A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Patchy snow and freezing drizzle before noon, then rain and snow likely between noon and 3pm, then snow likely after 3pm. Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO