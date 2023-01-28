Read full article on original website
NME
Elton John’s farewell tour is the highest grossing of all time
Elton John‘s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour is the highest grossing of all time. The music icon’s final ever tour has drawn $817.9 million (£664.4million) so far, according to figures from Billboard. The tour, which kicked off in September 2018, has grossed more than any...
NME
THE BOYZ unveil comeback trailer for eighth mini-album ‘Be Awake’
K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have dropped the first trailer for their upcoming mini-album ‘Be Awake’, due out next month. On January 30 at midnight KST, the 11-member group released a cinematic trailer titled ‘Let your whisper be…’, hinting at the visuals and concept for their forthcoming eighth mini-album, due out on February 20.
NME
Beabadoobee teases official release of fan-favourite track ‘Glue Song’
Beabadoobee has teased the official release of ‘Glue Song’, a fan-favourite track that she’s played live a handful of times. Taking to TikTok, Beabadoobee shared a 40-second clip of ‘Glue Song’ and wrote: “Glue Song will be yours soon! I wrote this song about a boy called Jacob Erland. I hope this song makes you happy as much as he makes me happy.”
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
NME
‘Vincenzo’ and ‘Reborn Rich’ actor Song Joong-ki announces marriage and wife’s pregnancy
South Korean actor Song Joong-ki, whose most recent projects include Reborn Rich and Vincenzo, has announced he’s gotten married and has a child on the way. On January 30, the 37-year-old actor uploaded a letter to his official fan cafe website announcing his marriage earlier today (January 30) to former actress Katy Louise Saunders, as well as her pregnancy.
NME
Rick Ross says he’ll never drive a Tesla because “the government could tap into the brain of the car”
Rick Ross has shared his skepticism on the technological benefits of smart cars, saying in a new video that he’ll never drive a Tesla because he believes it could autonomously drive him to a police station against his will. In a clip shared last week by All Urban Central,...
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ viewers react to episode three: “One of the greatest episodes of TV ever made”
Viewers of The Last Of Us have reacted to the show’s third episode, with many heaping huge praise on it. Debuting last night (January 29) on HBO in the US, ‘Long Long Time’ shifted focus on new characters Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). We are...
NME
Ozzy Osbourne announces retirement from touring and cancels all remaining shows
Ozzy Osbourne has announced his retirement from touring and cancelled all upcoming European and UK show dates. The metal icon shared the news on Twitter today (February 1), writing that it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.
NME
Ed Sheeran reveals “turbulent” time in his life stopped him engaging with social media
Ed Sheeran has explained why he’s been absent from social media for the past few years, and has promised to resume posting. The pop star said in a video shared on his Instagram account yesterday (January 31) that he “didn’t really feel like being online” when he was experiencing “some turbulent things” in his personal life.
NME
KISS announce support act for final UK tour
KISS have announced the support act for their final UK tour, which is set to take place this summer. The legendary rockers have been on a farewell tour dubbed ‘End Of The Road’ since 2018. They’d announced at the time that they’d be embarking on one final tour before hanging up their iconic costumes.
NME
Annie Wersching, star of ’24’, ‘Timeless’ and ‘Bosch’, dies aged 45
Annie Wersching, who starred in shows including 24, Timeless and Bosch, has died aged 45. The news was confirmed today (January 29) by her publicist. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but carried on working throughout this time, with roles in Star Trek: Picard as the Borg queen in Season 2, and The Rookie. She also played Tess in Sony’s The Last of Us video game.
NME
Eva Green “humiliated” to have private messages “exposed” in court
Eva Green says that it’s been “humiliating” to have her private WhatsApp messages “exposed” in court. The Casino Royale actor is currently suing production company White Lantern over a cancelled film called A Patriot in which she was due to star. The project collapsed in...
NME
Taylor Swift drops new merchandise ahead of ‘Eras’ tour 2023
Taylor Swift has shared her latest merchandise collection ahead of the ‘The Eras Tour’ 2023. Taylor Swift – ‘Midnights’ review: a shimmering return to pure pop. The new collection unveiled this week includes sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts and more that are emblazoned with illustrated drawings of the pop star to represent all 10 of her album eras. Miniature versions are also available as car decals and temporary tattoos.
NME
When is ‘That ‘90s Show’ season two coming out?
That ‘90s Show is a revival and sequel series to That ‘70s Show, loaded with nostalgia and some fresh faces. Set 15 years after the original sitcom, the series centres around Leia (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), as she spends the holidays with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith).
NME
Jake Shears: “I’m always the last one standing – this album is dedicated to those who remain”
“It’s the end of the night at a destroyed house party, and I’ve won the prize!” Jake Shears excitedly explains while showing NME the arresting cover art of his forthcoming album ‘Last Man Dancing’, where he’s pictured triumphantly holding a trophy aloft while surrounded by the shimmering shrapnel of a raucous rave.
NME
Rick Rubin says Paul McCartney is the “best of all bass players”
Rick Rubin has said Paul McCartney is the “best of all bass players” in a new interview. Speaking to MOJO magazine, Rubin said he thought McCartney was the best bass player of all time and was surprised by the “simplest” approach he takes to songwriting. Rubin previously teamed up with McCartney on the 2021 mini series, McCartney 3, 2, 1.
NME
Latto tried to auction her used underwear but eBay took it down due to “health and hygiene standards”
Latto tried to auction her underwear on eBay this week but the listing was taken down over “health and hygiene standards”. The ‘Big Energy’ rapper was responding to a social media troll who called her out for wearing the same pair of cheetah print underwear on two different occasions.
Husband review – family-man study is Made in Chelsea meets Curb Your Enthusiasm
Docu-comedy follows married directors Josh Appignanesi and Devorah Baum to New York in a subtle follow-up to The New Man
NME
Why is ‘Warrior Nun’ the most-talked about TV show on the internet?
When you drive by Netflix’s swanky headquarters on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, you are met by a large, impossible-to-ignore billboard. But since last week, instead of an ad pushing their latest hit, a neon-splattered notice demands in huge white letters that the streamer “#SaveWarriorNun”. Reader, the billboard has been hijacked.
NME
Noel Gallagher and Madness to headline Nottingham’s Splendour Festival 2023
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Madness have been revealed as headliners of this year’s Splendour Festival in Nottingham. They are joined by The Kooks, Rudimental, Sugababes, Sam Ryder, Confidence Man and Altered Images in the first line-up announcement for the 15th edition of the East Midlands festival, which is held at Wollaton Park on July 22 and July 23.
