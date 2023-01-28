Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Related
Memphians say goodbye to medical trailblazer, Dr. Champion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday afternoon, family and friends said their goodbyes to Memphis trailblazer Dr. Charles A. Champion, who passed away Saturday, Jan. 21. Dr. Champion spent his life providing remedies, combining natural herbs and medicines to treat many common illnesses for people here in the city. “Dr. Champion...
Rodney King's daughter still 'numb' after watching Tyre Nichols video
Lora King watched the video showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by police in Memphis, Tenn., shortly after it was released on Friday. And King, whose father, Rodney King, was beaten by Los Angeles Police Department officers during a 1991 traffic stop, says she was sickened by what she saw.
Police: Tennessee man stabs girlfriend in the face with fork
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say stabbed his girlfriend in the face with a fork. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a simple assault/domestic violence call in South Memphis on Saturday. An anonymous person told police that a man was stabbing a woman outside of the location. […]
Memphis woman missing after heading to her job, but left phone and purse behind
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a missing person alert for a woman who they said left to go to her work, but didn't return. Victoria Williams, 40, has been missing since Jan. 23, 2023, from the 2300 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. MPD said her boyfriend told...
One injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured following a shooting in Frayser early Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3300 block of Denver shortly after 3:23 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found that a woman was transported to Methodist North by personal vehicle. The woman was eventually transferred to […]
Kait 8
A start to healing, honoring Tyre Nichols’ life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of 11 black actors are using their craft to bring healing as Memphis continues to mourn the death of Tyre Nichols. “As soon as a wound happens healing starts,” said C.J. Thomas who’s part of the musical. “I think that’s what we as a community are doing right now. As tragic and as sad as it is, it’s bringing us all together.”
actionnews5.com
Woman critical after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning in a Frayser neighborhood, police say. At 3:23 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Denver Street. One shooting victim was found and transported to Methodist North Hospital in critical condition. Police say...
Two deputies relieved of duty after Nichols video release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County deputies have been relieved of duty pending an administrative investigation, according to Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. released the following: Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation […]
The SCORPION Unit That Killed Tyre Nichols Was Formed To Target High Crime Areas, But Locals Say His Neighborhood Was “Peaceful”
“Everybody looks out for each other,” one neighbor said. “It’s one of the nicest communities in the city,” said another.
Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
15 thieves rush store after smash and grab at Game XChange, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a group of people who smashed their way into a Memphis store and ran off with stolen merchandise. This smash-and-grab happened at Game XChange on Winchester Road around 2 a.m. on January 28, Memphis Police said. A white pickup can be...
Seventh officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols’ arrest, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A seventh officer was relieved of duty in the arrest of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said Monday. Nichols died Jan. 10, three days after confrontations with Memphis Police officers. On Friday, the City of Memphis released footage of the arrest showing officers beating...
Young and the Restless Jan. 27 time change
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to Young and The Restless being preempted on Friday, January 27 by breaking news coverage, it will air at a later time. The show will air at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, January 28. Viewers are advised to set their DVRs to record.
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.
One day after the disturbing video of Tyre Nichols' brutal arrest earlier this month was made public, the Memphis Police Department said on Saturday that its Scorpion squad had been "permanently decommissioned."
Suspect wanted in Southeast Memphis homicide, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is wanted for a deadly shooting in Southeast Memphis. On Jan. 24 at approximately 4:35 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near Hyacinth Drive and found a man had died. Surveillance video showed a suspect firing shots from a...
Woman shot in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Frayser early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:25 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Denver Street, off Frayser Boulevard. A woman was shot and taken by private vehicle to Methodist North in critical condition. The victim was later taken to...
3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
City watch canceled for injured 64-year-old Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been canceled by Memphis police for a missing man with a "massive wound" that needs frequent care. Police issued the City Watch Alert on Jan. 29, 2023, and canceled the alert on Jan. 30. Further details were not released.
Why Did Other Cops Fail To Stop the Lethal Assault on Tyre Nichols?
The Memphis, Tennessee, police officers who lethally beat, pepper-sprayed, and tased Tyre Nichols after a January 7 traffic stop were clearly out of control, delivering punishment for what they perceived as "contempt of cop" in the guise of making an arrest. Yet during the 13 minutes that elapsed between the stop and the police radio report that Nichols had been taken into custody, no one else who was present intervened to stop the blatantly illegal use of force.
Rich Dollaz’s daughter arrested for shooting at the father of her child
The daughter of rap veteran Rich Dollaz was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 24, 2023, for allegedly shooting at the father of her child. According to the arrest warrant obtained by TMZ, Ashley Trowers told Memphis authorities that she was on her first day on the job as a security guard at a Kroger gas station around midnight when the drama unfolded.
Comments / 0