YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight RestoredToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Police say people who scattered anti-semitic flyers around Orange Park pose ‘no imminent danger’Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
Career fair geared toward Clay County high school seniors scheduled for Feb. 16Zoey FieldsClay County, FL
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: About the Giants’ 2022 rookie class
Former New York Giants scouting assistant and current staff member for the 33rd Team Tom Rudawsky joined this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast to discuss the team’s 2022 draft class. In this episode:. 2:30 — Impact of injuries on rookie development. 3:45 — Linebacker...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/31: Eli Manning, cap rises, Mike Kafka, more headlines
Eli Manning was like all Giants fans Sunday, detesting the Empire State Building lit up in Eagle colors on Sunday. "I’m all for good sportsmanship and congratulating teams when they do well, but I don’t know about going that far out of your way to support a division rival," Manning said during an interview on Big Blue View Radio Jan. 30, the day after the Eagles secured their spot in the Super Bowl. "The New York-Philadelphia rivalry is so intense, I thought that was a little extreme. That was a tough one to swallow last night."
Big Blue View
What does a realistic off-season look like for Joe Schoen and the Giants?
I've not done an exercise like this before, but I was keen to look at the Giants cap situation and what off-season moves Joe Schoen might be able to make. I have approached this through my own lens, making the decisions I would make if I were in Schoen's position. Not all players will agree to restructures, extensions or free agency contracts. For the purpose of this exercise I have assumed that where a reasonable market rate deal is offered the player accepts.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 2/1: Salary cap, Xavier McKinney, Wink finalist in Indy, more headlines
The NFL officially set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million on Monday, a record amount up from $208.2 million in 2022. What does that mean for the New York Giants?. The Giants currently have $44.3 million in cap space, third-most in the league, which is actually $41.2 million in effective cap space, which is the amount of cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/30: BBV mock draft 1.0, Darius Slayton, Xavier McKinney, more headlines
With the season over, Giant fans now begin to cast their eyes on the area of needs and who can fill those gaps through the draft. BBV's Ed Valentine recently posted his first three round mock draft, picking a Boston College wide receiver, a cornerback from Syracuse, an Iowa linebacker and a center from TCU.
Big Blue View
Plea for the Giants to Compete Financially
This is an email I sent to Mr. Mara and Mr. Tisch this evening. I will let you all know if I get a meaningful response. My wife and I have been official Giants season ticket owners since the opening of MetLife and unofficial season ticket holders for at least 15 years before that (by paying for my brother-in-law’s cousins’ seats as we sat on the waiting list).
Big Blue View
49ers at Eagles, NFC Championship: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
For one night at least, we’re all San Francisco 49ers fans — they’re all that stands between the Philadelphia Eagles and a Super Bowl appearance. The two best teams in the NFC, with two of the best skill position groups in the league, will duke it out Sunday afternoon.
Big Blue View
Senior Bowl 2023 Day 1 news, notes, highlights
Practices for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl began on Tuesday. Let’s go through some of the news, notes and highlights from the day. Your New York Giants, of course, were well represented. Wide receivers to keep an eye on. Jayden Reed of Michigan State had a nice day.
Big Blue View
A few more ideas about building for next year
The biggest question comes at QB. Without a good QB, you can't win but at the same time if you check the numbers you will find that overpaying a QB based on the nonsensical comps that the agents will present will kill any chances of winning it all. If you check it out you will find that as a rule, if your QB takes up more than 12% of a team's cap space It Won't Work!
Big Blue View
How hirings of Sean Payton (Denver), DeMeco Ryans (Houston) impact the Giants
It became more likely on Tuesday that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will remain with the New York Giants as the Denver Broncos traded for Sean Payton and the Houston Texans hired DeMeco Ryans to fill their coaching vacancies. Kafka had interviewed with the Texans and was said to be in...
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - What can the Giants learn from Championship Sunday?
The New York Giants aren’t playing anymore after losing to the (now) NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. The NFC and AFC Championship games saw the two best teams in the league, the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, survive and advance to the Super Bowl. Giants’...
