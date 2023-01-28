ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police, EMS, respond to car v. pole accident, life-saving measures needed

At approximately, 11:00pm, on Tuesday night, the New Bedford Police received a report of a serious car accident at the corner of Mill Street and Rockdale Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a grey sedan with a smashed front end resting against a telephone pole. The 4 occupants inside were all injured, airbags were deployed and the driver was completely unconscious. New Bedford EMS immediately began to administer CPR and were able to successfully resuscitate the driver. All occupants were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts First-Responders undergo K-9 first aid training stemming from Nero’s Law

“Members of the Association‘s leadership team attended, the largest ever, K-9 first aid training. This training stemmed from Nero’s Law. Nero’s Law was spearheaded by State Representative Steve Xiarhos after Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon and K-9 Nero were both shot by a barricaded suspect in Barnstable in 2018. Sergeant Gannon was killed and K-9 Nero was transported to a veterinarian by a police cruiser. K-9 Nero survived his injuries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
CBS Boston

Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness

PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
PLYMOUTH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford’s Cold Weather Overflow Shelter Activated Through Feb. 4

According to the Homeless Service Provider’s Network, New Bedford’s overflow shelter will be activated through Saturday, February 4th”. “Given the severity of cold weather and current at-capacity occupancy at the Sister Rose shelter at 71 Division Street, it is anticipated that the overflow will be activated through Saturday, February 4th. Registration is from 1pm to 3pm and transportation is immediately after so please plan accordingly as we can only accommodate 30 individuals.”
NEW BEDFORD, MA
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Set to Appoint New Police Chief

Seekonk is set to appoint David Enos as Police Chief on Wednesday, just two weeks after the Board of Selectmen voted to rescind the appointment of ex-Chief Dean Isabella. Enos is currently serving as Deputy Chief of the Police Department. The board voted January 18 to terminate Isabella’s employment contract,...
SEEKONK, MA
norfolkwrenthamnews.com

Community Support Continues for Paralyzed Wrentham Teen

The Gibson family in Wrentham is facing a future that most of us think will never happen to us. The single car accident December 14 that left King Philip Regional High School junior Landen Gibson paralyzed from the waist down has changed the future for him and his family. It has also changed the perspective of many in the community. They have moved from, “It will never happen to me,” to “This is someone we know and care about. What can we do to help?”
WRENTHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Middleborough Fire Department, Massachusetts Hazmat Team, respond to fuel truck rollover

“On Sunday, the Middleborough Fire Department and Wareham Fire Department, and Wareham Assistant Chief Haskell responded to a report of a rollover crash of a fuel truck. First-responders arrived to Route 44 in Middleborough in front of 47 Harding Street between the hotels to find a fuel truck lying upside-down. The Massachusetts Hazmat Team was called to the scene as Team Leader Aide. Approximately 20 Hazmat Technicians were on scene working to offload the tanker.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Volunteer Rhode Island firefighter dies just hours after responding to calls

A Rhode Island firefighter has died after responding to several calls just hours prior. According to the United States First Responders Association, on Wednesday, Richmond-Carolina (RI) Firefighter Robert “Bob” Thomas Gardner, Jr., was at the fire station putting apparatus and equip back in service, following a residential fire call. He then returned home. In the night, he suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away.
RICHMOND, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department arrests 16-year old with loaded firearm

“New Bedford police detectives have seized a loaded firearm from a 16 year-old male in the city’s westend. On January 30th at approximately 3PM, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were monitoring activity in the “Temple Landing” housing development. At this time, they observed a group of males who were known to them for their involvement in gang activity.
ABC6.com

Providence police arrest 2 in ‘sophisticated’ drug operation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they arrested two people in a drug operation in a house on Bellevue Avenue. Police identified Eusebio Nunez and Albertina Pena as the two arrested in connection to the operation. A yearlong investigation concluded after police were notified about a package with...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy