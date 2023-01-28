Eli Manning was like all Giants fans Sunday, detesting the Empire State Building lit up in Eagle colors on Sunday. "I’m all for good sportsmanship and congratulating teams when they do well, but I don’t know about going that far out of your way to support a division rival," Manning said during an interview on Big Blue View Radio Jan. 30, the day after the Eagles secured their spot in the Super Bowl. "The New York-Philadelphia rivalry is so intense, I thought that was a little extreme. That was a tough one to swallow last night."

