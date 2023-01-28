Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Related
wgnsradio.com
Center for the Arts in Murfreesboro Names New Main Stage Director and Director of Finance
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Center for the Arts announces Keri Boe as their new Mainstage Director and Jake Ingrassia as their Director of Finance effective February 1, 2023. Regina Ward, Executive Director told WGNS NEWS about Keri Boe... “I am pleased to announce Keri Boe as our Main Stage Director and Jake Ingrassia as our Director of Finance. Keri has been with the Center for several years as a volunteer in a variety of roles and then began leading our Front of House and Production teams. She is a gifted logistics manager, and we have been lucky to have her develop the experience for patrons and volunteers alike. She is also a fabulous director and choreographer who has been trained in professional stage management. She is a valued member of our team already and I’m thrilled she is stepping into this new role."
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?
Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
WSMV
Sigma Chi Vanderbilt University gets suspended
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Executive Committee (EC) of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity voted to suspend the Vanderbilt University chapter. The decision was made due to accountability issues within the chapter. Vanderbilt University stated that the organization’s risk management policies and expectations created unsafe conditions for members of the Vanderbilt community.
wpln.org
The Christian music industry has found a home in Nashville
Nashville is known for music production, namely in country music, but it is also the hub for the Contemporary Christian Music industry. What does the Christian music industry look like these days, as praise and worship music has become a dominant trend? And how did Nashville become the place where CCM is made?
wgnsradio.com
Statewide Special Olympics Event to be Hosted in Murfreesboro this April
Special Olympics in the Murfreesboro area has grown considerably and Olympians are training in a variety of sports to prepare for an upcoming event that will involve athletes from across the state. Assistant Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Director Thomas Laird told WGNS…. The Special Olympics event will be at MTSU...
Tennessee School Closings: February 1, 2023
With another round of winter weather in the forecast, multiple Middle Tennessee school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1.
wgnsradio.com
The Murfreesboro Parks and Rec Discuss the Special Olympics, the Coffee Marathon, an Upcoming Indoor Triathlon and More
On the WGNS Action Line, we talked to guest from the Murfreesboro Parks & Rec. Department about the opening of a new Greenway section, which will be this Tuesday (01/31/23) at 1PM. The ribbon cutting will be at the Central Valley Road Trailhead. WGNS spoke to Thomas Laird about the...
The Daily South
Nashville Mansion With Crystal Chandelier Autographed By Dolly Parton Headed To Auction
Located just 12 miles from downtown Nashville in Brentwood, the former Arndt Estate is one of Greater Nashville’s most-photographed residences. And, for a cool $12.8 million, this glittery piece of Nashville high society could be yours. Comprising a total of 15,000 square feet, this incomparable estate boasts four bedrooms...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
wgnsradio.com
MTSU students create, network to pad résumés during 2023 HackMT
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University Computer Science and Data Science students were not only creating games and dabbling with virtual reality and artificial intelligence at this year’s HackMT event, but also networking and establishing relationships with, hopefully, potential employers. Joined by representatives from industry partners, MTSU...
wgnsradio.com
1 of 3,912 Rutherford County Students Test-Drive Advanced Robotics,STEM Careers
(Smyrna, TN) TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center hosted middle school STEM students from Rutherford County on January 24, 2023 for "Name the Robots," an event aimed at showcasing state-of-the-art surgical technologies and inspiring students to pursue STEM careers. Board-certified, robotically trained surgeons demonstrated advanced techniques and allowed students to test drive...
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Cattlemen's Association Announces Winners of Top Tier Program - 1-Rutherford and 5-Bedford County Winners
MURFREESBORO, TN—The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee Cattlemen’s Youth Association (TCYA) recognized over 30 youth members for their success in the fifth year of the Tennessee’s Top Tier sponsored by Merck Animal Health points program. The winners were recognized at the TCA Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, held on January 21st at the Lane Agri-Park in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
WSMV
While owing parents $20K, daycare director intends to open new center under different name
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Middle Tennessee parents looking for daycare online could come across a site for Evergreen Montessori and be easily impressed. Scroll down from the attractive logo of a white house with green trees growing behind it, and you’ll come across a picture of founder Holly Jennings, described as a “long time educator in the community and the founder of Little Tree Schoolhouse.”
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: Saturday Brought Protest to Murfreesboro, Highlighting Transgender Surgery Among the Teenage Community and More
(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS was at the "Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally" on Saturday (01/28/2023). The event was held on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza in front of the City Hall. While there was no official crowd count, the number of those in attendance appeared to be between 500 and 1,000 people....
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford Countian Receives TCA Scholarship
(MURFREESBORO) Six Tennessee students were awarded the Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship, sponsored by the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA). They received this award at the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
carthagecourier.com
Country music superstar visits restaurant
The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
OBITUARY: Kimberly Dawn Bednarz
Kimberly Dawn Bednarz, age 49 of Hendersonville, TN passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Kimberly was born on August 28, 1973 in Nashville, TN. Kim is survived by her husband Joe Bednarz, Jr.; son Sean Bednarz (Felisha); mother Zula Gray; granddaughters Lilly Bednarz and Hailey Bednarz; father-in-law and mother-in-law Joe Bednarz, Sr. and Barbara Bednarz; sister-in-law Debbie Baker; her beloved German Shepherd Masha.
wpsdlocal6.com
Director seeking 'extra'ordinary Tennesseans for film starring Nicole Kidman
NASHVILLE, TN — Lights, camera, action!. A new film starring actress Nicole Kidman will soon be shooting in Nashville, and the director has put in a casting call for paid extras. According to jenny alison casting, there are a variety of openings for extras of different ages, including:. Extras...
In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit
COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands. Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Grundy County Herald
Nashville Lawn and Garden Show
Spring returns to Nashville with the Nashville Lawn and Garden Show at The Fairgrounds Nashville Expo Center on March 2-5. The Nashville Lawn and Garden Show has inspired generations of gardeners and plant lovers with its live, indoor garden spaces. Creatively constructed patios, pergolas, water features, landscapes and containers of bright flowers serve as motivation for green thumbs – and those who would like to learn. The juried competition among gardeners determines Best of Show and several other awards, including the Show Theme Award presented to the gardener who best reflects the year’s theme. The region’s most talented floral designers compete for top recognition among their peers with their breathtaking arrangements, and show attendees are invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award. In 2023, gardeners and floral designers are encouraged to depict “Sounds of Spring” in their creations.
Comments / 0