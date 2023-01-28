ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Rural County Representatives of California Reports Comment Deadline Extended for State Responsibility Area (SRA) Fire Hazard Severity Maps

goldrushcam.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Awards of $2.5 Billion for Public Transportation Projects Throughout California – Includes $142 Million for the Valley Rail Project Stretching Throughout the Altamont Corridor Express and San Joaquin Service Areas

Funding is part of a historic period of state investment in transit and passenger rail. February 1, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced an award of more than $2.5 billion to 16 ongoing public transportation projects in the first. wave of a historic infusion of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Unveils Bold Plan to Sustainably Manage Pests and Eliminate High-Risk Pesticides by 2050

February 1, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, the state joined leaders from a diverse range of backgrounds to unveil a roadmap of ambitious goals and actions to accelerate California’s systemwide transition to sustainable pest management and eliminate prioritized high-risk pesticides by 2050 to better protect the health of our communities and environment, while supporting agriculture, food systems and community well-being.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fresnoalliance.com

Central Valley Groundwater Sinking Faster Than Ever

Aquifers in the Central Valley are being depleted at an ever-increasing rate according to a study recently published online by the prestigious Nature magazine. The research looked at two decades of data collected from on-the-ground measurements combined with remote sensing data gathered from satellite surveillance. The stunning scientific paper documents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

UC Merced: What Will it Take to End the Drought in California?

Though recent rains helped California's drought situation, more precipitation is needed. Janaury 31, 2023 - By Patty Guerra, UC Merced - In the wake of record-breaking rain and snow this winter, experts have cautioned that despite the deluge, California remains in a drought. The United States Drought Monitor shows much...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

During California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week, Broad Coalition Urges California Leaders to Boost Poverty-Fighting & Equity-Building Power of CalEITC and Young Child Tax Credits

California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week is Jan 30 - Feb 3. January 31, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, CA — The California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) Coalition, which includes policy advocates, low-income service providers, labor. representatives, and community and faith-based organizations, is urging state leaders to double down...
CALIFORNIA STATE
susanvillestuff.com

BLM Advises Public to Avoid Driving on Muddy Roads on Public Lands

The Bureau of Land Management is asking the public to avoid driving on muddy roads. Recent winter storms have left a high potential for road damage and erosion on BLM-managed public lands in northeast California. Winter weather and road conditions can change quickly, please gauge your winter safety awareness and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
laloyolan.com

California should shut down its coastal neighborhood oil refineries

California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paradise Post

Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years

The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Tribal Volunteers Can Earn up to $250 for 7-Month Pilot

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is recruiting volunteers who reside and travel in rural and tribal communities to participate in the latest testing phase of a “road charge” pilot. Up to 500 volunteers will participate in a seven-month simulated road charge system, which charges drivers based on the number of miles they travel rather than the amount of gas they use to support the state’s critical transportation infrastructure.
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangecountytribune.com

Anti-shoplift bill submitted

In an effort to stem the rash of retail theft ring robberies, Assemblyman Tri Ta (R-Westminster) has introduced a bill that would make it an automatic felony for non-residents to steal from retailers in California. “California will no longer be a haven for shoplifting,” said Ta. “With this bill we...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday Night Through Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Yosemite Valley Could See Up to 1 Inch of Rain

Projected Precipitation for Mariposa for Saturday Night Through Sunday: 0.50" to 1.00". Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst for Saturday Night Through Sunday: 0.50" to 1.00". Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley for Saturday Night Through Sunday: 0.50" to 1.00". February 1, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the next...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers

OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
CALIFORNIA STATE

