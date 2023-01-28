Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
tjrwrestling.net
Winged Eagle In Line For WWE Return?
Could WWE be set to make a major change to its top title and restore a version of the popular belt last seen in 1998 – the Winged Eagle?. The Winged Eagle WWE Championship was only showcased for a decade in the company but 25 years after its demise it is still one of the most popular belt designs in wrestling history.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Ribbed By Triple H At The Royal Rumble
A WWE star has revealed how Triple H was behind a rib that played out on live television during the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is always a night of high drama and surprises in WWE. Both of those were realised during the night with Booker T, Chelsea Green, and Nia Jax providing the surprises while Sami Zayn and The Bloodline brought the drama to close the show.
tjrwrestling.net
Multiple WWE Stars Injured During 2023 Royal Rumble
Both winners of the men’s and women’s 2023 Royal Rumble matches were among those injured during the event. Iron woman Rhea Ripley dislocated her knee during the match and had to pop it back in before going on to eliminate seven other competitors in her record-breaking performance. Speaking...
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon “Clearly Has A Pending Sale” Of WWE
A former WWE Superstar thinks that Vince McMahon must have a sale of WWE on the table and that is why he chose to force his way back into power. The wrestling world was stunned in the first week of 2023 when it emerged that Vince McMahon had used his position as majority shareholder of WWE to strong-arm his way back onto the Board of Directors despite an earlier unanimous vote from the Board to block any such move.
tjrwrestling.net
Returning WWE Superstar Defeats The Miz On Raw
A WWE Superstar not seen for many months made their return to Monday Night Raw a triumphant one as they defeated The Miz. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon “Never Onboard” With Dream WWE Match
Despite many WWE fans wanting to see a certain dream bout in the company, Vince McMahon never wanted it says a former writer for the company. The Four Horsewomen of NXT have gone on to become four of the most highly decorated WWE Superstars of all time. Between Becky Lynch, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair, the Horsewomen have held variations of the WWE Women’s Championship 29 times between them while Lynch, Banks, and Flair have all headlined WrestleMania.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Women’s Champion Returns On Raw
A former SmackDown Women’s Champion made their return to WWE television for the first time in five months on Monday Night Raw. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Reacts To Backstage Photo Of Them At WWE Royal Rumble
A current AEW star has seemingly reacted to a viral photo doing the rounds of them backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble. The 2023 Royal Rumble saw Cody Rhodes make his grand return to WWE screens after seven months out of action due to injury. The American Nightmare entered the men’s Rumble match at number 30 and became the fifth star in history to win the match from that position. That now puts Rhodes in the driver’s seat for a shot at Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE Superstar now has a new wrestling home after signing a deal with IMPACT Wrestling. Fandango had been a part of the WWE developmental system since 2006, notably appearing as part of NXT as Johnny Curtis. It wasn’t until late 2012 that vignettes began airing showcasing the new ballroom dancing character that he was set to portray on the main roster.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Give First Look At Returning Star’s New Character
WWE has given fans the first look at a returning star’s new character as it appears the company is now home to a ‘Karen.’. The 2023 Royal Rumble sprang a few surprises with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T getting a moment to perform a Spinaroonie in front of his native Texas crowd. In the women’s match, fans were stunned by the return of Nia Jax – not least because the former Raw Women’s Champion jumped the gun and didn’t receive a countdown for her entry at number 30.
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Names Current WWE Storyline He Enjoys
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a return to the company on Raw is XXX and has praised Sami Zayn and his current storyline with The Bloodline. The 2023 Royal Rumble ended with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens floored after a beating ordered by Roman Reigns, but after seeing firsthand the trial of Sami, The Dead Man shared his enjoyment of the year-long story when discussing WWE with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport:
tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley Chooses WrestleMania 39 Opponent
Rhea Ripley has made it clear she is coming after Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 39. The Women’s Royal Rumble match took place this past Saturday with Rhea Ripley entering as the number one entrant followed by Liv Morgan in the second spot. After 28 women were eliminated, Ripley and Morgan were the final two women left in the match. Ripley managed to overpower Morgan to dump her out of the ring and win the match.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes On His Frustrations With The Rock & John Cena
Cody Rhodes has admitted he was dealing with some serious resentment towards The Rock and John Cena prior to his original WWE departure. Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016 to make his own mark on the wrestling world and he did exactly that, helping launch All Elite Wrestling in 2019. In February 2022, however, the wrestling world was stunned when it was announced that both Cody and Brandi Rhodes were leaving AEW, and before long Cody’s destination became obvious.
tjrwrestling.net
Samoa Joe Gives His Honest Thoughts On Michael Cole
AEW star Samoa Joe has shared his honest thoughts on WWE announcing veteran Michael Cole, with the two men sharing time at the commentary desk. Samoa Joe is best known for his exploits in the ring in Ring of Honor, TNA, WWE, and AEW winning championships wherever he has gone. However, towards the end of his WWE run, Joe found himself on the sidelines, calling the action at the commentary desk on Raw, working closely with Michael Cole.
tjrwrestling.net
Major Update On Steve Austin Plans For WrestleMania 39
A new report has given possibly the final update on Steve Austin’s status for WrestleMania 39 with the megastar heavily rumoured to be competing. Steve Austin made a huge return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 when he ended up facing Kevin Owens in the main event of night one of the show. The segment featuring both men had originally been advertised as an episode of The Kevin Owens Show but when both men got to the ring the true nature of their confrontation quickly came to light.
tjrwrestling.net
What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After The WWE Royal Rumble Went Dark [VIDEO}
The 2023 Royal Rumble ended with a brutal beating on both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who were left motionless in the ring as the broadcast went off air. But footage filmed by a fan has shown what happened after the cameras stopped rolling as referees attended to both superstars.
tjrwrestling.net
Charlotte Flair Didn’t Even Bring Her Gear To Title-Winning SmackDown Comeback
Charlotte Flair has discussed her return to WWE television and says she only found out she’d be winning the SmackDown Women’s Title at the very last minute. Charlotte Flair missed the second half of 2022 from WWE television, making her big return on the final SmackDown of the year to dethrone Ronda Rousey as SmackDown Women’s Champion.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Backs Seth Rollins Over CM Punk “Cancer” Comments
Seth Rollins caused a stir recently when he called CM Punk “a cancer” and warned him to stay away from WWE and now a Hall of Famer has given him his backing. Seth Rollins did not hold back in a recent interview with Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman when he was asked for his thoughts on controversial AEW star CM Punk and it seems that Rollins is not a fan of the former WWE Champion:
Comments / 0