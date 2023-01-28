Read full article on original website
Mae C. Allen
Mae C. Allen, age 95, of Middlesex Twp., Valencia, passed into the hands of our Lord on Friday evening, January 27, 2023 in the comfort of her home. Born on May 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late T. F. and Verna Cavanaugh. She was raised in the...
Jill D. Rue
Jill D. Rue, age 64, of East Hickory, PA, died on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her home in East Hickory. She was born March 18, 1958 in Warren, PA, daughter of the late Jack J. and Frieda M. (Shawley) Kuntz. Jill retired from the post office in Endeavor, PA...
Leroy Clark
Leroy Clark, 77, of Polk, passed away peacefully at home January 29, 2023. Leroy was born February 25, 1945 to the late late Irene Clark. Leroy graduated from Sharon High School. He was married to Esther MacKey on September 21, 1966, she survives. Leroy proudly served his country, enlisting in...
Sandra M. Simpson
Sandra M. Simpson, 73, of Clarion, passed away on January 26, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. She was born in Brookville on July 2, 1949 to the late Jay and Marguerite (Walker) Wolff. Sandy worked for Owens-Illinois for almost 40 years. She was a long time member of the...
Charles “Chuck” Wilson
Charles “Chuck” Wilson, 87, of Corsica, died Wednesday evening, January 25, 2023 at his home following a period of decline in his health. Born in Dayton on March 20, 1935, he was the son of the late George and Laura Haines Wilson. In his youth he attended Dayton...
Anna J. Witherup
Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
Ralph H. Minich
Family and friends must say goodbye to Ralph H. Minich, 93, of Brookville, as he passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 following a brief period of declining health. Born on March 15, 1929 in Truittsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Percy...
Harold E. “Bud” Price
Harold E. “Bud” Price, age 82, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at his home following an illness. A complete obituary will be posted as soon as available. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
Robert David Burnham
Robert David Burnham, of Corsica, passed away peacefully on January 27 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born on October 3, 1937, in Oil City, to the late Robert G. Burnham and Elizabeth Moore Burnham. He is a graduate of Clarion Limestone in 1955 and served as trustee...
Marcia L. Blair
Marcia L. Blair, 69, of Polk, passed away at her residence late Thursday night, January 26, 2023 after a long term illness surround by her family and her beloved Chihuahua, Angel. Born in Franklin on January 25, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Dana E. & Irene M....
Russel C. Kennedy
Russel C. Kennedy, 64, of Mayport passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. Born on April 20, 1958, in Punxsutawney, he was a son of Edward Lyle and Frances “Sally” (Hinderliter) Kennedy. He married Helen K. (Himes) Kennedy on February 14, 1997. She...
Historical Series: The Time the Trial of an Accused Husband Killer, Lydia Dean, Began
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the Trial of an Accused Husband Killer, Lydia Dean, Began” Part Four. In his opening statement in the first-degree murder trial of Lydia Dean, Venango County District Attorney Robert T. Grannis asked a jury of seven men and five women to return a verdict of guilty.
Sharon building to be demolished
Officials with the city of Sharon have said the former Huntington Bank building in downtown will be demolished.
Boardman man killed in ATV accident Saturday night
A Boardman man is dead after a traffic accident Saturday night in Lawrence County.
wnynewsnow.com
Locally Loved Musician Passes Away
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local musician who launched a fulltime career performing, has passed away. Florida resident Jackson Rohm, who is originally a native of Lakewood, passed away this week. The accomplished singer-songwriter released seven full-length albums during his time. He’s known locally not just for...
butlerradio.com
Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash
The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
From perfume to light bulbs, Lower Burrell Plaza’s former JCPenney building getting more than a facelift
A couple of mannequins and a drop ceiling were among the last vestiges inside the old JCPenney building in Lower Burrell, now gutted to make way for an open-air, 90,000-square-foot electrical supply warehouse and store. The former department store’s brick shell still stands, but most of the interior is gone....
Two Drivers Injured in Collision on Route 36
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two drivers were injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Patchy snow and freezing drizzle before noon, then rain and snow likely between noon and 3pm, then snow likely after 3pm. Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Crash delays weekend traffic on Route 11
A portion of State Route 11 has been closed after a two-car crash on Sunday afternoon.
