New York City, NY

Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”

The country queen is never in short supply of great stories no matter what show she’s appearing on, and back in 2005, she was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. And apparently, there’s even more to the story we’ve shared before when Dolly was mistaken for a prostitute in New York City and ended up having to pull a gun on some random creep…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Julia Fox says she keeps NYC apartment because she wants her son to be in touch with the ‘real world’

Julia Fox has revealed why keeping her New York City apartment has helped her son become more in touch with the “real world” despite her life in the spotlight.In a recent video on her TikTok, Fox responded to a troll who claimed that she was worth “30 million dollars”. The remark was a comment on the New York City apartment tour video she recently conducted on the platform in an effort to give “maximum transparency” to her fans about her not-so luxurious space.After noting in her clip that she didn’t “expect [her] apartment tour to go so viral,” she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Julia Fox gives a tour around her ‘very underwhelming’ New York apartment

Julia Fox has given fans an inside look into her New York City apartment, and it’s way more relatable than viewers would’ve expected.The Uncut Gems star posted a tour of her “very underwhelming” one-bedroom Manhattan apartment to TikTok on Wednesday, 25 January to show her fans that she may not live as glamorous as they might think.Fox, 32, began the video by noting how she wanted to give an apartment tour because she “believes in maximum transparency” with her fans.“I know I’m gonna get roasted but hopefully maybe someone can watch this and be like, ‘OK, maybe I’m not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Julia Fox Shows Off Her NYC Apartment Complete with a Playroom, Plants and a 'Small Mouse Problem'

"Personally, I just don't like excessive displays of wealth," she said of her space's modest style Julia Fox is getting real about city living. On Wednesday, the model and actress, 32, gave her 1.6 million TikTok followers a peek into her New York City apartment, revealing some full-of-character rooms and admitting her home has a "little" mice issue. "Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he's cute 🥰," she wrote in the caption. The impromptu video reflected Fox's candid personality. "I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers

Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
UTAH STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Seth Rogen Recalled The “Very Loaded Moment” In 2006 When Tom Cruise Apparently Tried To Convince Him And Judd Apatow To Join Scientology In A Resurfaced Clip

In case you missed it, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself at the center of controversy this week after Jerrod Carmichael made a joke about Scientology while hosting the Golden Globes on Tuesday night. At one point during the broadcast, Jerrod emerged onstage carrying three Golden Globe statuettes. #GoldenGlobes host Jerrod...
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Famous Actor Spotted at Popular Hudson Valley Diner

The Hudson Valley is known for its frequent celebrity sightings, find out where the most recent A-Lister was spotted. The Hudson Valley has been becoming the Hollywood East in recent years, with an uptick in local film production and celebrities choosing to make the Hudson Valley their home, celebrity sightings have only increased over the years. One particular area that sees its fair share of celebrity sightings is Millbrook, NY which is home to many A-listers.
MILLBROOK, NY
