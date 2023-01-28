FerryHawks Hot Stove: Island club bolsters roster with two more additions, including former Brooklyn Cyclone

Spring training is fast approaching and the New York Yankees will have the opportunity to look at talent throughout their organization. And with that comes prospect rankings. In the latest MLB Top 100 prospect rankings posted by The Athletic’s Keith Law, he has at No. 8. Anthony Volpe (shortstop), No. 32 Jasson Dominguez (outfield), No. 76 Oswald Peraza (shortstop) and No. 86 Everson Pereira (outfield).

