s Show, loaded with nostalgia and some fresh faces. Set 15 years after the original sitcom, the series centres around Leia (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), as she spends the holidays with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith).
NME

Rick Rubin says Paul McCartney is the “best of all bass players”

Rick Rubin has said Paul McCartney is the “best of all bass players” in a new interview. Speaking to MOJO magazine, Rubin said he thought McCartney was the best bass player of all time and was surprised by the “simplest” approach he takes to songwriting. Rubin previously teamed up with McCartney on the 2021 mini series, McCartney 3, 2, 1.
NME

Why is ‘Warrior Nun’ the most-talked about TV show on the internet?

When you drive by Netflix’s swanky headquarters on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, you are met by a large, impossible-to-ignore billboard. But since last week, instead of an ad pushing their latest hit, a neon-splattered notice demands in huge white letters that the streamer “#SaveWarriorNun”. Reader, the billboard has been hijacked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Noel Gallagher and Madness to headline Nottingham’s Splendour Festival 2023

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Madness have been revealed as headliners of this year’s Splendour Festival in Nottingham. They are joined by The Kooks, Rudimental, Sugababes, Sam Ryder, Confidence Man and Altered Images in the first line-up announcement for the 15th edition of the East Midlands festival, which is held at Wollaton Park on July 22 and July 23.

