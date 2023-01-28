Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
greenvillejournal.com
Congregation Beth Israel selects Sharon Cohen as Rabbi
Congregation Beth Israel, a conservative Jewish synagogue in Greenville, has chosen Sharon Cohen as the temple’s Rabbi. She was officially installed in the position on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at 425 Summit Drive. “Having grown up in Tennessee and having spent two decades working as a rabbi and...
spartanburg.com
Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg
It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
WMBF
What happened to Alexis Ware? 1-year anniversary of Upstate mother’s disappearance
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jan. 30 marks one year since the disappearance of an Upstate mother that has grabbed national attention and now her family is pushing for more eyes on the case. While the FBI has been brought in, Alexis Ware’s family said they are going to the...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WYFF4.com
Owner of Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant dies in fire at his home
CLEMSON, S.C. — The owner of a Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant hasdied in a fire at his home. The Pickens County Coroner's Office said Edgar T. Hunter Jr., 81, of Clemson, died Friday evening at his home on Pendleton Road. Hunter, known as Ted or Teddy, was the owner...
wspa.com
Help Wanted! Greenville CO needs hundreds of mentors for youth
Help Wanted! Greenville CO needs hundreds of mentors for youth. Help Wanted! Greenville CO needs hundreds of mentors …. Help Wanted! Greenville CO needs hundreds of mentors for youth. Winter Weather Week: City water outage planning. Single-digit temperatures around Christmas caused pipes to bust and fountains to freeze across Western...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
golaurens.com
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
Daycare worker arrested after child assaulted in South Carolina
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — A daycare worker was charged after police said she did nothing to stop assaults between 4-year-olds. The Greenwood Police Department said the SC Department of Social Services notified them Monday about an incident that occurred on the morning of Jan. 20 at the Gleamns daycare on Bypass 25. “I believe they […]
kiss951.com
South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show
One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
FOX Carolina
Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
WMBF
Clemson University students get Uber discount as part of campus safety campaign
CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Students at Clemson University will be able to get discounted rides through Uber as part of a campus safety education campaign. Uber has partnered with It’s On Us and the International Association of Campus Enforcement Administration (IACLEA) to raise awareness of rideshare safety and develop rideshare safety tips.
gsabusiness.com
Regionally based credit union announces growth plans for Greenville-Spartanburg
Will expand in the Upstate with two new locations this year — totaling eight branches in the region once these are complete. The expansion will significantly increase Truliant’s presence in the region, where it currently has a new regional operations office and a new banking branch, which were both opened in Greenville last year. Two new branches are also underway this year in Easley and Greer. After those are open, Truliant will add four more branches over the next three years and will share these locations at a later date. These branches will serve members along the Interstate 85 corridor, according to a Truliant news release.
Multiple people found dead at Upstate home
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of multiple victims at a home on Worth St. in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Four dead after generator used inside Greenville County home
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office released more information about the deaths of four men inside a home on Sunday. Officials were called to the scene when someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest, according to the coroner. After an autopsy, the coroner said...
Investigation ongoing after two found dead inside Greenville County home
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead Monday morning at an Upstate home. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says Homicide Investigators are on the scene at the home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville.
South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project
(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
Four men found dead at Upstate home identified and cause of death revealed
The four people found dead at an Upstate home Sunday night after deputies responded to a reported cardiac arrest. They have now been identified and their cause of death has been revealed.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wanted on multiple charges, including criminal solicitation of a minor, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say is wanted for criminal solicitation of a minor. Deputies said Antwon McCoy is also wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Greenwood County. According to deputies, he was originally placed...
Comments / 0