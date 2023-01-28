Read full article on original website
Behind The Scenes At Couture Fashion Week With The Vogue France Team
That’s a wrap on another blockbuster Couture Fashion Week in Paris—but what’s it like to attend the shows as a Vogue France editor?. Watch as Head of Editorial Content Eugénie Trochu, Senior Market Editor Thomas Delage, and Social and Video Editor Hugo Compain take us from the office to the frow in this brand new fashion week vlog, exclusively for Vogue Club members…
Vogue100 and Christie’s Celebrated André Leon Talley’s Legacy at Couture Fashion Week
On a chilly Tuesday night in Paris, Vogue100 and Christie’s gathered André Leon Talley’s closest friends and fashion folk for an intimate celebration in honor of his highly anticipated estate sale. During the height of the Haute Couture debuts and just a few days following the anniversary of the esteemed Vogue editor and fashion extraordinaire’s passing, the festivities paid tribute to an icon and his lasting legacy.
Wednesday’s Hunter Doohan Is Turning Heads
Celebrity is never far from fashion, but it seems that when fashion week rolls around, distinct huddles of star power emerge. For a while, TikTok creators were front and center. Sometimes there’s a higher-than-usual concentration of musicians. Sometimes (a lot of the time?) it’s nepo babies. Yet at the just concluded menswear and haute couture shows in Europe, one cluster burned brightest on the FROW: Actors in hyper-buzzy TV shows, spanning from Emily in Paris’s Lucien Laviscount at Louis Vuitton to The White Lotus’s Adam DiMarco at Prada and Dior to Wednesday’s Hunter Doohan.
Fendi Couture’s Pearlescent Eyes Are a “Simple and Pure” Touch
Today inside Paris’s Palais Brongniart, guests including Kerry Washington, Milly Alcock, and Rita Ora filed into a futuristic oval room for Fendi’s spring 2023 couture show. Their first glimpse of the collection featured glistening gazes that mirrored the pearl drops and pavé jewels swinging from the ears of models like Lineisy Montero and América González.
On the Podcast: Florence Pugh Talks About Red Carpet Dressing and Her Favorite Roles to Date
This week on The Run Through, Chioma and I sit down with current Vogue cover star Florence Pugh to talk about everything from her drink of choice during her “semi-dry” January to the song she’s currently playing on repeat, and all the couture dresses she’s keeping an eagle eye on during the fashion shows this week in Paris. Of red carpet dressing, the Don’t Worry Darling and The Wonder star told us, “I think whenever you finish a mega year of amazing, fun events that you’ve worn amazing outfits to, there’s always a beat of, oh God, how do we continue that? Do we continue it? Do we do a wink at another style? And I think, actually, this year Rebecca [Corbin-Murray, her stylist] and I are just really excited to figure out who 2023 Floss is going to be.”
Get To Know Tia Jones
In the spotlight today: Vintage fashion maven Tia Jones is an inspiration to all our Vogue Club members who love to mix pre-loved fashion with contemporary designs. The throwback piece that’s top of her wish list right now? A John Galliano for Dior Rasta Collection Saddle Bag…. Full name/pronouns:...
Collection
Sarah Burton is a surgeon who this season applied her scalpel-sharp sensibility—and sensitivity to the McQueen codes—to slice and splice menswear’s tailoring template into an excitingly upgraded form. Deconstructing tailoring’s facade chunk by chunk, she amputated sleeves and shoulders to create tailored three buttoned bustiers, which when...
Episode 2: 2023’s Mood Shift Has Officially Arrived!
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Vogue Market Editor Naomi Elizée is back with a brand-new episode of our monthly fashion series, The Tip-Off. Our talking points: A members-only roundup of what Vogue editors are shopping this month, plus: The celebrity-approved styling tip that will transform the way you wear denim in 2023…
Jennifer Lawrence Puts Her Stamp on City Chic in a Shorts Suit And Mary-Janes
Jennifer Lawrence will not be parted from her Mary-Janes. The actor, who owns The Row’s Ava style in black and cream, Doen’s velvet slippers and Aeyde’s square-toe ballerina pumps, has made fancy flats a staple of her everyday wardrobe, and styles them with everything from denim to jumpsuits.
The Best Womenswear Is at the Menswear Shows
The ready-to-wear shows are starting in less than two weeks, but already we’ve seen some incredible women’s fashion at the men’s shows (and not just because we were on Tár-watch, imagining the looks from the collections that Lydia Tár, played by Cate Blanchett in the Academy Award-nominated film Tár, might wear). Perhaps because their main focus is menswear, these clothes often have a different point of view from women’s style—and seem closer to an utopian vision of gender-neutral fashion. While some designers lean into the contrast of classically gendered clothes, others instead show the same shapes and silhouettes; baggy trousers and jackets, maxi skirts, and chunky knits on models of all gender presentations.
Doja Cat On “Pushing Boundaries” With Fashion at Couture Week
All eyes were on Doja Cat when the rapper showed up to Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture show last week. Dressed in a custom red gown by designer Danielle Roseberry, the star took the look to the next level by covering herself in 30,000 red crystals. The dramatic look, with beauty done by Pat McGrath, begged for attention—and deliberately so. “I’m glad it got the attention it did, because everyone involved worked so hard to make it work,” says Doja. “It took a really, really long time to get ready for that one. It was something I have never done before—sure we have done crazy glam looks, but that one was a big jump.”
Raf Simons’s Last Intern Wins the Alpha Prize for Nordic Talent in Copenhagen
There need to be independent designers in the mix, talents who are responsible to no one but themselves and have the creative freedom to conjure extreme beauty or offer sharp commentary on socio-political issues. Founded in 2005, three years before Copenhagen Fashion Week started, Designer’s Nest, now known as ALPHA, was formed to support emerging Nordic talent. Now under the leadership of Ane Lynge-Jorlén, it’s a must-see for those interested in the future of fashion.
Angelina Jolie Adds Princess Diana’s Favorite Dior Bag to Her Wardrobe
Investment bags are at the heart of Angelina Jolie’s wardrobe. Saint Laurent’s Icare tote, Celine’s clasp purse and Salvatore Ferragamo’s Studio bag are among her current favorites, and she recently added Dior’s new 95.22 top-handle to her collection. The actor was seen carrying a cream version of the bag in Paris (fitting given its heritage) which offset her black gold-buttoned coat dress and stilettos.
Marlo Laz Landed at Saks—and Its Designer Hosted a Chic Dinner to Celebrate
Since Marlo Laz first burst onto the scene in 2014, you’ve likely spotted its Porte Bonheur pendant or Evil Eye cocktail ring on some of the world’s best-dressed women. Founded by Jesse Marlo Lazowski, the line channels wanderlust into jewelry form, offering pieces that evoke the Art Nouveau letterings of Budapest, squash blossoms from the Southwest, and the Hamsa talismans of Greece and Turkey. You could say it’s a brand that’s traveled the globe—so it was only a matter of time before the Manhattan-based label wound up in one of the city’s most storied retailers: Saks Fifth Avenue.
Kate Middleton Is on Board With the Mocha Hair Color Trend
On Monday, Kate Middleton kicked off a series of events to celebrate her new The Shaping Us campaign. You’d be forgiven for assuming it was her tailored scarlet trouser suit (McQueen, what else?) that turned heads, but all we’ve been talking about is Kate’s new hair color.
Carrie Bradshaw’s Love of Fendi Baguettes Has Gone Too Far
Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw, famously portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker, may be known for extensive Louboutin and Manolo collection—but when it comes to handbags, she’s a devoted Fendi Baguette gal. Over the years, Carrie has worn many of the purses on the hit HBO series. Remember that episode in season three when she’s robbed at gunpoint over one? “Give me your bag,” the robber says. “It’s a baguette,” quips Carrie.
Justin and Hailey Bieber Are Embracing Cozy Couple Style This Winter
Justin and Hailey Bieber have always excelled at couple style. Whether it’s on the red carpet, on the streets, or for date night, the duo always look better together. They both share an affinity for casual-cool pieces in particular, Justin often wearing his own Drew House sweats and Hailey sporting the moto trend. These past few months, though, it’s been all about cozy couple dressing: The pair have been gravitating towards roomy bomber jackets and even roomier hoodies. Because what’s comfier than an XXL (and unrestricting) garment?
Gold Chain Necklaces for Men Are Trending—and We’re Loving It
If there were a roadmap to men’s jewelry, a gold chain is almost always the starting point. One of the best gold chains for men is the accessory that most any man can (and should!) pull off. Us editors at Vogue are here to make the case. It’s all about picking the right style.
The Non-Shoe Shoe (aka the Sleeping-Bag Shoe) Is Hailey Bieber’s Latest Obsession
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. To no one’s surprise, supermodel Hailey Bieber is ushering in a new era of footwear—and to our benefit, it’s as comfortable as it is chic. Bieber first modeled the comfy shoe style while vacationing in Aspen earlier this year, thus making a cause for elevated sleeping bag shoes everywhere. And the pièce de résistance you might ask? A chunky pair of padded boots from Loewe, which she styled with an oversized Saint Laurent trench coat and leather trousers. Days later, and now back in her native Los Angeles, Bieber attended a workout in a pair of padded Puma slides that resembled the casual coolness of a Birkenstock, but with slightly more edge.
