11 Beautiful Lesser-Known Towns To Visit In Eastern Europe In 2023
An overwhelming majority of TravelAwaits readers plan on going abroad this year, according to our recent State of Travel survey. Most of the international destinations on our readers’ 2023 itinerary are in Western Europe. Although just as beautiful and historic as their western counterparts, Eastern European vacation destinations are often overlooked.
My 10 Favorite Walkable Cities In Europe
When your feet hit the cobbled streets of Europe, you are transported to a different century, a unique culture, and an opportunity to feel the city. Walking, for the curious traveler, opens doors. You can turn left while the crowds go right. You can make personal discoveries and observations that will render a permanent place in your heart.
7 Things I Loved About Viking’s Paris & The Heart Of Normandy River Cruise
Being an experienced cruise lover, I was thrilled to be invited and hosted by Viking River Cruises to experience the Paris & the Heart of Normandy sailing. This was a special route for me as both of my grandfathers landed in Normandy during World War II. I had dreamed about visiting for most of my life. I also knew Viking Cruises would do an exceptional job showcasing the area, as I am a repeat cruiser with them. Here is what I loved about experiencing France with Viking River Cruises.
Brazil wants to abandon a 34,000-ton warship in international waters, and it could become one of the biggest pieces of garbage in the ocean
The ship was going to Turkey to be dismantled, but was not allowed to enter as it is believed to be laden with asbestos. Brazil did not want it back.
What Happened to the Relics Belonging to Jesus
In Christianity, there is a long tradition of the concept that some of Jesus' bodily remains have been preserved and are revered as holy relics. Here are eight stories about relics that are thought to have belonged to Jesus.
Gilded Warrior’s Tomb Discovered During Construction of an Expressway in Romania
Construction workers in Romania uncovered the tomb of a 5th century warrior and a cache of gilded artifacts, including an ornate dagger encrusted with jewels, while building the A7 Expressway that will run through eastern Romania, according to Live Science. The tomb is one of four archeological sites that were discovered during construction. Along with the warrior’s complete skeleton, archeologists found remains of his horse, a gold covered saddle, an iron sword, arrowheads, pieces of gold jewelry, and a golden mask that likely once covered the warrior’s face, Silviu Ene of the Vasile Pârvan Institute of Archeology in Bucharest told Live Science. Ene and his...
French aristocrat's golden dental secret revealed 400 years on
The body of Anne d'Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988. Embalmed in a lead coffin, her skeleton -- and teeth -- were remarkably well preserved. At the time the archaeologists noticed that she had a...
Mysterious 12-sided Roman object found in Belgium may have been used for magical rituals
A fragment of a mysterious artifact known as a Roman dodecahedron has been found in Belgium.
U.S. Tourist In Trouble For Driving Over Historic Italian Bridge You’re Sure To Recognize
Florence’s Ponte Vecchio Bridge has stood over the Arno River for nearly 700 years. One American tourist found out just how far the Italian government will go to protect the landmark. An unidentified 34-year-old California man has been fined $543 for attempting to drive a rental car across the...
Visiting the Trevi Fountain: Rome, Italy
The Trevi Fountain, one of the most beautiful and famous fountains in all of Italy, is among Rome’s top tourist sites. Completed in 1762, after thirty years of construction, this stunning example of baroque architecture sits prominently in the Piazza di Trevi. There are numerous fountains in Rome, but none as large and opulent as the Trevi Fountain. Measuring 85 feet high, and 66 feet wide, the Trevi Fountain pours over twenty million gallons of water daily into its pool.
How A Last-Minute Change Of Plans Became One Of My Favorite Vacations
My husband and I love to travel in the month of January. There are great deals, the holiday crowds have all gone home, and we can enjoy a new place. We also tend to book these trips quite last-minute, making things extra interesting. Several years ago, we were wrapping up...
U.S. Authorities Return Dozens of Looted Artifacts to Italy, Including 27 Objects from the Met
The Italian Ministry of Culture recently presented a trove of looted artifacts worth $19 million, including 27 from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, that US authorities repatriated last year. On display were 57 of the 60 antiquities returned by the New York County District Attorney’s office last July and September, nearly half of which were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The items included marble busts, three Corinthian helmets, intricately painted pottery, a fresco which survived the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, as well as bronze plates and sculptures. One double-spiral brooch was estimated to from 1100...
More and more of ‘lost city’ in Greece uncovered. Take a tour of the abandoned site
Photos show a Roman sector of the city with numerous shops and a government office.
THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. § 1 The spreading of...
My 10 Favorite Gelato Places In Rome
Everyone has a fantasy about visiting Rome. For me, those fantasies are only complete with a prop in hand. A tasty one: gelato. Blame Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday, the movie that celebrated freedom and la dolce vita. Luckily, my fantasy is easily recreated. In almost every neighborhood of the city, I can have a mind-blowing gelato. Here are the spots I recommend, complete with flavor recommendations.
Visiting the Pantheon in Rome, Italy
As one of the oldest and most recognized monuments in all of Italy, the Pantheon is a must-see destination on any visit to Rome. In almost continuous use for over 2,000 years, this architectural marvel of ancient Rome has withstood centuries of earthquakes, war, and looting. Originally constructed in 27...
Enormous Viking hall unearthed in Denmark
Scientists have uncovered the remains of a huge building that likely dates to the era of Denmark’s first king. Researchers see similarities between the sprawling structure and those built during the reign of Harald “Bluetooth” Blåtand, for which the short-range wireless technology is named. Archaeologists at the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland report they’ve discovered an ancient Viking hall — the biggest one found in more than a decade, and unlike any other known to exist in the area. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before...
Ggantija Double Temple On Malta Is Older Than Stonehenge And Great Pyramid Of Giza
A. Sutherland - AncientPages.com - Early Maltese temples were egg-shaped and resembled the womb of the goddess of fertility. Later, from 4,000 to 3,000 BC, the Maltese built such temples with four or five semicircular projections off the temple's main room that served different religious purposes. These shapes were intentionally...
The Five Best Ottoman Sultans
Starting from the 14th century and ending in 1918, the Ottoman Empire was one of the most powerful and influential states of Southern-Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Rising from the ashes of the collapsing Byzantine and Seljuk Empires, the House of Osman rose from humble beginnings to great heights, arguably at its peak, their empire even outshined their two prestigious predecessors.
Christianization Of Northern Europe And Scandinavia
The Christianization of Northern Europe and Scandinavia, which began around 1000 AD, had a profound effect on the societies throughout the region. Before this period, the Norse religion was dominant in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and other parts of Scandinavia. Through the spread of Christianity by missionaries during this period, Christianity's supremacy over the old Norse religions rapidly spread throughout Denmark and Norway.
