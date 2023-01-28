ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Congregation Beth Israel selects Sharon Cohen as Rabbi

Congregation Beth Israel, a conservative Jewish synagogue in Greenville, has chosen Sharon Cohen as the temple’s Rabbi. She was officially installed in the position on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at 425 Summit Drive. “Having grown up in Tennessee and having spent two decades working as a rabbi and...
GREENVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg

It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Help Wanted! Greenville CO needs hundreds of mentors for youth

Help Wanted! Greenville CO needs hundreds of mentors for youth. Help Wanted! Greenville CO needs hundreds of mentors …. Help Wanted! Greenville CO needs hundreds of mentors for youth. Winter Weather Week: City water outage planning. Single-digit temperatures around Christmas caused pipes to bust and fountains to freeze across Western...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia

Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Daycare worker arrested after child assaulted in South Carolina

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — A daycare worker was charged after police said she did nothing to stop assaults between 4-year-olds. The Greenwood Police Department said the SC Department of Social Services notified them Monday about an incident that occurred on the morning of Jan. 20 at the Gleamns daycare on Bypass 25. “I believe they […]
GREENWOOD, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show

One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Clemson University students get Uber discount as part of campus safety campaign

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Students at Clemson University will be able to get discounted rides through Uber as part of a campus safety education campaign. Uber has partnered with It’s On Us and the International Association of Campus Enforcement Administration (IACLEA) to raise awareness of rideshare safety and develop rideshare safety tips.
CLEMSON, SC
gsabusiness.com

Regionally based credit union announces growth plans for Greenville-Spartanburg

Will expand in the Upstate with two new locations this year — totaling eight branches in the region once these are complete. The expansion will significantly increase Truliant’s presence in the region, where it currently has a new regional operations office and a new banking branch, which were both opened in Greenville last year. Two new branches are also underway this year in Easley and Greer. After those are open, Truliant will add four more branches over the next three years and will share these locations at a later date. These branches will serve members along the Interstate 85 corridor, according to a Truliant news release.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Four dead after generator used inside Greenville County home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office released more information about the deaths of four men inside a home on Sunday. Officials were called to the scene when someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest, according to the coroner. After an autopsy, the coroner said...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Center Square

South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project

(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC

