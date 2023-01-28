Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one critique for his star quarterback. After a season-ending loss to the Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs earlier this month, Beane said he wants to see Josh Allen take fewer hits in 2023. “The only thing I’d get on to him is he’s got too many bruises on him,” Beane said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “And we’ve got to work on taking less hits. That’s the only reason I’m going to ever criticize Josh is just take less hits.” Beane’s assessment came after Allen had a career-high 124 rushing attempts this season,...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO