newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police, EMS, respond to car v. pole accident, life-saving measures needed
At approximately, 11:00pm, on Tuesday night, the New Bedford Police received a report of a serious car accident at the corner of Mill Street and Rockdale Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a grey sedan with a smashed front end resting against a telephone pole. The 4 occupants inside were all injured, airbags were deployed and the driver was completely unconscious. New Bedford EMS immediately began to administer CPR and were able to successfully resuscitate the driver. All occupants were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts First-Responders undergo K-9 first aid training stemming from Nero’s Law
“Members of the Association‘s leadership team attended, the largest ever, K-9 first aid training. This training stemmed from Nero’s Law. Nero’s Law was spearheaded by State Representative Steve Xiarhos after Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon and K-9 Nero were both shot by a barricaded suspect in Barnstable in 2018. Sergeant Gannon was killed and K-9 Nero was transported to a veterinarian by a police cruiser. K-9 Nero survived his injuries.
Turnto10.com
Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
Warwick City Council agrees on new firefighters’ union contract
The contract gives union firefighters a 10% raise over three years, increases their caps on prescription drug costs, and increases their annual clothing allowance.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford residents invited to participate in survey on use of Federal HOME-ARP Funding
“The City of New Bedford’s Office of Housing & Community Development has published a new Public Residential HOME-ARP Survey to encourage public input relative to the development of the HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program (HOME-ARP) Allocation Plan arising out of the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD).
Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness
PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
Remembering Taunton’s Poirier Brothers and the Midget Twins Service Station
Those who grew up in Taunton during a good portion of the 20th century most likely remember a pair of brothers who were short in stature but big on hard work and running a successful business. Twins Edward Donat Poirier and Edeas Romeo Porter were little people – known in...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s Cold Weather Overflow Shelter Activated Through Feb. 4
According to the Homeless Service Provider’s Network, New Bedford’s overflow shelter will be activated through Saturday, February 4th”. “Given the severity of cold weather and current at-capacity occupancy at the Sister Rose shelter at 71 Division Street, it is anticipated that the overflow will be activated through Saturday, February 4th. Registration is from 1pm to 3pm and transportation is immediately after so please plan accordingly as we can only accommodate 30 individuals.”
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Set to Appoint New Police Chief
Seekonk is set to appoint David Enos as Police Chief on Wednesday, just two weeks after the Board of Selectmen voted to rescind the appointment of ex-Chief Dean Isabella. Enos is currently serving as Deputy Chief of the Police Department. The board voted January 18 to terminate Isabella’s employment contract,...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department ‘s K-9 “Rosie” gives out free hugs at GNB Voc-Tech
Thank you to all of the staff and students at GNB vocational high school for sharing a loving moment with our precious comfort dog and her handler, Ofc. Demello. Special thanks to all the students and children of the “Early Childcare” program. Free hugs were given to all!!”...
norfolkwrenthamnews.com
Community Support Continues for Paralyzed Wrentham Teen
The Gibson family in Wrentham is facing a future that most of us think will never happen to us. The single car accident December 14 that left King Philip Regional High School junior Landen Gibson paralyzed from the waist down has changed the future for him and his family. It has also changed the perspective of many in the community. They have moved from, “It will never happen to me,” to “This is someone we know and care about. What can we do to help?”
newbedfordguide.com
Middleborough Fire Department, Massachusetts Hazmat Team, respond to fuel truck rollover
“On Sunday, the Middleborough Fire Department and Wareham Fire Department, and Wareham Assistant Chief Haskell responded to a report of a rollover crash of a fuel truck. First-responders arrived to Route 44 in Middleborough in front of 47 Harding Street between the hotels to find a fuel truck lying upside-down. The Massachusetts Hazmat Team was called to the scene as Team Leader Aide. Approximately 20 Hazmat Technicians were on scene working to offload the tanker.
‘Senseless tragedy’: Norwood Public Schools mourning unexpected death of middle school student
Norwood Public Schools is mourning the unexpected death of a middle school student who was the victim of a “senseless tragedy” that occurred over the weekend.
fallriverreporter.com
Volunteer Rhode Island firefighter dies just hours after responding to calls
A Rhode Island firefighter has died after responding to several calls just hours prior. According to the United States First Responders Association, on Wednesday, Richmond-Carolina (RI) Firefighter Robert “Bob” Thomas Gardner, Jr., was at the fire station putting apparatus and equip back in service, following a residential fire call. He then returned home. In the night, he suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police, partner agencies on third day searching for missing man
“Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit today searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man. The search did not result in locating the man, Jeffery Allard, 57, or any evidence related to his disappearance. Today’s mission marked the third day that State...
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department arrests 16-year old with loaded firearm
“New Bedford police detectives have seized a loaded firearm from a 16 year-old male in the city’s westend. On January 30th at approximately 3PM, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were monitoring activity in the “Temple Landing” housing development. At this time, they observed a group of males who were known to them for their involvement in gang activity.
WCVB
Mittens, Grateful Dead concert part of Fall River, Massachusetts, apparel company's success story
FALL RIVER, Mass. — What do a pair of mittens, a loving grandmother, a Grateful Dead concert and Buddhism all have in common? They are part of the fabric woven into the story of a successful Massachusetts apparel company. Katlyn Shea is the owner of DAKINI clothing. The lifestyle...
ABC6.com
Providence police arrest 2 in ‘sophisticated’ drug operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they arrested two people in a drug operation in a house on Bellevue Avenue. Police identified Eusebio Nunez and Albertina Pena as the two arrested in connection to the operation. A yearlong investigation concluded after police were notified about a package with...
An Overdue Open Letter to Steven Tyler About That One Time at JCPenney in Massachusetts Years Ago
I need to start off by apologizing. Unfortunately, I do not remember the year, or my exact age, but, however, when I was about 7 years old I made multiple mistakes in under an hour. I need to apologize to you for my actions when I was younger. I was...
