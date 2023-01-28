The Gibson family in Wrentham is facing a future that most of us think will never happen to us. The single car accident December 14 that left King Philip Regional High School junior Landen Gibson paralyzed from the waist down has changed the future for him and his family. It has also changed the perspective of many in the community. They have moved from, “It will never happen to me,” to “This is someone we know and care about. What can we do to help?”

WRENTHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO