Scientists have uncovered the remains of a huge building that likely dates to the era of Denmark’s first king. Researchers see similarities between the sprawling structure and those built during the reign of Harald “Bluetooth” Blåtand, for which the short-range wireless technology is named. Archaeologists at the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland report they’ve discovered an ancient Viking hall — the biggest one found in more than a decade, and unlike any other known to exist in the area. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before...

27 DAYS AGO