Best printers for 2023
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shares his preferred list of printers in 2023 that will fit into a work office, a home workspace, or any other situation that needs printing.
Fstoppers
A Review of the New Sigma 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports Lens
Sigma's new 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports lens is potentially one of the most versatile lenses on the market right now, covering a massive focal length range that should be appealing to bird, sports, and wildlife photographers. Can it still offer the kind of image quality and performance we have come to expect from Sigma despite that extreme design? This excellent video review takes a look at everything you can expect from the lens.
A Review of the Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens
100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 lenses have long been popular among sports, bird, and wildlife photographers for offering a very useful focal length range in tandem with maximum apertures that balance performance, bulk, and price. For Fujifilm shooters, there is the XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR, and this excellent video review takes a look at the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Sony 55mm f/1.8 vs Sigma 65mm f/2.0: Which Is Best for Portrait Photography?
Portrait photographers generally prefer focal lengths over 50mm. This is because these types of focal lengths help to produce a more flattering look. Personally, I find a 50mm lens to be slightly too wide and an 85mm lens just a tad too long. For this reason, I thought I'd compare two lenses that sit in-between these focal lengths.
Check Out These Electric Wheels for Camera Carts
Sometimes, we all need some help up a hill, and this is just the ticket. “Make Your Cart Go” is a fairly new company. They’re sick and tired of pushing large carts around sets and have figured out a way to get battery power involved. This probably isn’t useful for small transport carts. However, the idea would seriously help for carting C-Stands, grip equipment, and heavy Pelican cases around town.
Is a Zoom or Prime Lens Better for Low-light Bird Photography?
Bird photography is a challenging genre that often requires extremes of gear, particularly when it comes to lenses, where you often need very long focal lengths and wide apertures in order to reach the birds and keep your shutter speed fast enough to freeze them. So, is the versatility of a zoom lens better, or should you opt for the wider aperture of a prime? This great video features an experienced bird photographer discussing the pros and cons of each.
A Beginner's Guide to Softbox Shapes and Sizes
Along with the umbrella, the softbox is one of the most affordable, versatile, and important light modifiers. Thus, every photographer who is learning to work with artificial light should spend some working with softboxes and learning how to use them to their full potential. This fantastic video tutorial will show you everything you need to know about them, including shape, size, rendering, and more.
How Good Is The 2001 Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8 IS Lens in 2023?
The fleet of lenses I use is old. Actually old to the point where I am genuinely surprised how it still works. Nonetheless, the old Canon EF 70-200 f/2.8 IS is still a good choice for many photographers. Here is why I will be holding onto my copy of this excellent lens. I hate two things: learning a new piece of gear, and spending money when I don’t absolutely have to. There is a wishlist of gear that I want, but most of those things fall in the realm of grip and lighting modifiers. Sometimes, I do wonder if it is time to upgrade my camera setup, though. It is aging day by day, and the more I shoot the closer I get to its end. But for how long should you actually use your camera gear? Is it like a car that requires some checks after every X thousand miles? Or should I just use it till it dies in one way or another?
How to Cheaply Upgrade Light Seals in Any Film Camera
Light leaks in your camera can spoil the pictures you make. For just a few dollars and a little bit of time, you can easily replace the seals yourself at home. If your film camera has been around for a while, then chances are, some of its parts may have seen better days. This can be all too true for the light seals that help to stop light from leaking in and spoiling the undeveloped film. This week, Jonathan Paragas of KingJvpes has made an insightful video showing the process of replacing these seals.
Why One Landscape Photographer Has Shot With Nikon for Two Decades
Nikon cameras and lenses do not always grab headlines for the extremes of design that the likes of Canon and Sony do, but they are the tool of choice for many professionals for many reasons. This interesting video essay features an experienced landscape photographer discussing why he has stuck with the brand for two decades for his work.
Earning Money From Photography Is Steep Yet Brilliant Mountain To Climb
You are a professional photographer as soon as you sell a print or get any money for your photography. Excelling at that requires taking on tasks and responsibilities, some of which apply to amateur photographers too. However, there's much more to it than many people imagine. Years ago, someone told...
A Beginner's Guide to Editing Black and White Photos in Lightroom
Creating a successful black and white image is about a lot more than simply pulling out all the saturation from a color image. If you are new to editing and wondering how to create black and white photos that really capture the eye, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you everything you need to know to create a stunning black and white shot in Lightroom.
Is More Gear Making You Less Creative?
When you begin your journey into photography, you feel gated by how small your arsenal of equipment is, despite the elders of the craft telling you it doesn't matter. But, is there a negative correlation between creativity and the amount of gear owned? For me, I suspect there might be.
Can AI Copy Your Images? Hear It From a Lawyer
A class action lawsuit has been filed in rhe US against Stability AI and other AI art generators. If they are infringing copyright laws, could it bring an end to AI-generated art? What are the real issues? A lawyer explains in this eye-opening video. You may have heard that in...
