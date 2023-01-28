ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Darryl Lick
4d ago

If its democrat approved, it only benefits them and their buddies that will run these companies and the 1%. The rest of us will pay extra taxes to fund it all. And it will still fail. For example, look at all the turbine and solar factories from the Obama administration. All failed, and we're still paying for it.

mojorising363
2d ago

And the rich get richer. Climate, carbon free electricity. Right. These ppl wouldn't know a spark plug from a thermostat yet they pass this sh--. What a shame.

emily11
3d ago

The future of our state should not be allowed by a few to tax the living tax payer to death. Walz wants to put our tax dollar to everyone ,the tax payer. Our future in this state seems bleak. We are no longer growing as a population, we are shrinking 10 percent a year for population.

