Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols death: Memphis police permanently deactivates SCORPION unit

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KOKI FOX 23
 7 days ago
Tyre Nichols death: Sixth Memphis police officer fired for role in arrest

MEMPHIS — A sixth Memphis police officer was fired Friday following an internal police investigation for his alleged role in Tyre Nichols’ arrest, according to police. In a news release, Memphis Police Department said that Officer Preston Hemphill was found to have violated multiple department policies during the arrest of Nichols. The news came after an internal investigation was conducted.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tyre Nichols death: 2 fired Memphis Fire Department EMTs’ licenses suspended

MEMPHIS — Two Memphis Fire Department EMTs who were fired earlier in the week had their licenses suspended Friday by the state. Two former Memphis Fire Department EMTs Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge had their licenses suspended Friday during an emergency meeting held by the Emergency Medical Services board, according to WHBQ. This decision came days after both Long and Sandridge were fired from the Memphis Fire Department following an internal investigation for their role in the death of Tyre Nichols.
MEMPHIS, TN

