Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Related
The Flagship: Assessing Texas football's 2023 Big 12 schedule
After a lengthy seven-week delay, the 2023 Big 12 football schedule has been unveiled and The Flagship Podcast takes an in-depth look at the Longhorns' slate of conference games in this week's show. Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes give their initial thoughts on Texas' 2023 Big 12 schedule, which includes only one road game outside of the state of Texas and also features two games against new conference members — home against BYU and at Houston.
Florida match-up with Tennessee has Jitoboh reflecting on year dedicated to return
As the Gators traveled to Manhattan, Kansas, to face the highly ranked Wildcats, much of the conversation surrounding the contest involved forward Keyontae Johnson, and rightfully so – the former UF standout forward had returned to the game nearly two years after a potentially career-ending collapse, and Johnson appears to not have missed a beat, leading the Wildcats in scoring and rebounds this season.
Flagship Video: Texas' 2023 schedule could lead to Longhorns return to the Big 12 title game
The long-awaited 2023 Big 12 football schedule is live and The Flagship Podcast has all of the details of what the Texas Longhorns will be up against in conference play this season! Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes give their thoughts on the Longhorns' Big 12 slate of games, including how Texas was surprisingly given a somewhat favorable schedule in what could be the Longhorns and Sooners final season playing in the Big 12 Conference, plus much, much more! It's another football overload episode of The Flagship Podcast Texas fans won't want to miss!
Schedules change for No. 2 Vols as classes, distractions return
From the moment college basketball players finish the last of their fall semester final exams, they can breathe a little sigh of relief and know life will be simpler for a bit. Not simple, of course. There’s nothing simple about the life of a college basketball player. But things get...
Former Virginia Tech TE enrolls at Tennessee, teaming up with brother
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in May, a former Virginia Tech tight end has decided to return to his hometown and play at Tennessee. Cody Duncan, who played at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, recently joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on and started spring-semester classes at Tennessee last week.
Texas basketball: Longhorns' win over Baylor shows Rodney Terry's stamp after coach's defensive challenge
While Texas has played well under interim men's basketball coach Rodney Terry since the termination of Chris Beard, the Longhorns got beat down Saturday at Tennessee in a game that was not all that competitive. But Monday, the burnt orange bounced back with a win over Baylor by a score of 76-71. Texas now sits atop the Big 12 standings with a record of 7-2 in the league.
Rick Barnes talks development of freshman guard BJ Edwards
Tennessee has enjoyed the impacts of Tobe Awaka and Julian Phillips as freshmen this season. Phillips, a former five-star, has started all 21 games this season for the Vols while Awaka has asserted himself with his ability to rebound the basketball. The two were part of a four-man 2022 signing...
In-state wide receiver commits to Tennessee as preferred walk-on
Nathan Roberts received an invitation Friday to visit Tennessee last weekend, and he came away from the Vols’ junior day Saturday with an offer to join them as a preferred walk-on. As an East Tennessee native who grew up liking Tennessee, he didn’t have to spend much time thinking about what he wanted to do.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
424K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0