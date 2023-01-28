Gordon Ryan knows all eyes are on him after signing 7-figure deal to compete in grappling: ‘I like the pressure’

Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
‘The sendoff was inappropriate’ Ex-UFC star Chael Sonnen expresses concern over Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy being lost in history
The former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been retired from MMA fighting for a while now. Although he is no longer a fighter, he is continuing his MMA career as a coach with the American Kickboxing Academy. Nonetheless, Chael Sonnen is concerned about the recent rumors of his departure...
Power Slap competitor Jewel Scott admits Dana White’s new venture is high risk: “I may die here”
Power Slap League competitor, Jewel Scott, provided honesty when speaking about the dangers of slap fighting. UFC President Dana White’s new venture has come under fire. Many, including former WWE superstar and neuroscientist Christopher Nowinski, criticize slap fighting since the competitors have no way to intelligently defend themselves from taking a strike to the face.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jorge Masvidal shuts down BMF title defense against Gilbert Burns: ‘I already got my contract’
Remember the BMF title? Back in 2019, UFC and The Rock teamed up to decide that Jorge Masvidal deserved special recognition for becoming the 14th man to split open Nate Diaz’s face inside the Octagon. He was given a fancy silver belt for his victory, and despite a trio of losses since then, there has yet to be a new BMF champion named.
dexerto.com
Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”
Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Elle Brooke unleashes X-rated rant at Astrid Wett during weigh-in confrontation
At the weigh-in for Brooke’s boxing bout against Faith Ordway in London tonight, Wett and Brooke met face to face. During their frenzied verbal sparring, the two yelled insults in one other’s faces. For the Kingpyn Boxing event last year, Brooke and Wett were scheduled to square off...
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal
Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath
The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
UFC star claims Conor McGregor turned down huge super-fight ahead of MMA return
UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal claims that Conor McGregor has “shot down” a huge super-fight with him ahead of the Irishman’s return to MMA. McGregor has been sidelined for nearly two years after suffering a nasty ankle injury in his second loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.
Video appears to expose Patrick Reed in Dubai cheating controversy
An ironic finish at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic — with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, days after their Tee-gate feud on the driving range, placing first and second, respectively — even had a controversy attached to it from the third round. Reed claimed to have spotted his ball on the 17th hole in a tree, which allowed him to drop his ball in the rough instead of hitting from the tee box again, per ESPN. But according to a breakdown from NBC Golf, Reed and on-course officials incorrectly identified the tree where his ball was stuck. Even if it...
Gold Medalist Skier Dies at 31
Tragedy has struck the international world of competitive skiing after the tragic death of a former world champion in freestyle skiing over the weekend at the young age of 31. World champion Kyle Smaine's family announced Monday that he was one of two men that were killed over the weekend following an avalanche in Japan. Smaine, who won gold at the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in halfpipe, was reportedly skiing with several others when they were swept away by the snow.
calfkicker.com
Paddy Pimblett called out for UFC privilege, labeled as weak and ‘all talk’
UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano has ruled out a prospective matchup against Paddy Pimblett by labelling him as “weak.”. Pimblett won a controversial match against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 to extend his undefeated streak in the UFC to four bouts. Over the course of three rounds, Gordon delivered more punches than Pimblett and secured three takedowns. In spite of this, Pimblett was given a unanimous decision victory by all three judges.
Tommy Fury admits he RESPECTS Jake Paul for moving into boxing – but promises to ‘turn into an animal’ when they fight
TOMMY FURY says he has respect for bitter rival Jake Paul and boxing's other influencers - just don't sling him in their division. The 23-year-old brother of WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury fights his online nemesis for real on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Former Disney child star Paul, 26,...
Sports World Saddened By The Hulk Hogan Announcement
It was recently revealed by Kurt Angle that WWE legend Hulk Hogan is dealing with serious side effects from back surgery. Hogan had the nerves cut from his lower body, according to Angle. As a result, he must now walk with a cane. "[He] had the nerves cut from his lower body," Angle ...
Laura Sanko to make history at UFC Vegas 68 as first female color commentator in the Zuffa era
Laura Sanko will be making history this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 68. Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak are currently slated to headline the event at the UFC Apex this weekend. Other key matchups on the card include heavyweight contenders Marcin Tybura and Blagoy Ivanov colliding, as well as the return of Doo Ho Choi against Kyle Nelson.
Kenny Florian respects Jake Paul's interest in MMA competition: 'This isn't the easiest way to make money'
Jake Paul wants to compete in MMA, and that has caught the eye of a few veterans of the sport. Count former UFC contender and current PFL commentator Kenny Florian among the bunch who are not only interested to see how Paul would fare in an MMA cage, but have grown to enjoy his journey in the combat sports world.
sportszion.com
“Give to people what people’s wants” Paulo Costa teases a Nick Diaz fight for UFC 289 in response to Strickland’s callout
The matchups in the UFC are getting out of hand at this point. Earlier, Sean Strickland decided to call out Paul Costa seemingly out of nowhere, and then Paulo went one step forward by rejecting the invitation and challenging Nick Diaz instead. While none of this is official talk, we can’t help speculating how a Nick Diaz vs Paulo Costa match would actually look.
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards will give Jorge Masvidal a title shot if Masvidal wins at UFC 287: ‘Let’s get in there and settle it once and for all’
If Jorge Masvidal can win at UFC 287, Leon Edwards is prepared to finally settle their score. In the co-main event of UFC 287, Masvidal faces Gilbert Burns in a pivotal welterweight bout. The bout is critical for Masvidal, who has lost three in a row and finds himself on the precipice of being dropped from the title conversation for good. However, if he wins, those losses won’t matter as much, because the welterweight champion says he’ll give “Gamebred” a title shot.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Signs Huge Deal With UFC
Fans thirsty to see Logan Paul work with UFC will be thirsty no more, but they still won't be seeing the social media star squaring off inside the octagon. Paul announced Tuesday that he has reached a deal with UFC to make his sports drink Prime the official drink of the mixed-martial arts promotion. The company is owned by Paul and fellow YouTuber KSI, who Paul had his first amateur boxing match with back in 2018. Prime earned Paul and KSI $250 million in sales throughout 2022, according to Bloomberg.
