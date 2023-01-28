Read full article on original website
Santa Fe’s housing data shows rising prices, not enough homes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most expensive cities in New Mexico is only getting more expensive. Some newly released data shows just how much it could cost to be a homeowner in Santa Fe. “Just enough houses haven’t been built in the last 20 years. We have a shortage just from the get-go,” […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe City Council Nixes Richards Ave. Land Purchase; Extension Project Will Continue
In a special meeting last night, the Santa Fe City Council unanimously voted to call off the purchase of 23 acres of state-owned land in order to extend Richards Avenue between Siringo Road and Rodeo Road. The vote follows the state Game Commission’s decision last Friday to reject the city’s $2.1 million offer for the land. The deal’s collapse sets back long-discussed plans by the city government to connect the northern and southern ends of Richards Avenue, a move backers argue will alleviate traffic on the southwest end of Santa Fe, but which neighbors maintain will steer more drivers down residential streets. Despite the setback, city officials say they will push ahead to complete the Richards Avenue connection. “We will fully move forward with the project,” Public Works Director Regina Wheeler told the council. Doing so may involve the city purchasing parcels of land in order to build the connection between the northern and southern ends of Richards Avenue, Mayor Alan Webber tells SFR. But, he notes, he would have liked the city to be able to use the larger property for affordable housing. “It’s a punted opportunity,” he says.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
Los Alamos Police warn of new scam affecting community
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Police Department is warning the public of a new scam attempting to get personal information from victims. Police say there have been reports of people getting calls from people pretending to be with Express Scripts and asking for information like social security numbers and birth dates. Officials say many […]
Previous owner of malnourished horses facing charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The previous owner of three horses suspected of being abused is facing animal cruelty charges. Adrian Ferran is charged with five counts of animal cruelty. Police were able to check on the three horses purchased by Nieka Diaz and Hannah Matins, as well as two racehorses that were sent to a farm […]
KOAT 7
State lawmakers target retail crime with two bills
Retail crime is a concern for both local and chain business owners. Our legislature is looking to address it. KOAT spoke to Palms Trading Company, one of the largest and most historic Native American art businesses in New Mexico. They were broken into in 2022 and had almost 200 thousand dollars of art stolen. Almost a year later, they’re just one of the small businesses in Albuquerque that have been victims of retail crime.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Recent Departures From Governor’s Cabinet
Outgoing General Services Department Secretary John A. Garcia said Monday he and his boss, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, are both stubborn. “We saw eye to eye, but not always on issues,” quipped Garcia, who at 5-foot-3 is just a few inches taller than Lujan Grisham, who calls herself the shortest governor in the country.
