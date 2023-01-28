Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
West Virginia Football Announces Signing of 3-Star DL Corey McIntyre Jr. to 2023 Class
The West Virginia football program announced the signing of defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. early Wednesday morning. McIntyre has signed his national letter of intent with WVU. As head coach Neal Brown talked about in a video posted by the official WVU football Twitter account, McIntyre brings an explosiveness off the ball the Mountaineer defense lost with Dante Stills tapping out his eligibility and now pursuing the NFL. He’s also another legacy addition to the 2023 recruiting class for WVU.
2024 4-Star G Jahseem Felton Receives Offer from West Virginia
2024 4-star guard Jahseem Felton received an offer from West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. Felton currently plays for Southern California Academy in Castaic, Ca. Felton announced his offer via social media. “After a great conversation with coach [DerMarr] Johnson, I’m blessed to say I received an offer from West Virginia...
Bob Huggins on Allowing 48 Points in Paint: ‘Totally Absurd’
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was disappointed in his team allowing 48 points in the paint in a 76-72 loss to No. 15 TCU on Tuesday. “Totally absurd,” Huggins said on the radio. TCU had anything they wanted against West Virginia, driving into the lanes and finding any...
West Virginia Falls to No. 15 TCU 76-72 in Fort Worth
TCU (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) attacked West Virginia (13-9, 2-7 Big 12) and their interior defense all evening. The Horned Frogs scored 48 points in the paint while also securing six offensive rebounds. TCU scored nine second-chance points as well. WVU fifth-year senior Erik Stevenson continued his good play, recording...
2025 4-Star LB Target Dayshaun Burnett Made Another Visit to West Virginia
One of the top players in Pennsylvania in the 2025 recruiting class made another visit to WVU this past weekend. Dayshaun Burnett, a four-star linebacker out of Imani Christian Academy in Pittsburgh, tweeted a thank you message to the West Virginia program after spending time in Morgantown for Junior Day.
West Virginia Releases Football Schedule for 2023 Season
West Virginia football released their 2023 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. Mountaineers will play all four new Big 12 schools next fall. All times and broadcasts for the games are to be determined. West Virginia enters its fifth season under head coach Neal Brown. Mountaineers look to bounce back from a...
WVU’s Jimmy Bell Heated with TCU Fans Postgame
Following West Virginia’s loss to No. 15 TCU on Tuesday night, WVU F Jimmy Bell was seen visibly heated with TCU’s fans. Bell needed to be held back by teammates, per Tony Caridi. WVU head coach Bob Huggins had to calm Bell down. TCU head coach Jamie Dixon...
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. No. 15 TCU
West Virginia heads to Fort Worth, Texas, for their second matchup with No. 15 TCU on Tuesday night. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. WVU defeated TCU back on Jan. 18 in a must-win situation in Morgantown. Mountaineers led by 18 in the first half but the Horned Frogs made a comeback to cut the lead to two points with just a few minutes left in the game. West Virginia closed the game behind Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint. Since the win, West Virginia has won two out of their last three.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 30
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The Big 12 announced when it will finally unveil the 2023 conference football schedule. Update (10:00 AM) – A WR/DB in the 2025 class was at WVU for Junior Day. Update (8:30...
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (up from 17.2-13.8 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Previews Second Matchup with TCU
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins previewed the second matchup with TCU on Monday morning. WVU will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, for Tuesday’s game with the Horned Frogs. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
WVU G Erik Stevenson Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week highlighted by his 31-point performance against Auburn on Saturday. Stevenson helped the Mountaineers go 2-0 last week. Stevenson averaged 23.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists last week. The Washington native shot 45 percent from the...
Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia
Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
West Virginia’s only Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that it is planning to close an additional 87 stores, and according to a newly released list, West Virginia's only location will be among them.
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79
Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back
Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, said they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu items, with a site on Thompson Drive with a spring opening planned. McKown said her knowledge of the area helped in the decision-making process.
West Virginia wants more dairies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
