2024 four-star linebacker Brayden Platt gets USC offer

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
USC is stacking up the 2024 offers, espically at the linebacker position. The newest offer comes to four-star Yelm (Washington) prospect Brayden Platt.

The Washington native holds many early offers, including Arizona, Arizona State, Notre Dame, Washington, Washington State, Utah, Oklahoma, Oregon and Michigan among others.

Yelm went 14-0 this past fall, winning a state title in Washington. Platt led the team with 41 total tackles and five tackles for a loss (one sack) in seven registered games. Platt also led the team in rushing with 765 yards and 18 TDs in seven games. He also recorded eight receptions for 160 yards and a TD.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Platt is rated the No. 277 overall prospect and the No. 22 linebacker in the 247Sports Composite. He is much higher in the 247Sports rankings at No. 78 overall and the No. 9 linebacker.

Platt also won a state title in the shot put for track and field and could very well end up playing running back at the next level as well.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

