Rural County Representatives of California Reports Comment Deadline Extended for State Responsibility Area (SRA) Fire Hazard Severity Maps

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Awards of $2.5 Billion for Public Transportation Projects Throughout California – Includes $142 Million for the Valley Rail Project Stretching Throughout the Altamont Corridor Express and San Joaquin Service Areas
Funding is part of a historic period of state investment in transit and passenger rail. February 1, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced an award of more than $2.5 billion to 16 ongoing public transportation projects in the first. wave of a historic infusion of...
California Unveils Bold Plan to Sustainably Manage Pests and Eliminate High-Risk Pesticides by 2050
February 1, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, the state joined leaders from a diverse range of backgrounds to unveil a roadmap of ambitious goals and actions to accelerate California’s systemwide transition to sustainable pest management and eliminate prioritized high-risk pesticides by 2050 to better protect the health of our communities and environment, while supporting agriculture, food systems and community well-being.
Central Valley Groundwater Sinking Faster Than Ever
Aquifers in the Central Valley are being depleted at an ever-increasing rate according to a study recently published online by the prestigious Nature magazine. The research looked at two decades of data collected from on-the-ground measurements combined with remote sensing data gathered from satellite surveillance. The stunning scientific paper documents...
'A Legacy of Slavery': For Domestic Workers, California's New Safety Guidelines Are Long Overdue, Say Advocates
In 2017, about a week after the massive Tubbs wildfire destroyed parts of Santa Rosa, house cleaner Socorro Diaz got a call from one of her clients. They asked her to work at their home, which was still standing next to incinerated buildings in the Fountaingrove neighborhood. When Diaz arrived,...
Check out free passes to California State Parks at any public library
Anyone with a library card can check out free passes to visit more than 200 participating California State Parks through the California State Park Library Pass program.
UC Merced: What Will it Take to End the Drought in California?
Though recent rains helped California's drought situation, more precipitation is needed. Janaury 31, 2023 - By Patty Guerra, UC Merced - In the wake of record-breaking rain and snow this winter, experts have cautioned that despite the deluge, California remains in a drought. The United States Drought Monitor shows much...
During California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week, Broad Coalition Urges California Leaders to Boost Poverty-Fighting & Equity-Building Power of CalEITC and Young Child Tax Credits
California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week is Jan 30 - Feb 3. January 31, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, CA — The California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) Coalition, which includes policy advocates, low-income service providers, labor. representatives, and community and faith-based organizations, is urging state leaders to double down...
BLM Advises Public to Avoid Driving on Muddy Roads on Public Lands
The Bureau of Land Management is asking the public to avoid driving on muddy roads. Recent winter storms have left a high potential for road damage and erosion on BLM-managed public lands in northeast California. Winter weather and road conditions can change quickly, please gauge your winter safety awareness and...
California should shut down its coastal neighborhood oil refineries
California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years
The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
Tribal Volunteers Can Earn up to $250 for 7-Month Pilot
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is recruiting volunteers who reside and travel in rural and tribal communities to participate in the latest testing phase of a “road charge” pilot. Up to 500 volunteers will participate in a seven-month simulated road charge system, which charges drivers based on the number of miles they travel rather than the amount of gas they use to support the state’s critical transportation infrastructure.
As California’s climate heats up, Valley fever spikes — especially on Central Coast
On a windy summer day a decade and a half ago, insidious fungal spores, each a tiny fraction of the width of a human hair, wafted through a Modesto orchard and into Jaime Gonzalez’s lungs. Several weeks later, Gonzalez grew weak and feverish. The spores had infected him with...
Anti-shoplift bill submitted
In an effort to stem the rash of retail theft ring robberies, Assemblyman Tri Ta (R-Westminster) has introduced a bill that would make it an automatic felony for non-residents to steal from retailers in California. “California will no longer be a haven for shoplifting,” said Ta. “With this bill we...
Jerry Garcia marijuana brand pulls out of California amid thriving black market, high taxes
The legal cannabis brand launched by the late Grateful Dead star Jerry Garcia has ceased operations in California amid a thriving black market and difficult business climate.
New Proposed Bill Would Require CA Gun Owners to Carry Liability Insurance
California could become the first state in the nation to require gun owners to carry liability insurance for negligent or accidental use of the firearms they own, under a new bill just introduced in the state Senate. It has been a rough January for gun violence, and not just in...
California lawmakers to consider stricter regulations against people prohibited from owning guns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers held an oversight hearing on Tuesday to figure out how to improve the state’s Armed and Prohibited Persons System, also known as APPS, which is a program that is supposed to keep guns out of the hands of potentially dangerous people. The program...
Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday Night Through Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Yosemite Valley Could See Up to 1 Inch of Rain
Projected Precipitation for Mariposa for Saturday Night Through Sunday: 0.50" to 1.00". Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst for Saturday Night Through Sunday: 0.50" to 1.00". Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley for Saturday Night Through Sunday: 0.50" to 1.00". February 1, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the next...
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers
OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
