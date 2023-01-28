ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Center for the Arts in Murfreesboro Names New Main Stage Director and Director of Finance

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Center for the Arts announces Keri Boe as their new Mainstage Director and Jake Ingrassia as their Director of Finance effective February 1, 2023. Regina Ward, Executive Director told WGNS NEWS about Keri Boe... “I am pleased to announce Keri Boe as our Main Stage Director and Jake Ingrassia as our Director of Finance. Keri has been with the Center for several years as a volunteer in a variety of roles and then began leading our Front of House and Production teams. She is a gifted logistics manager, and we have been lucky to have her develop the experience for patrons and volunteers alike. She is also a fabulous director and choreographer who has been trained in professional stage management. She is a valued member of our team already and I’m thrilled she is stepping into this new role."
MURFREESBORO, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Sigma Chi Vanderbilt University gets suspended

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Executive Committee (EC) of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity voted to suspend the Vanderbilt University chapter. The decision was made due to accountability issues within the chapter. Vanderbilt University stated that the organization’s risk management policies and expectations created unsafe conditions for members of the Vanderbilt community.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

The Christian music industry has found a home in Nashville

Nashville is known for music production, namely in country music, but it is also the hub for the Contemporary Christian Music industry. What does the Christian music industry look like these days, as praise and worship music has become a dominant trend? And how did Nashville become the place where CCM is made?
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Statewide Special Olympics Event to be Hosted in Murfreesboro this April

Special Olympics in the Murfreesboro area has grown considerably and Olympians are training in a variety of sports to prepare for an upcoming event that will involve athletes from across the state. Assistant Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Director Thomas Laird told WGNS…. The Special Olympics event will be at MTSU...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

MTSU students create, network to pad résumés during 2023 HackMT

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University Computer Science and Data Science students were not only creating games and dabbling with virtual reality and artificial intelligence at this year’s HackMT event, but also networking and establishing relationships with, hopefully, potential employers. Joined by representatives from industry partners, MTSU...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

1 of 3,912 Rutherford County Students Test-Drive Advanced Robotics,STEM Careers

(Smyrna, TN) TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center hosted middle school STEM students from Rutherford County on January 24, 2023 for "Name the Robots," an event aimed at showcasing state-of-the-art surgical technologies and inspiring students to pursue STEM careers. Board-certified, robotically trained surgeons demonstrated advanced techniques and allowed students to test drive...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Cattlemen's Association Announces Winners of Top Tier Program - 1-Rutherford and 5-Bedford County Winners

MURFREESBORO, TN—The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee Cattlemen’s Youth Association (TCYA) recognized over 30 youth members for their success in the fifth year of the Tennessee’s Top Tier sponsored by Merck Animal Health points program. The winners were recognized at the TCA Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, held on January 21st at the Lane Agri-Park in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

While owing parents $20K, daycare director intends to open new center under different name

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Middle Tennessee parents looking for daycare online could come across a site for Evergreen Montessori and be easily impressed. Scroll down from the attractive logo of a white house with green trees growing behind it, and you’ll come across a picture of founder Holly Jennings, described as a “long time educator in the community and the founder of Little Tree Schoolhouse.”
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford Countian Receives TCA Scholarship

(MURFREESBORO) Six Tennessee students were awarded the Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship, sponsored by the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA). They received this award at the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
MURFREESBORO, TN
carthagecourier.com

Country music superstar visits restaurant

The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
CARTHAGE, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Kimberly Dawn Bednarz

Kimberly Dawn Bednarz, age 49 of Hendersonville, TN passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Kimberly was born on August 28, 1973 in Nashville, TN. Kim is survived by her husband Joe Bednarz, Jr.; son Sean Bednarz (Felisha); mother Zula Gray; granddaughters Lilly Bednarz and Hailey Bednarz; father-in-law and mother-in-law Joe Bednarz, Sr. and Barbara Bednarz; sister-in-law Debbie Baker; her beloved German Shepherd Masha.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands.  Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Nashville Lawn and Garden Show

Spring returns to Nashville with the Nashville Lawn and Garden Show at The Fairgrounds Nashville Expo Center on March 2-5. The Nashville Lawn and Garden Show has inspired generations of gardeners and plant lovers with its live, indoor garden spaces. Creatively constructed patios, pergolas, water features, landscapes and containers of bright flowers serve as motivation for green thumbs – and those who would like to learn. The juried competition among gardeners determines Best of Show and several other awards, including the Show Theme Award presented to the gardener who best reflects the year’s theme. The region’s most talented floral designers compete for top recognition among their peers with their breathtaking arrangements, and show attendees are invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award. In 2023, gardeners and floral designers are encouraged to depict “Sounds of Spring” in their creations.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy