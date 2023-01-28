Read full article on original website
45 abandoned boats clogging waterways in Baldwin, Mobile counties. But help on the way
Almost four dozen boats have been identified in and around the waters of Mobile and Baldwin Counties as abandoned or derelict. a law passed in 2018 gave the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the authority to do something about them but never funded the mandate. But money to do something about the growing problem may be on the way.
3 vehicle crash on I-10 westbound between I-65 and Rangeline Road causing delays
UPDATE (7:00 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said one person was transported to the hospital. MFRD said the injuries are unknown. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed there was a three car crash on I-10 westbound between I-65 and Rangeline Road Tuesday afternoon. The crash is causing heavy traffic and delays on I-10. WKRG is working […]
wdhn.com
Mayors want Alabama lawmakers to look into banning trigger activators, renew economic incentives
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba among 10 other mayors from Alabama’s largest cities for their quarterly meeting in Mobile — The Alabama 10. “To share ideas of what each one of us is dealing with in our cities and for this time of year to talk about what we think should be our legislative agenda for this upcoming year,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.
ALDI opens distribution center in Loxley, 200 jobs coming Baldwin Co.
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — ALDI has officially opened a 564,000 square foot distribution center in Loxley on Tuesday. The new regional facility will bring 200 full-time jobs to Baldwin County. Construction of the facility took nearly two years and a half years to build and Heather Moore, Vice President of ALDI, said she is thrilled […]
Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South
ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
DeSantis pushing for widening of I-10 in new $4 billion initiative, ‘Moving Florida Forward’
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for the state legislature to expedite the widening of I-10 from four lanes to six as part of a new $4 billion initiative, “Moving Florida Forward.” If passed by the legislature, this proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 […]
President of the Mobile Airport Authority talks progress at the downtown airport
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are closer than we’ve ever been to having a full-time commercial service at a downtown airport in Mobile. Ultimately, all commercial flights in and out of downtown Mobile will be happening by 2025. Read the full interview below or watch it in the video above. Bill: All right. Well, we […]
Man killed in I-10 wreck identified: Mobile Police
UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Means was the man who died in the motorcycle crash on I-10 early Monday morning. MPD said Means was riding his motorcycle southbound on the I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10 when he “lost control of the motorcycle.” Means was thrown from his motorcycle and “struck […]
Mobile plans new public safety training complex
The city of Mobile is looking to build a brand-new public safety training complex for firefighters and police officers, replacing the aging facilities it currently uses to train people who work in public safety. “I foresee this opportunity for the city to build this facility, and what we can provide...
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple wrecks snarl interstate traffic in Mobile; crash involving motorcycle results in fatality
MPD has said that Christopher Means, 29, was the driver of the motorcycle in the wreck that occurred this morning. Authorities said Means lost control of his motorcycle on the Southbound I-65 ramp to Eastbound I-10 and was thrown from the motorcycle and struck by multiple vehicles. Means was pronounced...
WPMI
Forbes publishes list ranking Mobile 2nd most dangerous city
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Forbes published a list Tuesday of the most dangerous cities in the country. Mobile ranked second most dangerous city behind St. Louis. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says it's a black eye for Mobile. "It's not something that any mayor wants to be on a list...
WLOX
Car dealerships move from Pascagoula to Moss Point with more business development ahead
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Moss Point is kick starting the new year with several new business developments. “2023, I think it’s going to be a good year for us,” Mayor Billy Knight told WLOX. “I think we’re going to see a lot of economic development here in Moss Point and mainly here on 63 and I-10.”
Magnolia Springs-area power outage: Here’s why
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) — If you came home to no power around Magnolia Springs Tuesday afternoon, you weren’t alone. Baldwin EMC confirmed they were responding to an outage impacting about 1,628 meters. Baldwin EMC said a dump truck “got a little too close” to power lines Tuesday afternoon. Baldwin EMC said the outage included […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person was struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday morning. According to MPD, the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Police said a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to the...
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on alert as Alabama inmates are set to be released
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack says he doesn’t agree with the state’s decision to ultimately release hundreds of inmates early in Alabama, at least 9 of which are in his county alone. “These people are going from the front door of the prison to the community streets. They’re coming right […]
WSFA
Governor Ivy in Loxley tomorrow for Aldi Headquarters and Distribution Center grand opening
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Governor Ivy will be in Loxley tomorrow for the grand opening of the Aldi Headquarters and Distribution Center. The governor will be joined by Heather Moore, the regional vice president for the Loxley facility, Loxley Mayor Richard Teal and Feeding the Gulf Coast CEO Michael Ledger.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
Fisherman caught with illegally harvested oysters: Alabama Marine Resources Division
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Marine Resources Division said they “issued several citations” to a fisherman after they were caught with “enough oysters to make three full sacks of illegally harvested oysters” Friday, according to a Facebook post by the AMRD. Officers said they “intercepted a vessel” which was coming from an area […]
WKRG
Death of Mobile County Judge latest wrinkle in family’s long wait in court
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a man murdered in Mobile two and a half years ago is still waiting for justice. 25-year-old Jamir Hannah was shot and killed at Avalon Plaza Apartments in the summer of 2020. Even before COVID, the court side of Government Plaza wasn’t...
How Mobile plans to make Mardi Gras ‘a safe event’
Mardi Gras returns to the city where it was born more than 300 years ago with the first of more than two weeks of parades kicking off Friday. The Conde Cavaliers are set to roll at 6:30 p.m. through Mobile’s downtown, followed by a free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park.
AL.com
