ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
E! News

Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen

Watch: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good" Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview

The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity. First, Travis Kelce shot back at... The post Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement

The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
MISSOURI STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' AFC Championship Game sizzle reel has perfect song choice

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared a sizzle reel of the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals created by Billy Quach of Let It Fly Media. He’s been creating some impressive edits for Mahomes practically all season, but this one felt extra spicy. The film clips were excellent, per usual, but the song choice in this one feels like it might have some extra meaning. They went with the 2009 hit “Forever” featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Eminem. Drake’s verse begins with the following lyrics. . .
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

No painkilling shot for Patrick Mahomes, despite ankle injury

Eight days ago, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain. He has healed well enough to not need a painkilling injection. Tract Wolfson of CBS reported just before kickoff that Mahomes did not receive an injection prior to the AFC Championship against the Bengals. She added that Mahomes...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy