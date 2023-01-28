Read full article on original website
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Could You Live In The Old Buffalo Bills Stadium?
You may think that the current Buffalo Bills stadium will just become a parking ground once the new stadium is complete, but what if Highmark Stadium turns into something more?. Many people in Western New York are secretly hoping that this is a possibility to recreate in Orchard Park. Because...
Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Trevon Diggs Holdout? Coaching Changes? Dak Trade? Sign Tremaine Edmunds?
The latest Dallas Cowboys news is centered around Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and the fact that he will be calling plays for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense this offseason. We also discuss the looming Trevon Diggs contract situation and if that could affect how the Cowboys approach NFL free agency. Could the Cowboys sign Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down all the latest Cowboys rumors and news on today’s show. Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase.
AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, Jets
Bills wide receivers Cole Beasley and Jamison Crowder currently find themselves wondering if they will be back with Buffalo next season, especially Crowder who recovered from a broken ankle and was not activated from injured reserve ahead of the game against the Bengals. “My son was asking me after the...
News 2 You: An ill fated bid to buy the Buffalo Sabres, the Columbia disaster, and another Super Bowl heartbreak
Amidst one of the worst flu season in memory we relayed all usual advice from doctors, including washing your hands and coughing into your sleeve, as a means to keep the airborne virus at bay. Interestingly, not one of them suggested wear a mask this week in 2013. Buffalo police...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Vikings O-lineman throws Kirk Cousins under the bus
For all of the success that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had in 2022, there’s still a sizeable contingency of people who believe it’s time for Minnesota to move on from the polarizing QB. Count former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone among them after his recent remarks on “the...
Backup NFL Quarterback To Replace Josh Allen In Pro Bowl
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was tabbed to play in this year's Pro Bowl, but he's elected to participate in a golf tournament instead. Allen's replacement was revealed today, and it's one that raised some eyebrows. That's right, Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley ...
Bills GM Brandon Beane reveals his one Josh Allen concern
Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one critique for his star quarterback. After a season-ending loss to the Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs earlier this month, Beane said he wants to see Josh Allen take fewer hits in 2023. “The only thing I’d get on to him is he’s got too many bruises on him,” Beane said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “And we’ve got to work on taking less hits. That’s the only reason I’m going to ever criticize Josh is just take less hits.” Beane’s assessment came after Allen had a career-high 124 rushing attempts this season,...
Josh Allen not playing in Pro Bowl, golfing instead
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will not be playing in the Pro Bowl games this year. He will be replaced by Ravens second-stringer Tyler Huntley, per the Ravens, who said Allen will be missing due to injury. Allen injured his elbow earlier this season. Instead, Allen will be taking part in […]
2023 New York Jets Mock Draft
It’s that time again. Senior Bowl Week in Mobile has gotten underway, which means the NFL Draft will be here before we know it. In roughly three months, the New York Jets will have an opportunity to continue adding young talent and build on a big-time haul put together by Joe Douglas in 2022.
Cowboys Linked to Free Agent Pro Bowl Bills LB
The Dallas Cowboys fan, to even think of what's about to follow, might best look at this as a "continuation of a series'' ... stories CowboysSI.com has recently written about spring of 2023 talent acquisition that would require a change in salary-cap philosophy. It asks, in short, for the Cowboys...
Giants player blasts NFL Draft analyst over Saquon opinion
The New York Giants have a decision to make soon. Star running back Saquon Barkley is due a new contract after his first five seasons in the league. If you ask one Giants player though, the team shouldn’t try replacing him through the NFL Draft, especially with a late-round pick. CBS Sports draft analyst Dan Read more... The post Giants player blasts NFL Draft analyst over Saquon opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Speaks Publicly For Time Since His Collapse
Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills defensive back who went into cardiac arrest during a “Monday Night Football” game on Jan. 2 and narrowly avoided death thanks to a swift medical response, spoke publicly for the first time since his on-field collapse shocked millions of viewers. In a video...
AFC Notes: Bills, Texans, Titans
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that it’s his understanding the Bills believe it will be tough to keep both S Jordan Poyer and LB Tremaine Edmunds due to how tight their cap situation is in 2023. Texans. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports Jets S coach Marquand Manuel will...
