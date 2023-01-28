ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

The Flagship: Assessing Texas football's 2023 Big 12 schedule

After a lengthy seven-week delay, the 2023 Big 12 football schedule has been unveiled and The Flagship Podcast takes an in-depth look at the Longhorns' slate of conference games in this week's show. Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes give their initial thoughts on Texas' 2023 Big 12 schedule, which includes only one road game outside of the state of Texas and also features two games against new conference members — home against BYU and at Houston.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Florida match-up with Tennessee has Jitoboh reflecting on year dedicated to return

As the Gators traveled to Manhattan, Kansas, to face the highly ranked Wildcats, much of the conversation surrounding the contest involved forward Keyontae Johnson, and rightfully so – the former UF standout forward had returned to the game nearly two years after a potentially career-ending collapse, and Johnson appears to not have missed a beat, leading the Wildcats in scoring and rebounds this season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Flagship Video: Texas' 2023 schedule could lead to Longhorns return to the Big 12 title game

The long-awaited 2023 Big 12 football schedule is live and The Flagship Podcast has all of the details of what the Texas Longhorns will be up against in conference play this season! Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes give their thoughts on the Longhorns' Big 12 slate of games, including how Texas was surprisingly given a somewhat favorable schedule in what could be the Longhorns and Sooners final season playing in the Big 12 Conference, plus much, much more! It's another football overload episode of The Flagship Podcast Texas fans won't want to miss!
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas basketball: Longhorns' win over Baylor shows Rodney Terry's stamp after coach's defensive challenge

While Texas has played well under interim men's basketball coach Rodney Terry since the termination of Chris Beard, the Longhorns got beat down Saturday at Tennessee in a game that was not all that competitive. But Monday, the burnt orange bounced back with a win over Baylor by a score of 76-71. Texas now sits atop the Big 12 standings with a record of 7-2 in the league.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Rick Barnes talks development of freshman guard BJ Edwards

Tennessee has enjoyed the impacts of Tobe Awaka and Julian Phillips as freshmen this season. Phillips, a former five-star, has started all 21 games this season for the Vols while Awaka has asserted himself with his ability to rebound the basketball. The two were part of a four-man 2022 signing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
424K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy