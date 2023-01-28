ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATN Local Memphis

Memphians say goodbye to medical trailblazer, Dr. Champion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday afternoon, family and friends said their goodbyes to Memphis trailblazer Dr. Charles A. Champion, who passed away Saturday, Jan. 21. Dr. Champion spent his life providing remedies, combining natural herbs and medicines to treat many common illnesses for people here in the city. “Dr. Champion...
CBS 42

Police: Tennessee man stabs girlfriend in the face with fork

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say stabbed his girlfriend in the face with a fork. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a simple assault/domestic violence call in South Memphis on Saturday. An anonymous person told police that a man was stabbing a woman outside of the location. […]
WREG

One injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured following a shooting in Frayser early Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3300 block of Denver shortly after 3:23 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found that a woman was transported to Methodist North by personal vehicle. The woman was eventually transferred to […]
Kait 8

A start to healing, honoring Tyre Nichols’ life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of 11 black actors are using their craft to bring healing as Memphis continues to mourn the death of Tyre Nichols. “As soon as a wound happens healing starts,” said C.J. Thomas who’s part of the musical. “I think that’s what we as a community are doing right now. As tragic and as sad as it is, it’s bringing us all together.”
actionnews5.com

Woman critical after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning in a Frayser neighborhood, police say. At 3:23 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Denver Street. One shooting victim was found and transported to Methodist North Hospital in critical condition. Police say...
WDTN

Two deputies relieved of duty after Nichols video release

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County deputies have been relieved of duty pending an administrative investigation, according to Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. released the following: Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation […]
WREG

Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
WREG

Young and the Restless Jan. 27 time change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to Young and The Restless being preempted on Friday, January 27 by breaking news coverage, it will air at a later time. The show will air at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, January 28. Viewers are advised to set their DVRs to record.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Frayser early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:25 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Denver Street, off Frayser Boulevard. A woman was shot and taken by private vehicle to Methodist North in critical condition. The victim was later taken to...
WREG

3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
Reason.com

Why Did Other Cops Fail To Stop the Lethal Assault on Tyre Nichols?

The Memphis, Tennessee, police officers who lethally beat, pepper-sprayed, and tased Tyre Nichols after a January 7 traffic stop were clearly out of control, delivering punishment for what they perceived as "contempt of cop" in the guise of making an arrest. Yet during the 13 minutes that elapsed between the stop and the police radio report that Nichols had been taken into custody, no one else who was present intervened to stop the blatantly illegal use of force.
rolling out

Rich Dollaz’s daughter arrested for shooting at the father of her child

The daughter of rap veteran Rich Dollaz was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 24, 2023, for allegedly shooting at the father of her child. According to the arrest warrant obtained by TMZ, Ashley Trowers told Memphis authorities that she was on her first day on the job as a security guard at a Kroger gas station around midnight when the drama unfolded.
