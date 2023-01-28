Those men had no business beating that man to death 😱🤬😡 Sorry but many cops are on a power trip and these senseless murders have to stop! I think about how I would feel if it were my child, grown or not. My heart goes out to his parents and family.
Hard to watch. Mother done the right thing by not looking at her son being murder like that. Sad day again for cops acting like god.😭😭😭😭😭😭😢😢😢😢
He ran because he already knew the intentions, and he was being tasedIt's a natural reaction. However, those cops were never in danger.They beat him to death. Held him up while others beat him.There is absolutely no excuse for this behavior.Cops should be held to a higher standard
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
