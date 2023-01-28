Read full article on original website
Related
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 30, 2023
Lisa Freeman, Coatsburg, for Arrest Warrant Possession of Meth. Lodged 122. Tyler R. Smith (25) West Point, Illinois FTA DWLS, FTA Speeding, DWLS, Suspended Registration, Operate Uninsured Vehicle, lodged 147. Michael G. Peters (68) Quincy, Illinois for Expired Registration, NTA, 107. Paulla L. Meyer (39) Ursa, Illinois for Operate Uninsured...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Jan. 23-27, 2023
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Connor D. Cramsey and Hannah J. Cramsey of Quincy sold a...
muddyrivernews.com
Truck driver training program at JWCC to have open house Feb. 6
QUINCY — The truck driver training program at John Wood Community College will have an open house at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Workforce Development Center, 4220 Koch’s Lane. The open house is free and open to the public. Representatives will share how the program has...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Community Theatre holds annual QUILTAs award ceremony
QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre recently held its annual QUILTAs award ceremony at The Corinthian Event Center in Quincy. The QUILTAs, or Quincy Little Theatre Awards, have been awarded since 1970. They recognize volunteers whose unique talents contribute to the mission of QCT. Award winners were recognized for their...
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: JWCC’s Truck Driver Training, Wild Quincy and C-SC’s Bandana Project
Ashley Conrad talks to Chris Koetters about JWCC’s upcoming Truck Driver Training Open House as well as his Wild Quincy podcast. She also chats with Jill Miller from Culver-Stockton about The Bandana Project, which is bringing awareness to college suicides.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Public Schools starting process to implement bookbag searches at elementary schools
QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools officials will begin this week educating students in the city’s five elementary schools about what future bookbag searches and screenings will look like. This decision, announced Monday by Superintendent Todd Pettit, was made in reaction to Friday’s incident involving a Baldwin Elementary School...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal School District to hold educational meeting for parents next week regarding Signs of Suicide training for students
Hannibal, Mo – This spring, all students from Hannibal Middle School and Hannibal High school will have the opportunity to receive one evidence-informed training session that has grade level adapted content to help students enhance their awareness and understanding of different facets of mental health. Parents will have the...
muddyrivernews.com
Springfield attorney to assist with defense of Quincy man in 2019 murder case
QUINCY — A 2019 murder case that has been delayed multiple times because of changes in defense attorneys took a step forward Tuesday afternoon when a new attorney entered an appearance. Carlos Williams, 58, appeared in a wheelchair for the first time in Adams County Circuit Court with attorney...
muddyrivernews.com
Access Food Project receives $7,000 grant from Health and Wellness Foundation of Pike County
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Health and Wellness Foundation of Pike County recently gave a $7,000 grant to the Access Food Project as part of its FY23 Healthy Community Grant competitive grant program, which annually selects projects that most effectively demonstrate the ability to impact Pike County’s most pressing physical, emotional, and social health needs.
muddyrivernews.com
Insurance rep meeting with city employees who still have coverage issues
QUINCY — Mayor Mike Troup told the Quincy City Council a representative of Coalition Health is in town all week to meet with any city employees who may still be having problems with their insurance coverage. Blue Cross Blue Shield handles the primary plan and Coalition Health is the...
muddyrivernews.com
License plate reader cameras sent back to committee
QUINCY — After holding to public meetings to discuss the topic of license plate reader cameras, the Quincy City Council’s Police Aldermanic Committee will discuss it some more. Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates made the recommendation to aldermen at Monday night’s council meeting for a two-year $117,600 lease...
muddyrivernews.com
Judge denies continuance, sets Feb. 14 as start of trial for former nightclub owner who allegedly assaulted QU student
QUINCY — Judge Mark Vincent denied a request for a continuance in the case of the former owner of a Quincy nightclub accused of assaulting a Quincy University student in April 2021. He then set Feb. 14 as the start of what is expected to be a four-day trial.
muddyrivernews.com
Bench trial set for early May for Quincy woman charged with killing four in August 2020 crash
QUINCY — A Quincy woman facing four counts of first-degree murder after a 2020 accident killed four people has chosen to have a bench trial, which has been set for May 1-3. Natasha McBride, 39, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning with her attorney, Public Defender Todd Nelson, before Judge Tad Brenner.
Comments / 0