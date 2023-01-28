Read full article on original website
Ally K. Cooper, 47, of Creston, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery, Creston, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Barbara Batten, 89, of Florida
Service: Graveside memorial service at a later date. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Barbara passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Lakeland, Florida. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Geneva Ailes, 91, Nebr. City
Location: First United Methodist Church - Nebraska City. Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City. Memorials: Nebraska City First United Methodist Church Outreach Program. Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City. Cemetery: Wyuka Cemetery - Nebr. City. Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Hayden Drake Hoffmann, age 20, Oakland, IA
Visitation Location: Oakland United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023. Memorials: Memorials are suggested to the Hayden Hoffmann Memorial Fund. Funeral Home:Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home. Cemetery: Belknap Cemetery. Notes: www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
Robert Reed, 93 of Sidney, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:More information by the evening of Wednesday - 2-1-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
KMAland Sports Schedule: Tuesday, January 31st
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from regional duals in Creston and Logan + the KMAX-Stream is active in Treynor, Underwood and Glenwood. Check out the full Tuesday slate below. KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE. Hawkeye Ten Conference. Glenwood at Clarinda (B) Atlantic at Red Oak (G/B) Harlan at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Creston clips Glenwood to return to state duals
(Creston) -- Last year, Creston wrestling had its superb dual season end with a heartbreaking loss in regional duals. This year, the Panthers avoided a repeated heartbreak for the program's second state dual tournament trip in the past three years and 15th in program history thanks to a nail-biting 36-33 win over Glenwood.
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/31): East Mills, Bedford, West Harrison clinch conference title shares
(KMAland) -- East Mills, Bedford & West Harrison clinched shares of conference championships, Atlantic won a wild one with Red Oak, Stanton was an OT winner, Jarrett Spinnato hit 1,000 career points & more from KMAland boys basketball on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood...
Council Bluffs man arrested for OWI in Mills County
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man faces charges following his arrest in Mills County Monday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Derrell Dewayne Jenkins Jr was arrested shortly before 3:40 p.m. for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Authorities say the arrest occurred on 188th Street. Jenkins was taken...
Page County board seeking more info on carbon pipeline ordinance
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are planning to take a harder look at the possibilities of establishing a carbon pipeline ordinance. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from multiple residents and discussed the next steps in adopting such an ordinance that could regulate projects such as Summit Carbon Solution's Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. The project would run roughly seven miles in the northwest corner of Page County, hooking up to Green Plains Shenandoah in Fremont County. Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says he intends to participate in a statewide county supervisor meeting in Des Moines Thursday regarding county pipeline ordinances.
KMAland Bowling (1/31): St. Albert bowling gets sweep of Red Oak
(KMAland) -- The St. Albert bowling teams picked up a sweep of Red Oak in KMAland bowling on Tuesday. Top score: Lexi Narmi, St. Albert (395) Runner-up: Bailey Secrest, St. Albert (344) Other St. Albert scorse: Sophie Sheffield 325, Mady Jundt 313, Georgie Bohnet 312, Olivia Gardner 292. Red Oak...
Lawyers cite failure to comply with local, state regulations in Fremont County wind lawsuit
(Sidney) -- Lawyers for the citizen's group suing Fremont County over wind regulations say county officials failed to comply with local and state requirements. A local citizen's group has filed a lawsuit in Iowa District Court against Fremont County, including a nearly 60-page petition outlining over 20 separate allegations. The case comes on the heels of the county board of supervisors approving road use and decommissioning agreements for Invenergy's proposed "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm straddling the Page-Fremont County line on December 28. Co-counsel Shawn Shearer tells KMA News that signing the agreements prompted a quicker filing in the county, mainly due to the petitioners believing the deals do not follow the guidelines outlined in the county ordinance governing wind turbines.
Suspect killed in Omaha active shooter incident
(Omaha) -- Omaha Police say a "massive response" stopped a mass shooting incident early Tuesday afternoon. Authorities are investigating an incident at a Target Store at 178th and West Center Road, in which a gunman fired several shots before being shot and killed by officers. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says local, federal and state authorities responded to the store after the first call came in shortly before noon.
Omaha police identify individual killed in shooting involving two officers
(Omaha) -- A Council Bluffs man was killed Monday night in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department identified the man as 38-year-old Steven Docken, who was killed during a shootout following a report of a burglary at Dino's Storage at 5328 Center Street around 10:30 p.m. Police say upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with Docken, before he ran down a hallway despite verbal commands to stop running.
Rohling: ESAs 'game changer' in parent, student choice
(Council Bluffs) -- Officials with St. Albert Catholic say the "Students First Act" is a "game changer" for families seeking different forms of education. That's according to St. Albert President Anne Rohling, who tells KMA News that Educational Savings Accounts or similar legislation have been on the school's wish list for several years. The establishment of the ESAs passed the Iowa House and Senate and was promptly signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds over the past week. Rohling says the state funds provide more opportunities for parents to have a say in their child's education.
Creston man booked on several drug charges
(Creston) -- A suspect faces several drug-related charges following their arrest in Creston Tuesday evening. The Creston Police Department says 39-year-old Jaime Nam Torres of Creston was arrested around 7:30 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third offense, conspire with intent to manufacture or deliver other schedule I, II, or III drugs, failure to affix a drug tax stamp -- 42.5 grams or more -- and attach a used drug tax stamp -- 10 or more dosage units, and conspire with intent to deliver false marijuana under 50 kilograms.
City officials sound sirens on property tax rollback bill
(Clarinda) -- City and county officials in KMAland are paying particular attention to a bill in the Iowa Legislature regarding property taxes. Senate Study Bill 1056 relates to the calculation of assessment limitations for residential properties. Among other things, the bill would retroactively reduce the residential property tax rollback published in October of 56.49% to 54.65%. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the proposal comes as the city's budget process for fiscal 2024 is all but wrapped up, and with a public hearing set for next Wednesday's Clarinda City Council meeting. McClarnon say the reduced rollback would have a drastic impact on the city's budget.
Atlantic moves into latest Class 3A rankings
(KMAland) -- Atlantic is into the latest IGHSAU girls basketball rankings in Class 3A. The Trojans are one of seven KMAland conference teams ranked in Class 1A, 2A or 3A in the latest rankings. View the complete rankings linked here and the KMAland conference teams listed below. CLASS 1A. 7....
