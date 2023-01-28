Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Related
Chronicle
Duke football's 2023 schedule announced on ACC Network
Believe it or not, eyes are already on the fall. Duke's 2023 schedule was officially announced on a special program on ACC Network Monday night, outlining a gauntlet of 12 games arguably more difficult than any in recent memory. With the removal of divisions in the ACC comes dates with a slew of perennial powerhouses including N.C. State, Florida State, Notre Dame and Clemson, none of which Duke played in 2022. It is a grueling slate that will test the Blue Devils' mettle and consistency just under a year removed from a remarkable 9-4 turnaround and a commanding Military Bowl victory in Annapolis, Md. against UCF. Head coach Mike Elko turned this team from a pretender into a contender in his first season at the wheel and will have to replicate its sparkling form to succeed come September.
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Wake Forest
Back on its home court for the first time in 10 days, Duke has stayed tight with Wake Forest through the first 20 minutes and all the way up to the halftime buzzer. With one half left to play, the Blue Devils are up 41-34. Liven up. The first three...
Chronicle
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke women's basketball stays at No. 16 after win vs. Virginia Tech, loss at Florida State
After two top-25 games this week for the Blue Devils, a new AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. With Duke remaining at No. 16, the Blue Zone breaks down the new rankings:. It was a week of ups and downs for the Blue Devils, defeating then-No. 12 Virginia Tech before losing to then-No. 24 Florida State. The Hokies put up a fight, but the Blue Devils managed to shut down Virginia Tech’s two most dangerous players. Senior center Elizabeth Kitley was held to just four points on 11.1% shooting from the field, and guard Georgia Amoore scored just seven points, going a weak 2-for-12 from the field. In Florida the story was different. The Seminoles dominated both ends of the floor, and Duke seemed to have no answers. This week, the Blue Devils proved themselves defensively, locking down what has been a high-scoring Virginia Tech attack, but ultimately struggling to score when it mattered against Florida State. The second game cost them, and the Blue Devils stayed at No. 16.
Chronicle
Three points: Clean, efficient offensive play crucial for Duke men's basketball in Wake Forest rematch
Duke men's basketball is taking on Wake Forest Tuesday in their second meeting this season, and the Blue Zone has three keys for the Blue Devils to redeem themselves after their loss in Winston-Salem, N.C.:. In Saturday’s victory against Georgia Tech, the Blue Devils recorded an assist on 24 of...
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Wake Forest
Duke (-8.5) vs. Wake Forest. When the Blue Devils clashed with the Demon Deacons in December, the team came back to Durham from Winston-Salem, N.C., empty-handed. The 81-70 loss was Duke's second ACC contest of the 2022-23 campaign and its first conference road game. Tuesday night, the Blue Devils host the Demon Deacons at home, where the magic of Cameron Indoor Stadium has been on their side all season. Duke has gone 10-0 at home, turning in impressive performances that will undoubtedly give it a confidence boost going into its second game against Wake Forest. Fortunately for Duke, Wake Forest has a subpar away record that may help the Blue Devils’ home-court advantage. With a 3-4 record on the road, the Demon Deacons will likely struggle against Duke this time around, especially with the lively Blue Devil fans praying for their downfall. If Duke can use some of its home-court magic and get its offensive unit going like it did against Georgia Tech Saturday, Wake Forest will have a hard time taking it down.
Chronicle
Sportswrap: Basketball teams split matchups, women's tennis collects early-season milestone
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here’s our recap for the week of Jan. 23-29. Men’s basketball. Another week, another roller...
Chronicle
Florida State turns Duke women's basketball's strengths against them in top-25 ACC tilt
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—It was bound to happen eventually. This year, No. 16 Duke has struggled with slow starts. Oftentimes, it has not mattered. The Blue Devils turn up the intensity in the second half and usually end up leaving with a win. Such has been the case against Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and a number of other teams.
Chronicle
Then and now: How has Duke men's basketball changed since its first matchup against Wake Forest?
Before Duke's home-court showdown against Wake Forest Tuesday night, the Blue Zone takes a look at the last matchup between the teams and previews the upcoming game:. As has been the case for most of the year, the Blue Devils simply struggled to get the job done behind the arc in their first matchup against Wake Forest. The team drained just 8-of-27 from three, and star freshman center Kyle Filipowski went cold in his six attempts. In a game Duke lost by 11 points, it is fair to wonder whether some of those treys could have provided the difference.
Chronicle
Tenting in K-Ville: Paying for the Duke-UNC men's basketball game, not with money, but your well-being
Feb. 25, 2022. 9 p.m. Durham, N.C. It is 33 degrees on the weekend before Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game against North Carolina. Hundreds of Duke students stand outside of the beloved Cameron Indoor Stadium, celebrating the beginning of the last night of the 2022 tenting season. The air reeks of alcohol and vomit, and there are clear signs of exhaustion on the faces of all who have survived the tenting season.
Chronicle
No. 5 Duke women's tennis earns trip to National Team Indoors with thrilling win against Wisconsin
As the saying goes, if at first you do not succeed, try, try again. After failing to reach the ITA National Team Indoor Championships each of the past two years, the Blue Devils punched their ticket Sunday with a 4-1 victory against Wisconsin. Making quick work of VCU Saturday, Duke...
Chronicle
And one: Kyle Filipowski leads Duke men's basketball's rout of Georgia Tech
After each Duke men’s basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils dominated Georgia Tech on the road Saturday, and the Blue Zone breaks down their success:. One player: Kyle Filipowski. Kyle Filipowski was once again the driving force...
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball trounced by Florida State in afternoon of poor shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—There is the good, the bad and the ugly, but Sunday afternoon's game in the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center was all ugly for the 16th-ranked Blue Devils in their 70-57 loss against No. 24 Florida State. Duke shot a season-low 26.4% from the field to go along...
Chronicle
Duke men's tennis rebounds from loss against Middle Tennessee, takes down No. 23 Auburn at ITA Kickoff
Battling the Tigers Saturday afternoon, it was the Blue Devils who earned their stripes. Duke defeated No. 23 Auburn 4-0 at Winston-Salem Indoor Tennis Center to secure its first victory over a ranked opponent this season. The 19th-ranked Blue Devils entered the matchup looking for a bounceback win after its 4-2 loss to Middle Tennessee Friday. What’s more, the last time Duke squared off against a top-25 opponent, the Blue Devils were narrowly defeated despite strong student support.
Comments / 0