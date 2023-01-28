(Council Bluffs) -- Officials with St. Albert Catholic say the "Students First Act" is a "game changer" for families seeking different forms of education. That's according to St. Albert President Anne Rohling, who tells KMA News that Educational Savings Accounts or similar legislation have been on the school's wish list for several years. The establishment of the ESAs passed the Iowa House and Senate and was promptly signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds over the past week. Rohling says the state funds provide more opportunities for parents to have a say in their child's education.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO