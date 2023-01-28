Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group
Reagan Reese on January 31, 2023 LOWER MERION, PA- The Parents Defending Education group filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the Department of Education against a Pennsylvania school district accused of racial discrimination. A complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation alleges that Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, created and used affinity groups to separate students based on race. According to the complaint, the school district offers two programs specifically for students of color, namely “REACH” and “Equity Efforts.” “Lower Merion is a perfect example of administrators and educators gone The post Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group appeared first on Shore News Network.
Five Montco Public Elementary Schools Rank Among Top 15 in Pennsylvania for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. This public charter school has 235 students in grades K–8. It also ranked...
Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard
PHILADELPHIA — The answer to that headline’s question will be determined by what the Black members of the Union League decide to do or not do in response to what happened on Jan. 24. More about that later in this column. For now, let’s discuss the Union League. It’s a prestigious 161-year-old private club, founded […] The post Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
NBC Philadelphia
Mayoral Hopeful Helen Gym Apologizes for Attending Event at Philly's Union League
Former Philadelphia Council member and current mayoral candidate Helen Gym is apologizing for attending an event at the Union League of Philadelphia less than a week after criticizing the private club for honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gym, a Democrat, took to Twitter Monday night to offer an apology while...
glensidelocal.com
Jill Biden’s Abington childhood detailed by GH Gossip
Jill Biden, who spent part of her childhood in Willow Grove and attended Upper Moreland High School, was highlighted in a recent article by GH Gossip. According to the article, her family relocated to Willow Grove in 1961. She was confirmed at Abington Presbyterian Church when she was 16. For...
Threat Clears Montco Middle School: Report
Penndale Middle School in Lansdale is dismissing students early on Monday, Jan. 30 after administrators learned of a violent threat, WFMZ reports. In a statement to parents, North Penn School District said students will be bussed home early, and that those who normally walk will need to be picked up, according to the report.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Can We Just Rename Taney Street, Already?
How hard, do you think, is it to rename a Philadelphia street? What about renaming a street that’s only 15 blocks? What about renaming a little Philly one-wayer named for Roger B. Taney, the author of the notorious 1857 Dred Scott v. Sanford decision — which deemed African Americans were not U.S. citizens — thereby becoming one of the most harm-inducing Supreme Court Justices in U.S. history?
earnthenecklace.com
Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?
Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
philasun.com
“It’s a Philly thing”
On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
phillyvoice.com
New reform school gets approval for license to open at site of Glen Mills Schools
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will allow a new school to operate at the site of Glen Mills Schools in Delaware County after reaching a settlement. Clock Tower Schools was granted a provisional license to serve 20 court-order boys in a residential treatment program under DHS oversight, WHYY reported.
These Bucks County Elementary Schools are Considered to be Some of the Best in Pennsylvania
Considered to have some of the best schools in the state, Niche has released a list of several Bucks County schools widely renowned. The list ranked some of the best school in the state, with an emphasis on elementary schools. When it comes to early education, Bucks County has some of the best there is.
Renaming Columbus Day in Pa. city wasn’t discriminatory: court
A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney discriminated against Italian Americans by renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A year ago, U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II ruled...
Concern grows in Upper Darby over handling of parking tickets
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- There are concerns over the handling of parking tickets in Upper Darby after numerous sources say they no longer were being processed by the local courts.Parking is big business. Feed the meter and swipe your card.In Upper Darby Township, there are dozens of metered parking spaces, but something quietly changed.According to numerous interviews, sources, documents and a review of judicial records, in the spring of 2021, parking tickets and violations issued by Upper Darby Township Parking Enforcement were suddenly no longer arriving at the local district magistrates for processing.What happened?"I don't know," Constable Jack Kelly...
‘Profound Grief, Debilitating Pain’ Put This Kennett Square Woman on the Path to Her Current Profession
Erin Bobo, a Kennett Square-based myofascial release therapist, has been healing both people and horses for more than two decades, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. Several life-changing events put Bobo on a path to her current profession. During her senior year at Kennett High School, her beloved...
fox29.com
Police: Threats made against middle school in Lansdale prompt early dismissal for students
LANSDALE, Pa. - Students at a middle school in Lansdale were dismissed early after multiple threats were made against the school. According to the police, two threats were made against Penndale Middle School on Monday. Authorities say police responded, coordinated with school officials and decided to dismiss students early. Students...
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
Pa. State Police say murder of Delco couple was not 'random act of violence'
Police believe the murder of a couple in Delaware County, Pennsylvania is not considered to be a random act of violence.
Keystone converting Philadelphia building into lab space
West Conshohocken-based Keystone, a vertically integrated commercial real estate development and investment company, plans to convert 200,000 square feet in The Curtis location in Philadelphia’s Center City into life sciences and biotech laboratory space. Work includes the installation of hot water loops and steam infrastructure for heating and humidification and an exhaust system that will […] The post Keystone converting Philadelphia building into lab space appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Montgomery County Health System Makes National List for How Much It Spent on One Expense Alone
A nationwide assessment of contract labor expenses by Becker’s Hospital Review reveals one Montgomery County health system among the top U.S. healthcare organizational payors. The analysis was reported by Becker’s Molly Gamble and Andrew Cass.
Main Line Media News
Norristown woman, mother of gun trafficker, draws prison for doing son’s ‘dirty work’
NORRISTOWN — The mother of the mastermind behind a multi-county gun trafficking network has joined her son in prison for facilitating the illegal sale of firearms during a scheme that prosecutors said allowed her to do “the dirty work” her son couldn’t do while he was behind bars.
