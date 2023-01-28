Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen
Watch: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good" Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
Aaron Rodgers Takes Shot at Packers Over Trade Discussions
Aaron Rodgers finds it "interesting" the Packers are discussing trading him.
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview
The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity. First, Travis Kelce shot back at... The post Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement
The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers among worst at wasting timeouts
The Green Bay Packers’ list of things to fix this offseason just got longer, except the latest issue to come to light has more to do with time management than anything else. According to a recent Twitter post from NFL Data Analyst Tom Bliss, Matt LaFleur is one of the worst head coaches at calling unnecessary timeouts.
NBC Sports
Andy Reid: When I came here, I was told Nick Sirianni was a really special coach
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive...
Denver Broncos reportedly make deal with New Orleans Saints to hire Sean Payton as head coach
Sean Payton will join the Denver Broncos as head coach after they agreed compensation with the 59-year-old's former team, the New Orleans Saints, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Network.
Tom Brady Announces Retirement, Won’t Return for 2023 NFL Season: ‘I Wouldn’t Change a Thing’
The football gods have spoken! Tom Brady announced that he is retiring "for good" ahead of the 2023 NFL season. "I love my family. I love my teammates. I love my friends. I love my coaches. I love football. I love you all," the 45-year-old captioned an emotional Instagram announcement on Wednesday, February 1. "I […]
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' AFC Championship Game sizzle reel has perfect song choice
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared a sizzle reel of the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals created by Billy Quach of Let It Fly Media. He’s been creating some impressive edits for Mahomes practically all season, but this one felt extra spicy. The film clips were excellent, per usual, but the song choice in this one feels like it might have some extra meaning. They went with the 2009 hit “Forever” featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Eminem. Drake’s verse begins with the following lyrics. . .
NBC Sports
No painkilling shot for Patrick Mahomes, despite ankle injury
Eight days ago, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain. He has healed well enough to not need a painkilling injection. Tract Wolfson of CBS reported just before kickoff that Mahomes did not receive an injection prior to the AFC Championship against the Bengals. She added that Mahomes...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: I definitely didn’t feel good, but did enough on that last play
One of the biggest storylines heading into the AFC Championship Game was how Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would fare with the high ankle sprain he suffered in the team’s divisional round win over the Jaguars. Mahomes practiced all week and wasn’t on the team’s final injury report, but it...
The Bengals Failed Joe Burrow
The Bengals need to get serious about investing in protection for Joe Burrow.
