Los Angeles, CA

USC offers 4-star 2024 running back Jordan Lyle

By Donovan James
 4 days ago
Jordan Lyle is on USC’s radar. The Trojans have a loaded and deep running back room for 2023. Lincoln Riley wants to make sure he has quality depth for 2024, when the Trojans move to the Big Ten Conference.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Lyle is a four-star prospect via the 247Sports Composite, the No. 301 overall recruit and the No. 26 running back. He is a three-star prospect for the 247Sports rankings as the No. 58 running back.

Lyle holds offers from major Power Five teams: Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State among others.

The Saint Thomas Aquinas (Florida) four-star prospect rushed for 1,015 yards and 12 TDs on only 91 carries this season. He opened the 2022 season with 170 rushing yards and two scores in a nationally televised ESPN game against St. Joesph’s Prep (Pennsylvania). Aquinas finished 14-0 with a 7A state title.

Lyle is the second recent running back offer for the Trojans along with unranked Arizona running back Christian Clark.

Ranking the finalists for Colts' head coach job

The Indianapolis Colts have been conducting interviews with the finalists for the head coach vacancy, and the process is expected to wrap up relatively soon. While it could take a little more time depending on who the front-runner for the job is, we know of seven candidates who are in the running to become the next head coach of the Colts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tom Brady retiring from football 'for good' this time

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from football, and this time, the seven-time Super Bowl winner says it’s “for good.”. Brady announced his retirement on the same day a year ago, but he ultimately decided against it and returned to play for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
