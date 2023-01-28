Duke (-8.5) vs. Wake Forest. When the Blue Devils clashed with the Demon Deacons in December, the team came back to Durham from Winston-Salem, N.C., empty-handed. The 81-70 loss was Duke's second ACC contest of the 2022-23 campaign and its first conference road game. Tuesday night, the Blue Devils host the Demon Deacons at home, where the magic of Cameron Indoor Stadium has been on their side all season. Duke has gone 10-0 at home, turning in impressive performances that will undoubtedly give it a confidence boost going into its second game against Wake Forest. Fortunately for Duke, Wake Forest has a subpar away record that may help the Blue Devils’ home-court advantage. With a 3-4 record on the road, the Demon Deacons will likely struggle against Duke this time around, especially with the lively Blue Devil fans praying for their downfall. If Duke can use some of its home-court magic and get its offensive unit going like it did against Georgia Tech Saturday, Wake Forest will have a hard time taking it down.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO