The long-awaited 2023 Big 12 football schedule is live and The Flagship Podcast has all of the details of what the Texas Longhorns will be up against in conference play this season! Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes give their thoughts on the Longhorns' Big 12 slate of games, including how Texas was surprisingly given a somewhat favorable schedule in what could be the Longhorns and Sooners final season playing in the Big 12 Conference, plus much, much more! It's another football overload episode of The Flagship Podcast Texas fans won't want to miss!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO