Mobile, AL

wdhn.com

Mayors want Alabama lawmakers to look into banning trigger activators, renew economic incentives

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba among 10 other mayors from Alabama’s largest cities for their quarterly meeting in Mobile — The Alabama 10. “To share ideas of what each one of us is dealing with in our cities and for this time of year to talk about what we think should be our legislative agenda for this upcoming year,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.
DOTHAN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South

ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in I-10 wreck identified: Mobile Police

UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Means was the man who died in the motorcycle crash on I-10 early Monday morning. MPD said Means was riding his motorcycle southbound on the I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10 when he “lost control of the motorcycle.” Means was thrown from his motorcycle and “struck […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile plans new public safety training complex

The city of Mobile is looking to build a brand-new public safety training complex for firefighters and police officers, replacing the aging facilities it currently uses to train people who work in public safety. “I foresee this opportunity for the city to build this facility, and what we can provide...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Forbes publishes list ranking Mobile 2nd most dangerous city

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Forbes published a list Tuesday of the most dangerous cities in the country. Mobile ranked second most dangerous city behind St. Louis. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says it's a black eye for Mobile. "It's not something that any mayor wants to be on a list...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Magnolia Springs-area power outage: Here’s why

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) — If you came home to no power around Magnolia Springs Tuesday afternoon, you weren’t alone. Baldwin EMC confirmed they were responding to an outage impacting about 1,628 meters. Baldwin EMC said a dump truck “got a little too close” to power lines Tuesday afternoon. Baldwin EMC said the outage included […]
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person was struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday morning. According to MPD, the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Police said a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

How Mobile plans to make Mardi Gras ‘a safe event’

Mardi Gras returns to the city where it was born more than 300 years ago with the first of more than two weeks of parades kicking off Friday. The Conde Cavaliers are set to roll at 6:30 p.m. through Mobile’s downtown, followed by a free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

