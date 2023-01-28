The fleet of lenses I use is old. Actually old to the point where I am genuinely surprised how it still works. Nonetheless, the old Canon EF 70-200 f/2.8 IS is still a good choice for many photographers. Here is why I will be holding onto my copy of this excellent lens. I hate two things: learning a new piece of gear, and spending money when I don’t absolutely have to. There is a wishlist of gear that I want, but most of those things fall in the realm of grip and lighting modifiers. Sometimes, I do wonder if it is time to upgrade my camera setup, though. It is aging day by day, and the more I shoot the closer I get to its end. But for how long should you actually use your camera gear? Is it like a car that requires some checks after every X thousand miles? Or should I just use it till it dies in one way or another?

