Tyre Nichols death: Memphis police permanently deactivates SCORPION unit

MEMPHIS — Two Memphis Fire Department EMTs who were fired earlier in the week had their licenses suspended Friday by the state. Two former Memphis Fire Department EMTs Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge had their licenses suspended Friday during an emergency meeting held by the Emergency Medical Services board, according to WHBQ. This decision came days after both Long and Sandridge were fired from the Memphis Fire Department following an internal investigation for their role in the death of Tyre Nichols.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO