ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

Related
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 30, 2023

Lisa Freeman, Coatsburg, for Arrest Warrant Possession of Meth. Lodged 122. Tyler R. Smith (25) West Point, Illinois FTA DWLS, FTA Speeding, DWLS, Suspended Registration, Operate Uninsured Vehicle, lodged 147. Michael G. Peters (68) Quincy, Illinois for Expired Registration, NTA, 107. Paulla L. Meyer (39) Ursa, Illinois for Operate Uninsured...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Jan. 23-27, 2023

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Connor D. Cramsey and Hannah J. Cramsey of Quincy sold a...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Truck driver training program at JWCC to have open house Feb. 6

QUINCY — The truck driver training program at John Wood Community College will have an open house at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Workforce Development Center, 4220 Koch’s Lane. The open house is free and open to the public. Representatives will share how the program has...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Community Theatre holds annual QUILTAs award ceremony

QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre recently held its annual QUILTAs award ceremony at The Corinthian Event Center in Quincy. The QUILTAs, or Quincy Little Theatre Awards, have been awarded since 1970. They recognize volunteers whose unique talents contribute to the mission of QCT. Award winners were recognized for their...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal School District to hold educational meeting for parents next week regarding Signs of Suicide training for students

Hannibal, Mo – This spring, all students from Hannibal Middle School and Hannibal High school will have the opportunity to receive one evidence-informed training session that has grade level adapted content to help students enhance their awareness and understanding of different facets of mental health. Parents will have the...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Access Food Project receives $7,000 grant from Health and Wellness Foundation of Pike County

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Health and Wellness Foundation of Pike County recently gave a $7,000 grant to the Access Food Project as part of its FY23 Healthy Community Grant competitive grant program, which annually selects projects that most effectively demonstrate the ability to impact Pike County’s most pressing physical, emotional, and social health needs.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Insurance rep meeting with city employees who still have coverage issues

QUINCY — Mayor Mike Troup told the Quincy City Council a representative of Coalition Health is in town all week to meet with any city employees who may still be having problems with their insurance coverage. Blue Cross Blue Shield handles the primary plan and Coalition Health is the...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

License plate reader cameras sent back to committee

QUINCY — After holding to public meetings to discuss the topic of license plate reader cameras, the Quincy City Council’s Police Aldermanic Committee will discuss it some more. Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates made the recommendation to aldermen at Monday night’s council meeting for a two-year $117,600 lease...
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy